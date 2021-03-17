2021 NCAA Division II Men’s Championships–Ammar Hassan Leads Diving Qualifiers

2021 NCAA Division II Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships
- Wednesday, March 17 – Saturday, March 20, 2021
- Birmingham CrossPlex / Birmingham, AL (Eastern Time Zone)
- Defending champion: Queens (5x) – 2019 results
The NCAA has named the 16 divers who will compete at the 2021 NCAA Division II Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships beginning tomorrow, Wednesday, March 17.
Colorado Mesa qualified four divers for the meet, including double defending champion and NCAA record-holder Ammar Hassan. UIndy will have three divers, while Delta State and Grand Valley State will each have two. Drury, who will be in a heated battle with Queens for the overall title this year, qualified their diver.
- Tanner Belliston – Colorado Mesa
- Isaiah Cheeks – Colorado Mesa
- Ammar Hassan – Colorado Mesa
- Chandler Livingston – Colorado Mesa
- Jawone Blankenship – Delta State
- Hunter McCarter – Delta State
- Cole Earl – Drury
- Wrigley Fields – Grand Valley State
- Christopher Kelly – Grand Valley State
- Dylan Callaghan – Lindenwood
- Ethan Larson – McKendree
- Justin Ott – Saginaw Valley State
- Garrett Martin – Texas Permian Basin
- Cade Hammond – UIndy
- Jason Lenzo – UIndy
- Ben Rader – UIndy
The divers were selected based on their performances during the Qualification Diving Meet, held on Tuesday at the Birmingham CrossPlex.
Men’s 1m Championship
|Rank
|Diver
|Final Score (6 Dives)
|1
|Ammar Hassan (MESA)
|326.45
|2
|Cade Hammond (UIND)
|308.70
|3
|Jason Lenzo (UIND)
|294.05
|4
|Garrett Martin (UTPB)
|288.90
|5
|Jawone Blankenship (DSU)
|285.85
|6
|Charles Earl (DU)
|264.65
|7
|Benjamin Rader (UIND)
|263.55
|8
|Christopher Kelly (GVSU)
|262.90
|9
|Wrigley Fields (GVSU)
|262.25
|10
|Chandler Livingston (MESA)
|260.65
|11
|Isaiah Cheeks (MESA)
|260.10
|12
|Justin Ott (SVSU)
|247.95
|13
|Ethan Larson (MCU)
|245.90
|14
|Noah Boyd (LNWD)
|240.10
|15
|Tanner Belliston (MESA)
|228.70
|16
|Xavier Amaral-flores (MCU)
|228.45
|17
|Dylan Callaghan (LNWD)
|222.05
|18
|Dalton Shevlin (FIND)
|215.20
|19
|Jeffrey Cottingham (WSUM)
|214.55
|20
|George Peuhl (GVSU)
|213.65
|21
|Hunter Mccarter (DSU)
|204.55
|22
|Ryan Leach (NMU)
|192.90
Men’s 3m Championship
|Rank
|Diver
|Final Score (6 Dives)
|1
|Ammar Hassan (MESA)
|298.75
|2
|Charles Earl (DU)
|295.15
|3
|Garrett Martin (UTPB)
|293.85
|4
|Jason Lenzo (UIND)
|287.05
|5
|Isaiah Cheeks (MESA)
|269.45
|6
|Jawone Blankenship (DSU)
|268.10
|7
|Ethan Larson (MCU)
|256.25
|8
|Benjamin Rader (UIND)
|254.30
|9
|Tanner Belliston (MESA)
|251.50
|10
|Hunter Mccarter (DSU)
|243.35
|11
|Wrigley Fields (GVSU)
|242.15
|12
|Dylan Callaghan (LNWD)
|239.10
|13
|Chandler Livingston (MESA)
|230.80
|14
|George Peuhl (GVSU)
|220.65
|15
|Noah Boyd (LNWD)
|217.85
|16
|Christopher Kelly (GVSU)
|190.45
|17
|Dalton Shevlin (FIND)
|186.45
|18
|Xavier Amaral-flores (MCU)
|148.50