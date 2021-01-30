2021 CARIFTA Aquatics Championships Canceled Due to COVID-19 Pandemic

The 2021 CARIFTA (Caribbean Free Trade Association) Aquatics Championships have been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Originally, the meet was set to occur from March 26-April 7 in Barbados, featuring multiple aquatic disciplines, including swimming, water polo, synchronized swimming, and open water swimming events.

The championships are one of the largest events for athletes across the Caribbean, and this year’s edition was set to be a FINA approved qualification competition for the 2021 Olympic Games in Tokyo. For many of the athletes, the games were set to provide a rare opportunity to compete in a long course pool. During the 2019 edition of the games, the Bahamas came out on top, making it the third-straight year they won the swimming competition.

The 2020 edition of the games were postponed last April, following the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. Originally, they were set to occur in Barbados, which was later awarded the opportunity to host the 2021 edition of the games. The Caribbean Free Trade Association has not announced whether Barbados will be awarded the 2022 edition of the games due to the second cancellation. Currently, St. Lucia is set to hold the 2022 edition of the meet.

The Caribbean Free Trade Association also announced the postponement of the 2021 CARIFTA Track and Field competition, which will now occur from July 2-4, 2021 in Bermuda.

In the past, several prominent athletes have competed at the games, including Alia Atkinson, Dylan Carter, Joanna Evans, and Arianna Vanderpool-Wallace.