2021 Geneva Int’l: Mityukov Once Again Lowers 200 Back Swiss Record

54ÈME CHALLENGE INTERNATIONAL DE GENÈVE (SUI)

While competing on day 2 of the 54th Geneva International Challenge in Switzerland, domestic swimmer Roman Mityukov fired off a new national record in the men’s 200m backstroke.

The 20-year-old got to the wall first in tonight’s men’s 2back final in a time of 1:57.39, representing the only sub-2:00 swimmer of the field en route to topping the podium. Silver went to Algeria’s Abdallah Ardjoune with his time of 2:01.64, while Frenchman Yohann Ndoye Brouard rounded out the top 3 in 2:04.70.

Splitting 57.78/59.61, Mityukov’s 1:57.39 time tonight shaved just over half a second off of his own Swiss standard of 1:57.91. The man logged that effort just this past December while competing at the Swiss Winter Challenge in Uster. Splits for that previous effort included 57.81/1:00.01, showing how the Swiss swimmer hung on to his speed a little longer on the back half this time around.

Mityukov’s time also checks-in as a new meet record and now ranks him as the world’s 9th fastest 200m backstroke so far this season.

Mityukov represented Switzerland in this 200m back event at the 2019 FINA World Aquatic Championships. There in Gwangju he finished in 13th in a time of 1;57.93.

