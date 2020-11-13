Daily Swim Coach Workout #275

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Base building
- Target age group: 9-12 years old, 13-14 years old
- Target level: Age Group (Intermediate), Age Group (Advanced)
- Weeks until target meet: 1 weeks
- Team Location: Europe
- Course: 50 Meters
- Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com
The Workout
Warm-Up @1:20
3×50 Free Drill: 25 Ente, 25 Swim
3×50 Breast Drill: Diagonal
3×50 Back Drill: 25 Kick Rotation, 25 Swim
3×50 Fly Drill: 25 RL Gleichschlag, 25 113 in g.L. keine Atmung bis Wand
Freestyle Kick Focus
8×100 Free Kick 2x @2:05 2:00 1:55 1:50
8×50 Free Kick ANP @1:05
12×25 Kick ANP @0:40
150 choice lo @3:30
Freestyle Set #Gruppe2
300 Free @4:30
200 Free @3:00
100 Free @1:30
100 choice lo @2:00
4×100 Free RP2 @1:40
Freestyle Set #Gruppe1 #Trainingsgruppe
300 Free @4:15
200 Free @2:50
100 Free @1:25
100 choice lo @2:00
5×100 Free RP2 @1:30
24×25 Fins 12x @0:30, 12x 0:35 : evens Free AEC2, odds Fly AEP
Brust-Technik-Set
20×25 Breast Drill Fins : Brustarme+KBei @0:30 5x hohe Schulter/klatschen/Hüfte/flach
10×50 Breast Drill: 1A-2Bei @1:10
Sebastian Sieburger
Youth Coach, SC Schaffhausen, SUI
SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout is powered by Commit Swimming.
Swimming news for swim coaches and swim teams, courtesy of Commit Swimming. Click here to view all daily swimming workouts on SwimSwam.