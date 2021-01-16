2021 Geneva Int’l: Mityukov Once Again Lowers 200 Back Swiss Record

54ÈME CHALLENGE INTERNATIONAL DE GENÈVE (SUI)
- Friday, January 15th – Sunday, February 17th
- Geneva, Switzerland
- LCM (50m)
- Entry Lists
- SwimSwam Preview
- Day 1 Recap
- Live Results
- Live Stream
While competing on day 2 of the 54th Geneva International Challenge in Switzerland, domestic swimmer Roman Mityukov fired off a new national record in the men’s 200m backstroke.
The 20-year-old got to the wall first in tonight’s men’s 2back final in a time of 1:57.39, representing the only sub-2:00 swimmer of the field en route to topping the podium. Silver went to Algeria’s Abdallah Ardjoune with his time of 2:01.64, while Frenchman Yohann Ndoye Brouard rounded out the top 3 in 2:04.70.
Splitting 57.78/59.61, Mityukov’s 1:57.39 time tonight shaved just over half a second off of his own Swiss standard of 1:57.91. The man logged that effort just this past December while competing at the Swiss Winter Challenge in Uster. Splits for that previous effort included 57.81/1:00.01, showing how the Swiss swimmer hung on to his speed a little longer on the back half this time around.
Mityukov’s time also checks-in as a new meet record and now ranks him as the world’s 9th fastest 200m backstroke so far this season.
2020-2021 LCM Men 200 Back
Jiayu
1:55.26
|2
|Ryosuke
Irie
|JPN
|1:55.55
|12/06
|3
|Keita
Sunama
|JPN
|1:56.11
|11/07
|4
|Adam
Telegdy
|HUN
|1:56.34
|12/10
|5
|Kaloyan
Levterov
|BUL
|1:56.57
|11/07
Mityukov represented Switzerland in this 200m back event at the 2019 FINA World Aquatic Championships. There in Gwangju he finished in 13th in a time of 1;57.93.