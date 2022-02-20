2022 Ivy League Women’s Championships: Day 4 Finals Live Recap

2022 Women’s Ivy League Swimming & Diving Championships

Women’s 1650 Freestyle – Timed Final

Ivy League Record: 15:57.34 – Alicia Aemisegger, Princeton (2009)

NCAA A Standard: 15:52.41

NCAA B Standard: 16:30.59

Podium:

Penn’s Catherine Buroker won her second distance freestyle event of the meet, going 16:21.17 to add the mile to her 1000 free victory. Buroker was also runner-up in the 500 free behind teammate Lia Thomas on Thursday. Defending champion Ellie Marquardt of Princeton finished in second place with 16:28.22. She was running in third behind Buroker and Anna Sofia Kalandadze, also from Penn, until about the 600 mark when she passed Kalandadze. Buroker picked up her pace at that point and separated herself from the other two. The trio were half a pool length ahead of the rest of the field throughout most of the race.

Yale’s Ashley Loomis put up the fastest time of the earlier heats and wound up placing fourth with 16:36.57.

Women’s 200 Backstroke – Finals

Ivy League Record: 1:52.56 – Felicia Pasadyn, Harvard (2020)

NCAA A Standard: 1:50.50

NCAA B Standard: 1:57.11

Podium:

Defending champion and Ivy League record-holder Felicia Pasadyn of Harvard jumped out to an early lead and swam in clear water for eight laps, winning her signature event by nearly four seconds. Although she did not match her Ivy record from 2020, she downed the Blodgett Pool record of 1:54.64, set by Penn’s Quinn Scannell in 2018.

The next five swimmers all touched within .33 of each other. Alexandra Massey (1:57.38) and Quinn Murphy (1:57.42) of Yale led the charge, followed by Princeton’s Liza Whitmore (1:57.44) and Isabella Korbly (1:57.71) and Penn’s Hannah Kannan (1:57.54).

Women’s 100 Freestyle – Finals

Ivy League Record: 47.80 – Iszac Henig , Yale (2022)

NCAA A Standard: 47.18

NCAA B Standard: 49.51

Podium:

In arguably the most anticipated event of the night, Lia Thomas of Penn won her third Ivy League title and broke the Ivy, meet, pool, and Penn program records in the process. The A final pitted Thomas against Yale’s Iszac Henig, who had broken the Ivy, meet, pool, and Yale program records in morning heats with 47.80. Challenging the two favorites was defending champion Nikki Venema of Princeton, who had been runner-up to Henig in the 50 free and out-touched him in the 100 fly to win that event.

Henig was out with a slight advantage at the 50, followed very closely by Thomas. Venema was about a half a body behind them, but the three were significantly ahead of the field. Thomas picked up the pace over the second half, out-splitting Henig by .3 to get the win by .2. Venema was a second behind Henig, more than half a second ahead of fourth-place Molly Hamlin from Yale.

23.17-24.46/47.63 – Thomas

23.06-24.76/47.82 – Henig

23.53-25.28/48.81 – Venema

That makes Thomas the only swimmer in the 2022 meet to win three individual events, making a strong case to be named Women’s Swimmer of the Meet.

Women’s 200 Breaststroke – Finals

Ivy League Record: 2:08.47 – Jaycee Yegher, Harvard (2020)

NCAA A Standard: 2:06.58

NCAA B Standard: 2:13.97

Aleksandra Denisenko, Harvard – 2:11.93 Ava Franks, Yale – 2:12.79 Margaux McDonald, Princeton – 2:14.88 Isabella Pytel, Penn – 2:15.11 Mikki Thompson, Harvard – 2:15.46 Audrey Lukawski, Brown – 2:15.82 Olivia Paoletti, Yale – 2:15.87 Anna Boeckman, Penn – 2:16.12

Harvard’s Aleksandra Denisenko came from behind over the last 50 yards to touch out Yale’s Ava Franks, who had led for 3/4 of the race. Franks was out in 1:03.06, a full second ahead of Denisenko. Running right there with the leaders from lane 2 was Princeton’s Margaux McDonald with 1:03.84. Denisenko came home in 34.0-33.7 to get her second breaststroke win of the meet. Franks finished with 34.4-35.3, while McDonald went 35.0-35.9 over the second half to finish in third place.

Penn’s Isabella Pytel tried to chase down McDonald but fell short with 2:15.11 for fourth. Harvard’s Mikki Thompson, Brown’s Audrey Lukawski, Olivia Paoletti from Yale and Anna Boeckman rounded out the final.

Women’s 200 Butterfly – Finals

Ivy League Record: 1:54.60 – Alex Forrester, Yale (2013)

NCAA A Standard: 1:53.20

NCAA B Standard: 1:59.23

Podium:

Harvard’s Abigail Carr overtook Mia Leko of Dartmouth, who won this event in 2019, over the second half of the race to claim the Ivy title in the 200 fly. Penn’s Vanessa Chong led for the first 50 yards and was running even with Leko at the halfway point. Like Carr, Princeton’s Jess Yeager made her move over the second 100 of the race, but unlike in prelims when she came back from 1 second down to pass Chong on the back half, she wound up getting just touched out by Yale’s Alexandra Massey.

Brown’s Nell Chidley ended up just getting by Leko. Junseo Kim of Yale and Harvard’s Grace Yoon finished seventh and eighth.

Women’s 3-Meter Diving

Ivy League Record: 360.55 – Caitlin Chambers, Princeton (2015)

NCAA A Standard: A 280.00

Podium:

Elizabeth Miclau, Harvard – 315.20 Georgi Milne, Harvard – 311.20 Esther Lawrence, Harvard – 302.90 Remi Edvalson, Harvard – 292.05 Demetra Williams, Cornell – 281.30 Elise Jendritz, Cornell – 276.10 Katie Laverty, Harvard – 274.30 Evelyn Geier, Harvard – 274.15

Harvard went 1-2-3-4-7-8 in the final of 3-meter diving. Cornell took spots 5 and 6. Elizabeth Miclau, who had been in sixth place until the fifth round, came up with two huge dives at the end to tally 315.20 points for the win. Georgi Milne had the last dive of the night, with an opportunity to pass Miclau, but her 58-point dive fell four points short of the 62 needed and she settled for second place. Esther Lawrence (302.90) and Remi Edvalson (292.05), who placed third and fourth on the 1-meter board, again finished in the same positions in this event.

Cornell’s Demetra Williams and Elise Jendritz outscored Harvard’s Katie Laverty, the 1-meter champion, and Evelyn Geier.

Women 400 Freestyle Relay

Ivy League Record: 3:14.48 – Harvard (2020)

NCAA A Standard: 3:14.50

NCAA B Standard: 3:16.35

Podium:

Final Team Standings