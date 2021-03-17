2021 NCAA Division II Men’s Championships–Ammar Hassan Leads Diving Qualifiers

2021 NCAA Division II Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships

The NCAA has named the 16 divers who will compete at the 2021 NCAA Division II Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships beginning tomorrow, Wednesday, March 17.

Colorado Mesa qualified four divers for the meet, including double defending champion and NCAA record-holder Ammar Hassan. UIndy will have three divers, while Delta State and Grand Valley State will each have two. Drury, who will be in a heated battle with Queens for the overall title this year, qualified their diver.

Tanner Belliston – Colorado Mesa

Isaiah Cheeks – Colorado Mesa

Ammar Hassan – Colorado Mesa

Chandler Livingston – Colorado Mesa

Jawone Blankenship – Delta State

Hunter McCarter – Delta State

Cole Earl – Drury

Wrigley Fields – Grand Valley State

Christopher Kelly – Grand Valley State

Dylan Callaghan – Lindenwood

Ethan Larson – McKendree

Justin Ott – Saginaw Valley State

Garrett Martin – Texas Permian Basin

Cade Hammond – UIndy

Jason Lenzo – UIndy

Ben Rader – UIndy

The divers were selected based on their performances during the Qualification Diving Meet, held on Tuesday at the Birmingham CrossPlex.

Men’s 1m Championship

Rank Diver Final Score (6 Dives) 1 Ammar Hassan (MESA) 326.45 2 Cade Hammond (UIND) 308.70 3 Jason Lenzo (UIND) 294.05 4 Garrett Martin (UTPB) 288.90 5 Jawone Blankenship (DSU) 285.85 6 Charles Earl (DU) 264.65 7 Benjamin Rader (UIND) 263.55 8 Christopher Kelly (GVSU) 262.90 9 Wrigley Fields (GVSU) 262.25 10 Chandler Livingston (MESA) 260.65 11 Isaiah Cheeks (MESA) 260.10 12 Justin Ott (SVSU) 247.95 13 Ethan Larson (MCU) 245.90 14 Noah Boyd (LNWD) 240.10 15 Tanner Belliston (MESA) 228.70 16 Xavier Amaral-flores (MCU) 228.45 17 Dylan Callaghan (LNWD) 222.05 18 Dalton Shevlin (FIND) 215.20 19 Jeffrey Cottingham (WSUM) 214.55 20 George Peuhl (GVSU) 213.65 21 Hunter Mccarter (DSU) 204.55 22 Ryan Leach (NMU) 192.90

Men’s 3m Championship