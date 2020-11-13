Daily Swim Coach Workout #275

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Base building

Target age group: 9-12 years old, 13-14 years old

Target level: Age Group (Intermediate), Age Group (Advanced)

Weeks until target meet: 1 weeks

Team Location: Europe

Course: 50 Meters

The Workout

Warm-Up @1:20

3×50 Free Drill: 25 Ente, 25 Swim

3×50 Breast Drill: Diagonal

3×50 Back Drill: 25 Kick Rotation, 25 Swim

3×50 Fly Drill: 25 RL Gleichschlag, 25 113 in g.L. keine Atmung bis Wand

Freestyle Kick Focus

8×100 Free Kick 2x @2:05 2:00 1:55 1:50

8×50 Free Kick ANP @1:05

12×25 Kick ANP @0:40

150 choice lo @3:30



Freestyle Set #Gruppe2

300 Free @4:30

200 Free @3:00

100 Free @1:30

100 choice lo @2:00

4×100 Free RP2 @1:40

Freestyle Set #Gruppe1 #Trainingsgruppe

300 Free @4:15

200 Free @2:50

100 Free @1:25

100 choice lo @2:00

5×100 Free RP2 @1:30

24×25 Fins 12x @0:30, 12x 0:35 : evens Free AEC2, odds Fly AEP

Brust-Technik-Set

20×25 Breast Drill Fins : Brustarme+KBei @0:30 5x hohe Schulter/klatschen/Hüfte/flach

10×50 Breast Drill: 1A-2Bei @1:10