2022 Commonwealth Games: Day 6 Prelims Live Recap

2022 COMMONWEALTH GAMES
Friday, July 29 – Wednesday, August 3, 2022
Birmingham, England
Sandwell Aquatic Center
- Start Times
- Prelims: 10:30 am local / 5:30 am ET
- Finals: 7:00 pm local / 2:00 pm ET
- LCM (50m)
The final prelims session of the 2022 Commonwealth Games is upon us, and it’s a short one. This morning’s action features only prelims of the men’s 200 IM, women’s 400 free, and men’s 4×100 medley relay.
One of the most exciting races in tonight’s finals will be the women’s 400 free. While we’ve grown accustomed to watching fierce Katie Ledecky vs Ariarne Titmus battles in the event, Ledecky is, of course, not competing at these Games. Instead it will be Canadian 15-year-old Summer McIntosh who will be taking up the mantle to try and challenge the World Record holder. It may seem like an impossible feat, but McIntosh is swimming well, and it’s possible she could end up pushing Titmus much harder than many might expect her to tonight.
The men’s 200 IM is a pretty deep field for these Games. Scotland’s Duncan Scott is entered with a speedy 1:55.28, and he’s likely the favorite. Afterall, Scott is the Commonwealth Record holder (1:55.28) in the event, and he swam that record just last summer. However, there are a lot of fast swimmers IM’ers in this field, including England’s Tom Dean, South Africa’s Matt Sates, the Canadian duo of Finlay Knox and Javier Acevedo, and Australian Mitch Larkin, who is the defending Commonwealth Games champion in the event
MEN’S 200 IM – HEATS
- World Record: 1:54.00, Ryan Lochte (USA) – 2011
- Commonwealth Record: 1:55.28, Duncan Scott – 2021
- Commonwealth Games Record: 1:57.67, Mitch Larkin (AUS) – 2018
- 2018 Commonwealth Champion: Mitch Larkin (AUS) – 1:57.67
WOMEN’S 400 FREESTYLE – HEATS
- World Record: 3:56.40, Ariarne Titmus (AUS) – 2022
- Commonwealth Record: 3:56.40, Ariarne Titmus (AUS) – 2022
- Commonwealth Games Record: 4:00.93, Ariarne Titmus (AUS) – 2018
- 2018 Commonwealth Champion: Ariarne Titmus (AUS) – 4:00.93
MEN’S 4×100 MEDLEY RELAY – HEATS
- World Record: 3:26.78, United States of America – 2021
- Commonwealth Record: 3:27.51, Great Britain – 2021
- Commonwealth Games Record: 3:31.04, Australia – 2018
- 2018 Commonwealth Champion: Australia – 3:31.04
Very short heats session today.
At least it has a relay. And no 50s. So all good.
*awaits downvotes*