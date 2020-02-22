2020 U SPORTS Championships: Day 2 Finals Live Recap

2020 U SPORTS SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day two finals from the 2020 U SPORTS Swimming Championships in Victoria features seven different events for both men and women, as Clement Secchi, Danielle Hanus and Emily Overholt all have a great shot to win their third and fourth individual golds of the meet.

Women’s 100 Back Final

Meet Record: 59.33, Kylie Masse (UT), 2019

Danielle Hanus of Victoria kicks the session off with her third gold medal of the meet, winning the women’s 100 back in a time of 1:01.29. Hanus was the silver medalist the last two seasons behind two-time World Champion Kylie Masse.

Toronto’s Aleksa Gold, who was fourth last year, snuck under her best time by .05 to take second in 1:02.21, with UBC’s Olivia Ellard rounding out the podium.

Men’s 100 Back Final

Meet Record: 53.78, Markus Thormeyer (UBC), 2019

Markus Thormeyer completes the career Grand Slam as he wins his fourth consecutive title in the men’s 100 backstroke, annihilating the field with a blistering time of 53.51. The swim breaks his meet record of 53.78 last year, and falls just 0.16 off of his Canadian National Record of 53.35 set last April at World Trials.

The swim also moves the 22-year-old into fourth in the world this season.

Robert Hill and Anders Klein of Calgary took second and third in 56.05 and 56.18 respectively, and McGill’s Clement Secchi was fourth in 56.65, making the top-four identical to last season.

Women’s 50 Fly Final

Meet Record: 26.81, Katerine Savard (UDEM), 2015)

After tying for fourth last year, Toronto’s Hannah Genich and UBC’s Hoi Lam Tam proved to be the class of the field tonight in the women’s 50 fly, with Genich grabbing the gold in a best time of 27.31.

Tam was a close second in 27.46, while the 2019 bronze medalist, Marie-Lou Lapointe of Montreal, repeated that result in 27.49.

Men’s 50 Fly Final

Meet Record: 24.04, Coleman Allen (UBC), 2015

Kier Przyswitt, UOFA, 24.99 Dmitriy Lim, UBC, 25.01 Cameron Kidd, UT, 25.05

In a razor-thin final that saw the top five swimmers within a tenth of each other, Alberta first-year Kier Przyswitt pulled off the upset from lane seven in a time of 24.99. Przyswitt chops a full two-tenths off his previous best of 25.19.

UBC’s Dmitriy Lim, who won bronze last night in the 100 fly, was just two one-hundredths back for silver in 25.01, and Toronto’s Cameron Kidd picking up bronze in 25.05.

McGill’s Clement Secchi (25.07) and Adrian Goin (25.09) were just behind in fourth and fifth.

