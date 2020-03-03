2020 W. NCAAs: USC’s Louise Hansson Enters 200 IM, 100 Fly, and 200 Fly

2020 NCAA DIVISION I WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Reigning NCAA Champion and NCAA Record holder Louise Hansson, a USC senior, has entered 3 individual events for the upcoming 2020 NCAA Championships. Hansson is entered in the 200 IM, 100 fly, and 200 fly. Those are the same events she swam last season. However, Hansson did scratch the 200 IM in 2018 in order to swim all 5 relays, so there’s a chance we may see that again. At Pac-12s, she swam all but the 200 free relay.

She won’t be swimming the 100 free, where she’s the 12th fastest in the country this season, or the 200 free, where she’s ranked #6. The 200 free absence is no surprise since the 100 fly is also on that day. She swam the 100 free at NCAAs as a freshman, but has opted for the 200 fly on day 4 since.

Hansson is the 2-time defending Pac-12 Champion in the 200 IM and 200 fly. Last week, she became the first woman in history to win 4-straight Pac-12 titles in the 100 fly. At NCAAs last season, she won the 100 fly in a new NCAA Record, and won the 200 fly. She also placed 4th in the 200 IM.

In the 200 fly, Hansson is the fastest woman in the NCAA this season. She’s the 3rd seed in the 100 fly and 8th seed in the 200 IM. Hansson is ranked behind only Michigan’s Maggie MacNeil and Tennessee’s Erika Brown in her signature 100 fly. Earlier this season, MacNeil tied Hansson’s NCAA Record. Brown broke the American Record a couple of weeks ago at the SEC Championships.