2021 NCSA Spring Invite: No Top 8 Scratches, Many Day 3 Doubles (Heat Sheets)

2021 NCSA SPRING INVITE

The 2021 Spring NCSA Spring Invite continues Thursday morning with prelims of the 200 free, 400 IM, and the 100 back, as well as early timed finals heats of the 200 free relay.

No scratches among the top 8 swimmers on the women’s side means we’ll get plenty of doubles. TEAM’s Ella Bathurst, the top seed in the 200 free, will also swim the 100 back, at the end of the session, where she holds the #3 seed. Three NOVA girls top the psych sheet in the 400 IM, led by Grace Sheble, who, like her sister Caroline Sheble, will also be swimming the 400 IM. The Sheble sisters finished 1-2 in the 200 fly Wednesday evening.

Meanwhile, the 13-14 National Age Group record could be on watch tomorrow in the 100 back. TNT’s Levenia Sim blasted a meet record 24.0 in the 50 back Wednesday and comes into the 100 back with a best time of 51.95. That gives her the top seed by nearly second in a field full of plenty of 16 and 17 year-olds. She’ll be gunning for the NAG record of 51.09, which U.S. Open Record holder Regan Smith set back in 2019.

It’s a pretty similar story on the men’s side. Inspire’s Nathaniel Germonprez will be looking to follow up Wednesday’s 50 back victory with a win in the 200 free, where he holds the top seed with a time of 1:37.65, as well as the 100 back, where he’s the #3 seed. That 100 back will also feature top seed and fellow Inspire swimmer Luke Barr (47.10), as well as FAST’s Josh Zuchowski, who won the 200 back on Tuesday. Zuchowski is also seeded first in the 400 IM (3:48.49).