2022 World Champs Gold Medalist Drew Kibler Back Home Training at Carmel Swim Club

2022 World Champs gold medalist Drew Kibler has moved back to Indianapolis and resumed training with Carmel Swim Club under head coach Chris Plumb. Kibler graduated from the University of Texas this spring and declined to use his fifth year of eligibility granted by the NCAA due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kibler confirmed to SwimSwam that he’s back training at Carmel Swim Club. SwimSwam has asked Kibler what led to his decision to go back to Carmel, but has not yet received a response. Plumb, however, did respond to SwimSwam’s request for comment, saying Kibler will be training with him “for the foreseeable future.”

During his time at Texas, Kibler won five NCAA titles, including the 200 free individually at the 2022 NCAAs this March. He also won national titles in the 400 free relay in 2022, and the 800 free relay in 2019, 2021, and 2022. Notably, the 2020 NCAA Championships were canceled due to the pandemic.

Outside of the NCAA, Kibler was on the U.S. Olympic Team for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. He swam on the prelims men’s 4×200 free relay, earning a spot on the finals relay with his swim. He split 1:45.51 on the second leg of the final relay, but the U.S. ultimately finished fourth, just 0.59 out from winning a medal.

He was even better this summer, qualifying for the U.S. World Champs team in the 4×200 free relay, as well as the individual 200 free. In the 200 free, Kibler advanced to finals, where he would swim his lifetime best of 1:45.01 to finish fourth, narrowly missing out on the podium. Kibler then led off the U.S. men’s 4×200 free relay in 1:45.54, setting them up for their gold medal performance. He then swam on prelims of the U.S. 4×100 mixed free relay, helping the Americans qualify with the top seed for finals. Kibler didn’t swim on the finals relay, which finished third, but he still earned a bronze medal for his efforts on the morning relay.

Prior to his arrival at Texas, Kibler was one of the most successful U.S. junior swimmers of his class while training at Carmel Swim Club. He was on the U.S. Junior Pan Pacs teams in 2016 and 2018, winning nine medals between the two meets. Kibler won Jr Pan Pacs gold in five events in 2018, including the boys 100 free, 200 free, 4×100 free relay, 4×100 free relay, and 4×100 medley relay. He also won silver in the 50 free at those championships. In 2016, he won gold on the boys 4×100 free relay, silver in the 4×200 free relay, and bronze in the 200 free.

Kibler also won World Junior Championships silver in the boys 4×200 free relay at the 2017 Championships in his hometown of Indianapolis.

Kibler isn’t the only former Carmel swimmer to return to the club this year. At the beginning of the year, Michigan’s Wyatt Davis left school to return home and train at CSC with Plumb. While back at Carmel this spring and summer, Davis swam lifetime bests in five events, including the LCM 50, 100, and 200 free, as well as the LCM and SCY 100 fly. Davis has since returned to Michigan for the new school year.