2022 Ivy League Women’s Championships: Day 2 Prelims Live Recap

2022 Women’s Ivy League Swimming & Diving Championships
- Wednesday, February 16 – Saturday, February 19, 2022
- Prelims 11:00 AM / Finals 6:00 PM
- Blodgett Pool, Harvard University, Boston MA
- Defending Champions: Princeton University (results)
After Day 1’s timed finals of the 200 medley relay and 800 free relay, Harvard leads Princeton by 2 points and Yale by 6. The individual events begin on Thursday with the 500 free, 200 IM, 50 free, and 1-meter diving. Penn’s Lia Thomas, who had already qualified for NCAAs in the 500 free with her conference record-breaking performance in December, is top seed with 4:34.06. Defending champion and meet record-holder Ellie Marquardt of Princeton comes in with a seed time of 4:47.28, more than 13 seconds behind Thomas. Penn’s Anna Sofia Kalandadze is also seeded with 4:47, as is Harvard’s Erin Cavanagh.
Harvard’s Felicia Pasadyn tops the field of qualifiers in the 200 IM with 2:00.20. She is the defending champion (1:55.88). Princeton’s Liza Whitmire (2:00.54) and Jess Yeager (2:00.86) are seeded second and third.
Yale’s Iszak Henig is the one to beat in the 50 free, coming in with a seed time of 22.05. He cracked a 21.8 anchor leg on Yale’s medley relay last night, the fastest in the field by half a second. Seeded second is defending champion Nikki Venema of Princeton (22.59), who won this event in 2020 with 22.41.
Women’s 500 Freestyle – Prelims
- Ivy League Record: 4:34.06 – Lia Thomas, Penn (2021)
- Ivy Championships Record: 4:36.37 – Ellie Marquardt, Princeton (2020)
- NCAA A Standard: 4:35.76
- NCAA B Standard: 4:47.20
Top 8:
- Lia Thomas, Penn – 4:41.19
- Anna Sofia Kalandadze, Penn – 4:46.52
- Catherine Buroker, Penn – 4:47.22
- Erin Cavanagh, Harvard – 4:47.38
- Aziza Ganihanova, Columbia – 4:48.60
- Ellie Marquardt, Princeton – 4:48.61
- Ashley Loomis, Yale – 4:49.24
- Mikki Thompson, Harvard – 4:49.99
Penn’s Lia Thomas posted the top time of the morning, winning the last heat in 4:41.19. Teammate Catherine Buroker touched second in 4:47.22, just ahead of Harvard’s Erin Cavanagh (4:47.38).
Anna Sofia Kalandadze of Penn won the first circle-seeded heat in 4:46.62. Yale’s Ashley Loomis (4:49.24) and Penn’s Amelia Girotto (4:51.87) were second and third. Columbia’s Aziza Ganihanova touched out Princeton’s Ellie Marquardt, 4:48.60 to 4:48.61 to win heat 4.
Bridget O’Leary of Penn won heat 2 in a lifetime-best 4:50.20. Dartmouth’s Sarah Minnigh was second in 4:56.37. Cornell’s Gillian Caverly won the first heat in 5:01.67, holding off a very strong final charge by Dartmouth’s Christina Cianciolo (5:01.91).
Women’s 200 Individual Medley – Prelims
- Ivy League Record: 1:55.09 – Katie Meili, Columbia (2013)
- Ivy Championships Record: 1:55.09 – Katie Meili, Columbia (2013)
- NCAA A Standard: 1:53.66
- NCAA B Standard: 1:59.94
Top 8:
- Felicia Pasadyn, Harvard – 1:58.86
- Jess Yeager, Princeton / Samantha Shelton, Harvard – 1:59.48
- –
- Liza Whitmire, Princeton – 2:00.82
- Aleksandra Denisenko, Harvard – 2:01.16
- Vivian Weng, Yale – 2:01.64
- Maggie Buckley, Harvard – 2:02.15
- Raime Jones, Yale – 2:02.28
Defending champion Felicia Pasadyn of Harvard posted the fastest time of the morning with 1:58.86, .11 faster than her prelims time in 2020. She won the final heat ahead of teammates Samantha Shelton (1:59.48) and Maggie Buckley (2:02.15).
Liza Whitmire of Princeton won her heat in 2:00.82 and was followed by Harvard’s Aleksandra Denisenko (2:01.16), Yale’s Raime Jones (2:02.28), and Brown’s Anna Podurgiel (2:02.41).
Princeton put up a 1-2 finish in the first circle-seeded heat with Jess Yeager cracking 2:00 (1:59.48) and Margaux McDonald (2:02.35) edging Penn’s Isabella Pytel (2:02.41). Princeton’s Vivian Wang touched fourth in the heat with 2:03.26.
