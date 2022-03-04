2022 NJCAA Championships: Beckstead-Holman Cracks NJCAA Record with 22.13 50 BK

2022 NJCAA Swimming & Diving National Championships

March 2-5, 2022

Anne Wilder Aquatic Complex, Fort Pierce, FL

SCY (25 yards)

Championship Central

DAY 1 RESULTS

DAY 2 RESULTS

Team Standings (Thru Day 2)

Women

Indian River State College – 684 Southwestern Oregon CC – 295 Iowa Central Community College – 286 Barton Community College – 275 Jamestown Community College – 129 Genesee Community College – 118 Monroe CC Tribunes – 98 Iowa Lakes Community College – 46 Erie Community College – 15 The College of the Florida Keys – 13

Men

Indian River State College – 696 Southwestern Oregon CC – 344.5 Iowa Central Community College – 274.5 Barton Community College – 262 Iowa Lakes Community College – 142 South Georgia State College – 95 Genesee Community College – 80 Jamestown Community College – 70

Indian River has doubled the 2nd-place team in both the men’s and women’s standings following day 2 of the NJCAA Championships.

There was one NJCAA Record that fell on day 2, bringing the total number of such records broken so far at this meet to 3. It was Indian River 18-year-old William Beckstead-Holman who put in his name in the record book, swimming a 22.13 to win the men’s 50 backstroke. The swim marked a personal best by exactly a second for Beckstead-Holman.

IRSC’s Ella Gates was phenomenal on day 2, winning a pair of individual titles for herself. Gates first won the women’s 50 back, swimming a 26.44. It was a 1-2 punch by IRSC, with Kaylin de Almeida taking 2nd in 26.61. Gates would go on to win the 100 fly, swimming a 55.32 for a decisive victory. The 100 fly was a 1-2-3 charge by Indian River, with Ashley Sterchele (57.47) coming in 2nd, and Katelyn Owl (57.82) taking 3rd.

After a dominant victory in the 1000 free yesterday, IRSC’s Gina Miller took the women’s 200 free in 1:50.19, leading a 1-2-3-4 charge by Indian River. Caleb Brandon (IRSC) took the men’s 200 free in 1:36.78.

Indian River swept the relays on day 2. In the women’s 200 free relay, Masha Prima (24.07), Carla Meikle (23.96), Olivia Ciancimino (23.74), and Gina Miller (24.24) combined for a 1:36.01, leading the field by over 2 seconds. In the men’s 200 free relay, Aramis Rivera (21.05), Luke Altmann (19.86), Caleb Brandon (20.34), and John Zeiger (20.20) teamed up for a 1:21.45.

IRSC was dominant in the women’s 400 medley relay, with Kaylin de Almeida (58.14), Masha Prima (1:02.31), Ella Gates (55.86), and Carla Meikle (52.17) posting a 3:48.48. Gates’ split was particularly fast, as she was the only butterflier in the field who split under 1:00. In the men’s 400 medley, William Beckstead-Holman (47.74), Michael Deans (53.53), Peyton Ming (48.51), and Caleb Brandon (44.45) teamed up for a 3:14.23. Beckstead-Holman’s lead-off split marked an enormous personal best in the 100 back.

Diving champions:

Women’s 1-meter: Madison Price (IRSC) – 260.15

(IRSC) – 260.15 Men’s 3-meter: Sam Hlavachek (IRSC) – 362.10

Other event winners: