2021 Big 12 Championships: Day 1 Live Recap

2021 BIG 12 SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Swimming: Wednesday, February 24 – Saturday, February 27, 2021

Diving: Monday, March 1 – Wednesday, March 3, 2021

Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center – Austin, TX (Central Time Zone)

Defending Champion: Texas men (24x) & Texas women (8x) (results)

Live Results

Live Video

Championship Central

The 2021 Big 12 Swimming & Diving Championships kick off tonight with timed finals of the 200 medley relay and the 800 free relay, for both women and men. While there’s not likely to be much drama — Texas should sweep all four relays — we could still be in for some fast swimming. The Texas women are currently ranked 5th and 7th nation-wide in the 200 medley and the 800 free relays, respectively. The Texas men are ranked 4th in the 200 medley relay, with the 3 times ahead of them all coming from last night’s SEC Championships.

Women’s 200 Medley Relay – Finals

Big 12 Record: 1:35.39, Texas, 2017

Meet Record: 1:35.39, Texas, 2017

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:36.40

2020 Champion: Texas, 1:36.72

Top 3:

Texas – 1:34.82 Kansas – 1:39.63 Texas Christian – 1:40.78

The Longhorn women improved their season-best time by nearly a second, moving them to #4 in the country. Julia Cook (24.04), Anna Elendt (26.26), Olivia Bray (22.74) were all on that team that went 1:25.78 earlier this season, while Grace Cooper (21.78) anchored instead of Bridget Semenuk.

Kansas took 2nd in 1:39.63, followed by TCU in 1:40.78. Iowa State outdueled West Virginia 1:41.07 to 1:41.82. The key difference came on breaststroke, where Paige Henley outsplit Mathilde Kaelbel 28.54 to 29.99, enabling Iowa State to hold off a charge by by Emily Haimes, who anchored in 22.26.

Men’s 200 Medley Relay – Finals

Big 12 Record: 1:21.54, Texas, 2017

Meet Record: 1:23.56, Texas, 2020

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:24.30

2020 Champion: Texas, 1:23.56

Top 3:

Texas – 1:23.21 Texas Christian – 1:26.03 West Virginia – 1:27.55

The Texas ‘A’ team put together a 1:23.21 that moves them to # 3 in the nation this season, behind Louisville’s 1:22.71 tonight and Florida’s 1:23.17 yesterday. Chris Staka led off in 21.03, followed by Caspar Corbeau (23.39), Alvin Jiang (20.10), and Daniel Krueger (18.69).

Texas Christian officially took 2nd in 1:26.03, with Vitauts Silins‘ 23.67 breaststroke split standing out. West Virginia took 3rd in 1:27.55.

Unofficially, the Texas ‘B’ team touched 2nd in 1:24.80, with Charlie Scheinfeld splitting 23.36 on breast, and Luke Bowman anchoring in 19.02.

Women’s 800 Free Relay – Finals

Big 12 Record: 6:54.83, Texas, 2017

Meet Record: 6:58.37, Texas, 2009

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 7:00.86

2020 Champion: Texas, 6:59.69

Men’s 800 Free Relay – Finals