Yale’s Vivian Weng slashed more than 5 seconds off her seed time to win heat 2 in 2:01.64 and book a spot in the A final.
Women’s 50 Freestyle – Prelims
- Ivy League Record: 21.83 – Bella Hindley (2019)
- Ivy Championships Record: 21.83 – Bella Hindley (2019)
- NCAA A Standard: 21.66
- NCAA B Standard: 22.76
Top 8:
- Iszak Henig, Yale – 22.17
- Nikki Venema, Princeton – 22.65
- Samantha Scott, Brown – 22.80
- Mandy Brenner, Harvard – 22.90
- Christina Bradley, Princeton – 23.02
- Zoe Wortzman, Dartmouth – 23.05
- Ophelia Pilkinton, Yale – 23.06
- Amelia Liu, Princeton – 23.12
Yale’s Marykate Buckley kicked off the 50 free heats with 23.78, beating her seed time by nearly 1.4 seconds. Penn’s Andie Myers followed with 23.69, coming to the wall just ahead of Brown’s Sage Matsushima (23.87) in heat 2.
Princeton’s Christina Bradley went 23.02 to win the first circle-seeded heat. She was followed by Yale’s Ophelia Pilkinton (23.06) and Lindsey Wagner (23.14) and her Princeton teammate Jennifer Secrest (23.26).
Swimming in the middle lanes, Princeton’s Nikkin Venema (22.65) and Amelia Liu (23.12) finished 1-2 in the penultimate heat, with Dartmouth’s Ashley Post (23.25) and Cornell’s Melissa Parker (23.30) coming in third and fourth.
Top-seeded Iszak Henig of Yale won the final heat, stopping the clock in a blistering 22.17 to lead the morning’s qualifiers. Brown’s Samantha Scott (22.80) beat Harvard’s Mandy Brenner (22.90) for second place in the heat. Dartmouth’s Zoe Wortzman (23.05) took .7 off her seed time to come in fourth from out in lane 8.
Women’s 1-Meter Diving – Prelims
- Ivy League Record: 314.20 – Mikaela Thompson, Harvard (2016)
- Ivy Championships Record: 314.20 – Mikaela Thompson, Harvard (2016)
- NCAA A Standard: 265.00
Top 8:
Team Scores After Day 1
- Harvard – 118
- Princeton – 116
- Yale – 112
- Penn – 104
- Brown / Columbia 98
- —
- Dartmouth – 92
- Cornell – 90
Did Iszak have a masectomy and does that affect swimming performance? Genuine curiosity. Because he is shown topless on Yale’s swim and dive website but I would have figured that that’s against NC rules to have a surgery that physically alters the person in an athletic benefitting way.
Athletes have surgery that benefits their athletic performance all the time. There is no rule against it.
https://theathletic.com/news/top-college-pitching-prospect-peyton-pallette-to-undergo-tommy-john-surgery/U9VJ2pOMrf3d/
I thought Jess Yeager was a nickname for Jaycee Yegher for a second
Question: we can assume Lia didn’t taper for this.
But is it possible the medicine she takes might slow her down as the season goes? Would she have trouble gaining muscle and recovering as time with the medicine goes on?
After how long she’s been on? I doubt it. I think she just didn’t taper.
I wonder how many people are currently hoping you’re right. Lots and lots of people have sold out on the ‘sky is falling’ narrative, and if Lia doesn’t go 4:30 in the 500 free at NCAAs, they’re going to be devestated.
I assume at that point they’ll pivot to “she didn’t try.”
Interesting that when Simone Biles or Mikaela Shiffrin have mental health breakdowns, we work so hard to excuse and protect their results, but we’re not willing to acknowledge that the unbelievable beatdown that Lia has received from every corner of the internet for the last 6 months has impacted her performances.
it’s prelims
Would have thought the fine folks at Harvard could come up with at least a somewhat usable results interface.
Everyone who can design a decent interface in Cambridge goes to MIT
Do you guys play Rock Paper Scissors to see who has to moderate the comments section for Ivy stories these days
Ordinarily you wouldn’t expect Ivy League swimming to have the dumbest comment section in D1 swimming.
Turns out we can all be idiots under the right circumstances. Hasn’t the last… *checks year*… decade taught you anything? Lol
Go Lia! Breaking records and breaking barriers.
….
What records and what barriers?
Are the barriers she’s breaking that you refer to the ones that are put up to give biological women equal and fair opportunities to compete in athletics, vs. just watching men play sports? Or are you referring to the very real possibility that barriers that protect against Gender Doping against biological women are being crumbled?