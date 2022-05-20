2022 Mare Nostrum Tour: Full Prize Money Breakdown

2022 MARE NOSTRUM TOUR

May 21-29, 2022

Three two-day meets: Monaco: May 21-22, 2022 Barcelona: May 25-26, 2022 Canet-en-Roussillon: May 28-29, 2022

Mare Nostrum Central

Results

Live Stream

Up to 100,000 euros (€) will be on the line over the upcoming week at the 2022 Mare Nostrum Tour, with some of the best swimmers on the planet converging for a final tune-up prior to the World Championships in Budapest.

Some of the prize money differs slightly from meet-to-meet, mostly due to the Monaco stop featuring the “Speed Tournament” (the 50-meter races contested in a skins format), but the basics are the same.

The winner of each event wins €350 at each stop, followed by €200 for second and €100 for third. A Mare Nostrum Record earns €750.

In Barcelona and Canet, a total of €20,800 will be handed out to the top-three finishers in each event. That number increases to €21,500 in Monaco due to an increased purse in the Speed Tournament (50 skins).

Since Monaco has the Speed Tournament, it does not feature a distance freestyle event. The 800 free for both men and women will be raced in Barcelona, and then the 1500 will be contested in Canet.

The overall men’s and women’s winner of the series will each receive €7,000, while second gets €2,000, third gets €1,000 and fourth receives €500.

Between the top-three finisher earnings and the overall series prize winnings, €84,100 in guaranteed prize money will be handed out.

Prize Money – Monaco

1st place in each event* – €350

2nd place in each event* – €200

3rd place in each event* – €100

Mare Nostrum Record – €750

1st place, Speed Tournament – €600

2nd place, Speedo Tournament – €300

*First* World Record – €15,000

European Record – €3,000

Meet Record – €600

*Not including the Speed Tournament 50s

Monaco is also offering up a €15,000 prize for the first world record broken at the meet, provided it’s in an ‘A’ final or in one of the final two rounds of the Speed Tournament.

If a swimmer breaks a Mare Nostrum Record in Monaco (and therefore also the meet record), they get both the €750 and €600 prizes for a total of €1,350. It’s also important to note that matching a record does not get paid.

Prize Money – Barcelona

1st place – €350

2nd place – €200

3rd place – €100

Mare Nostrum Record – €750

Prize Money – Canet

1st place – €350

2nd place – €200

3rd place – €100

Mare Nostrum Record – €750

*For Barcelona and Canet, the prize money handed out for setting particular records is currently not listed on the Mare Nostrum website. If the numbers are the same as previous years, they will be the following:

Canet*

First World record: €20,000

First European record: €2500

Barcelona*

World record: €9000

European record: €1500

Barcelona meet record: €300

It’s also not listed on the series’ new site, but in previous years, the overall series awards have been handed out to the swimmers who record the first, second, third and fourth-highest FINA point swims over the course of the series (men and women separate). Additionally, an athlete is required to race all three stops to win the award.

Prize Money – Overall (Men & Women Separate)