2021 NCAA Division II Women’s Championships: Day 4 Prelims Live Recap

2021 NCAA Division II Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships

Day Four

Women’s 100 Yard Freestyle – Prelims

NCAA DII Record: 48.16– Polina Lapshina, Queens (NC) (2019)

Meet Record: 48.16– Polina Lapshina, Queens (NC) (2019)

Top 16 qualifiers:

IUP’s Paige Mikesell kicked things off with a 51.27 win out of lane 6 over Drury’s Josie Bushell (51.56) and Grand Valley’s Rebecca Farber (51.64).

Indy junior Johanna Buys went 50.23 to win heat 2, coming to the wall just ahead of Wingate senior Sara Aringsmann (50.36) and Drury junior Yasmin Preusse (50.80).

West Florida junior Ester Rizzetto claimed victory in heat 3 with 50.25, edging Indy senior Marizel Van Jaarsveld (50.43). Queens junior Hannah Foster (50.68) touched third.

Queens sophomore Danielle Melilli took the final heat in 50.03. Teammate Lexie Baker went 50.22 for second; Tampa senior Hana Van Loock was third (50.90).

Women’s 200 Yard Backstroke – Prelims

NCAA DII Record: 1:54.48 – Hannah Peiffer, Queens (NC) (2017)

Meet Record: 1:54.48 – Hannah Peiffer, Queens (NC) (2017)

Top 16 qualifiers:

Katie McCoy, Indy – 1:56.58 Cassie Wright, Nova S’eastern – 1:58.07 Rachel Massaro, Queens(NC) – 1:58.39 Stephanie Palczynski, Lewis – 1:58.61 Savannah Tice, WCU – 1:59.17 Vladyslava Maznytska, Queens(NC) – 1:59.26 Melina De Cort, Grand Valley – 1:59.57 Laura Pareja, Drury – 1:59.77 Katerina Matoskova, Colorado Mesa – 2:00.22 Anna Miram, Wingate – 2:00.30 Mady Barnes, TAMPA – 2:00.59 Mia Krstevska, Indy – 2:00.63 Bobbie Gichard, Queens(NC) – 2:00.71 Stephanie Marks, Lindenwood – 2:00.81 Shelby Kasse, Lindenwood – 2:01.04 Elsa Huebsch, Colorado Mesa – 2:01.56

Indy junior Katie McCoy dropped 2.1 seconds from her seed time to demolish the field in heat 1 of the 200 backstroke. Her 1:56.58 was almost two seconds faster than heat runner-up Rachel Massaro of Queens (1:58.39) and third-place finisher Stephanie Palczynski of Lewis (1:58.61). Palczynski dropped a second from her seed time, too. Massaro was runner-up in this event at 2019 NCAAs; Palczynski was seventh.

Nova S’eastern senior Cassie Wright, 13th at 2019 NCAAs, won heat 2 with 1:58.07, improving her seed time by 1.5 seconds. West Chester senior Savannah Tice went 1:59.17 for second place in the heat. Katerina Matoskova from Colorado Mesa was third (2:00.22), just edging Anna Miram of Wingate (2:00.30) and Bobbie Gichard of Queens (2:00.71).

Queens senior Vladyslava Maznytska dropped half a second to win the final heat in 1:58.26. Grand Valley junior Melina De Cort came in second, touching out top-seeded Laura Pareja of Drury, 1:59.57 to 1:59.77.

Women’s 200 Yard Breaststroke – Prelims

NCAA DII Record: 2:09.12 – Bailee Nunn, Drury (2017)

Meet Record: 2:09.12 – Bailee Nunn, Drury (2017)

Top 16 qualifiers:

Women’s 1650 Freestyle – Slower Heats

NCAA DII Record: 16:17.66 – Kristen Frost, Southern Conn St (2008)

Meet Record: 16:17.66 – Kristen Frost, Southern Conn St (2008)

Top 8: