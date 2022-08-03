2022 Commonwealth Games: Day 6 Prelims Live Recap

2022 COMMONWEALTH GAMES

The final prelims session of the 2022 Commonwealth Games is upon us, and it’s a short one. This morning’s action features only prelims of the men’s 200 IM, women’s 400 free, and men’s 4×100 medley relay.

One of the most exciting races in tonight’s finals will be the women’s 400 free. While we’ve grown accustomed to watching fierce Katie Ledecky vs Ariarne Titmus battles in the event, Ledecky is, of course, not competing at these Games. Instead it will be Canadian 15-year-old Summer McIntosh who will be taking up the mantle to try and challenge the World Record holder. It may seem like an impossible feat, but McIntosh is swimming well, and it’s possible she could end up pushing Titmus much harder than many might expect her to tonight.

The men’s 200 IM is a pretty deep field for these Games. Scotland’s Duncan Scott is entered with a speedy 1:55.28, and he’s likely the favorite. Afterall, Scott is the Commonwealth Record holder (1:55.28) in the event, and he swam that record just last summer. However, there are a lot of fast swimmers IM’ers in this field, including England’s Tom Dean, South Africa’s Matt Sates, the Canadian duo of Finlay Knox and Javier Acevedo, and Australian Mitch Larkin, who is the defending Commonwealth Games champion in the event

MEN’S 200 IM – HEATS

World Record: 1:54.00, Ryan Lochte (USA) – 2011

Commonwealth Record: 1:55.28, Duncan Scott – 2021

– 2021 Commonwealth Games Record: 1:57.67, Mitch Larkin (AUS) – 2018

(AUS) – 2018 2018 Commonwealth Champion: Mitch Larkin (AUS) – 1:57.67

WOMEN’S 400 FREESTYLE – HEATS

MEN’S 4×100 MEDLEY RELAY – HEATS