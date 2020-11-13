2020 US Open Irvine: 800 Free Edition

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

For the first time in nearly 8 months, I was able to be back on a pool deck to capture some fun swimming, and tonight’s action did not disappoint, with a couple great races down the stretch.

This year, the US Open meet is occurring in nine different locations across the country in an effort to reduce travel and lower the number of swimmers at any one site due to the pandemic.

From the Bay Area down to Los Angeles and southern California out to other states like Arizona and Colorado, Irvine’s US Open site will see big names from out west, and I can’t wait to capture the rest of the Irvine stop of this fall’s championships.

Chris Wieser (photo: Jack Spitser)

Sunset Fun (photo: Jack Spitser)

Steve Pickell (photo: Jack Spitser)

Jordan Wilimovsky (photo: Jack Spitser)

Maton Roditi (photo: Jack Spitser)

“Watching from the Stands” (photo: Jack Spitser)

US Open (photo: Jack Spitser)

A Distance Swimmers Best Friend (photo: Jack Spitser)

US Open (photo: Jack Spitser)

4:57.7  (photo: Jack Spitser)

Masked Officials (photo: Jack Spitser)

