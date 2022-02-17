2022 Ivy League Women’s Championships: Day 2 Prelims Live Recap

2022 Women’s Ivy League Swimming & Diving Championships

After Day 1’s timed finals of the 200 medley relay and 800 free relay, Harvard leads Princeton by 2 points and Yale by 6. The individual events begin on Thursday with the 500 free, 200 IM, 50 free, and 1-meter diving. Penn’s Lia Thomas, who had already qualified for NCAAs in the 500 free with her conference record-breaking performance in December, is top seed with 4:34.06. Defending champion and meet record-holder Ellie Marquardt of Princeton comes in with a seed time of 4:47.28, more than 13 seconds behind Thomas. Penn’s Anna Sofia Kalandadze is also seeded with 4:47, as is Harvard’s Erin Cavanagh.

Harvard’s Felicia Pasadyn tops the field of qualifiers in the 200 IM with 2:00.20. She is the defending champion (1:55.88). Princeton’s Liza Whitmire (2:00.54) and Jess Yeager (2:00.86) are seeded second and third.

Yale’s Iszak Henig is the one to beat in the 50 free, coming in with a seed time of 22.05. He cracked a 21.8 anchor leg on Yale’s medley relay last night, the fastest in the field by half a second. Seeded second is defending champion Nikki Venema of Princeton (22.59), who won this event in 2020 with 22.41.

Women’s 500 Freestyle – Prelims

Ivy League Record: 4:34.06 – Lia Thomas, Penn (2021)

Ivy Championships Record: 4:36.37 – Ellie Marquardt, Princeton (2020)

NCAA A Standard: 4:35.76

NCAA B Standard: 4:47.20

Top 8:

Lia Thomas, Penn – 4:41.19 Anna Sofia Kalandadze, Penn – 4:46.52 Catherine Buroker, Penn – 4:47.22 Erin Cavanagh, Harvard – 4:47.38 Aziza Ganihanova, Columbia – 4:48.60 Ellie Marquardt, Princeton – 4:48.61 Ashley Loomis, Yale – 4:49.24 Mikki Thompson, Harvard – 4:49.99

Penn’s Lia Thomas posted the top time of the morning, winning the last heat in 4:41.19. Teammate Catherine Buroker touched second in 4:47.22, just ahead of Harvard’s Erin Cavanagh (4:47.38).

Anna Sofia Kalandadze of Penn won the first circle-seeded heat in 4:46.62. Yale’s Ashley Loomis (4:49.24) and Penn’s Amelia Girotto (4:51.87) were second and third. Columbia’s Aziza Ganihanova touched out Princeton’s Ellie Marquardt, 4:48.60 to 4:48.61 to win heat 4.

Bridget O’Leary of Penn won heat 2 in a lifetime-best 4:50.20. Dartmouth’s Sarah Minnigh was second in 4:56.37. Cornell’s Gillian Caverly won the first heat in 5:01.67, holding off a very strong final charge by Dartmouth’s Christina Cianciolo (5:01.91).

Women’s 200 Individual Medley – Prelims

Ivy League Record: 1:55.09 – Katie Meili, Columbia (2013)

Ivy Championships Record: 1:55.09 – Katie Meili, Columbia (2013)

NCAA A Standard: 1:53.66

NCAA B Standard: 1:59.94

Top 8:

Felicia Pasadyn, Harvard – 1:58.86 Jess Yeager, Princeton / Samantha Shelton, Harvard – 1:59.48 – Liza Whitmire, Princeton – 2:00.82 Aleksandra Denisenko, Harvard – 2:01.16 Vivian Weng, Yale – 2:01.64 Maggie Buckley, Harvard – 2:02.15 Raime Jones, Yale – 2:02.28

Defending champion Felicia Pasadyn of Harvard posted the fastest time of the morning with 1:58.86, .11 faster than her prelims time in 2020. She won the final heat ahead of teammates Samantha Shelton (1:59.48) and Maggie Buckley (2:02.15).

Liza Whitmire of Princeton won her heat in 2:00.82 and was followed by Harvard’s Aleksandra Denisenko (2:01.16), Yale’s Raime Jones (2:02.28), and Brown’s Anna Podurgiel (2:02.41).

Princeton put up a 1-2 finish in the first circle-seeded heat with Jess Yeager cracking 2:00 (1:59.48) and Margaux McDonald (2:02.35) edging Penn’s Isabella Pytel (2:02.41). Princeton’s Vivian Wang touched fourth in the heat with 2:03.26.

Yale’s Vivian Weng slashed more than 5 seconds off her seed time to win heat 2 in 2:01.64 and book a spot in the A final.

Women’s 50 Freestyle – Prelims

Ivy League Record: 21.83 – Bella Hindley (2019)

Ivy Championships Record: 21.83 – Bella Hindley (2019)

NCAA A Standard: 21.66

NCAA B Standard: 22.76

Top 8:

Iszak Henig, Yale – 22.17 Nikki Venema, Princeton – 22.65 Samantha Scott, Brown – 22.80 Mandy Brenner, Harvard – 22.90 Christina Bradley, Princeton – 23.02 Zoe Wortzman, Dartmouth – 23.05 Ophelia Pilkinton, Yale – 23.06 Amelia Liu, Princeton – 23.12

Yale’s Marykate Buckley kicked off the 50 free heats with 23.78, beating her seed time by nearly 1.4 seconds. Penn’s Andie Myers followed with 23.69, coming to the wall just ahead of Brown’s Sage Matsushima (23.87) in heat 2.

Princeton’s Christina Bradley went 23.02 to win the first circle-seeded heat. She was followed by Yale’s Ophelia Pilkinton (23.06) and Lindsey Wagner (23.14) and her Princeton teammate Jennifer Secrest (23.26).

Swimming in the middle lanes, Princeton’s Nikkin Venema (22.65) and Amelia Liu (23.12) finished 1-2 in the penultimate heat, with Dartmouth’s Ashley Post (23.25) and Cornell’s Melissa Parker (23.30) coming in third and fourth.

Top-seeded Iszak Henig of Yale won the final heat, stopping the clock in a blistering 22.17 to lead the morning’s qualifiers. Brown’s Samantha Scott (22.80) beat Harvard’s Mandy Brenner (22.90) for second place in the heat. Dartmouth’s Zoe Wortzman (23.05) took .7 off her seed time to come in fourth from out in lane 8.

Women’s 1-Meter Diving – Prelims

Ivy League Record: 314.20 – Mikaela Thompson, Harvard (2016)

Ivy Championships Record: 314.20 – Mikaela Thompson, Harvard (2016)

NCAA A Standard: 265.00

Top 8:

Team Scores After Day 1