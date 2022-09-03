2022 World Junior Championships: Day 4 Swims You May Have Missed

2022 FINA WORLD JUNIOR SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day 4 of the 2022 World Championships in Lima saw another pair of Championships Records go down, as well as a number of national records. You can read our day 4 finals recap here. This post is dedicated to those swims which might have flown under the radar during our live coverage of the day’s events.

Taiwanese 15-year-old Yi-En Wu advanced to finals of the girls 50 back, finishing 8th in semifinals with a 29.59. That swim makes Wu the 2nd fastest Taiwanese swimmer ever in the event, just off the national record of 29.23. Additionally in the girls 50 back, 15-year-old Chiaki Yamamoto (Japan) was 5th in semifinals with a 29.31, advancing to finals as well.

In the boys 200 breast final last night, Hong Kong’s Sai Ting Adam Mak, 16, won bronze in 2:13.90. That performance marks a lifetime best for Mak, also making him the #2 performer in Hong Kong history. At just 16 years old, Mak is closing in on the Hong Kong Record, which is a 2:12.17, set by Adam John Chillingworth earlier this year.

Miroslav Knedla won bronze in the boys 50 back final, swimming a 25.18. That time came in just off the 25.12 Knedla swam in semifinals on night 3, which stands as his lifetime best. With his finals performance, Knedla is now the first Czech swimmer in history to swim under 25.2 in the LCM 50 back on multiple occasions. He also sits just off the Czech Record, which stands at 25.08.

Felipe Baffico finished 7th in the semifinals of the boys 50 fly last night, clocking a 24.46. That swim marks a new personal best, also taking down the Chilean Record in the event. The previous national record stood at 24.66, which was established in 2016.