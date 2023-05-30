2022 NCAA Division II ‘A’ Finalist Luka Cvetko Transferring to Notre Dame for 5th Year

2021 and 2022 NCAA Division II ‘A’ Finalist Luka Cvetko has announced on Instagram that he will be transferring to use his COVID-19 fifth year at Notre Dame.

“I am thrilled to announce that I will be continuing my athletic and academic career at the University of Notre Dame, where I will pursue a M.S. in Computer Science and Engineering.

I am immensely grateful to my family, coaches, teammates and friends who have supported me throughout. I am excited to embark on this new chapter with your continued support.

Ready to give my utmost, both in the pool and classroom as I embark on this new journey. Let’s make every moment count! Go Irish”

Cvetko spent his first four years at Wayne State in Detroit, Michigan. As a freshman in 2020, Cvetko was a member of Wayne State’s third-place finishing 200 free at NCAAs as he split a 19.56. The meet went on to be canceled due to COVID-19.

In his sophomore season, Cvetko made the A final at NCAAs in the 100 free and the B final in the 50 free. He finished eighth in the 100 (43.88) and 11th in the 50 (19.78). He also swam on four of Wayne State’s relays.

As a junior, Cvetko once again made an A final at NCAAs, this time finishing seventh in the 50 free as he swam a 19.69. He also finished ninth in the 100 free with a 43.49.

This past season, he finished 16th in the 50 free at NCAAs with a 20.18. He also swam in prelims of the 100 free swimming a 44.58 for 29th.

Cvetko’s best SCY times are:

50 free: 19.43

100 free: 43.49

100 fly: 48.60

Cvetko’s best times have the potential to boost Notre Dame’s sprint group even further. His best time in the 50 free would have made the ‘B’ final at ACCs and his 100 free would have made the ‘C’ final.

Notre Dame’s sprint freestyle group this past season was led by Chris Guiliano who won the 200 free and was third in both the 50 and 100 frees at ACCs. Guiliano was also ninth in the 200 free and 10th in the 100 free at NCAAs.

Based on SwimSwam’s tracker, Cvetko is the fourth male swimmer to transfer to Notre Dame for a fifth year. Sprint freestyler Abdelrahman Elaraby has also already announced his transfer as well as backstrokers Liam McDonnell and Tanner Filion.

Notre Dame’s 200 free relay went on to finish 22nd at NCAAs. Notably, two members of the relay were seniors, so the addition of Elaraby and Cvetko helps fill in, and boost, that gap.