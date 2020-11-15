2020 U.S. Open – San Antonio Saturday AM Wrap-Up

2020 U.S. Open Swimming Championships

Session Four – Saturday, November 14

Women

It was a light turnout in the women’s meet in San Antonio on Saturday with one heat each of 1500 free, 200 back, 200 breast, and 200 fly and two heats of 100 free.

15-year-old Jillian Cox of Austin Swim Club came within 3.3 seconds of her seed time with a 17:05.63 to win the 1500 free in the first event of the morning.

Houston senior Ioanna Sacha was victorious in the 200 back with 2:16.38, coming to the wall exactly 2 seconds ahead of BYU’s Brynn Sproul (2:18.38).

Houston’s Mykenzie Leehy (56.27), Kyla Leibel from University of Texas (56.40), and Cory Shanks of South Shore Sails (56.86) finished 1-2-3 in the 100 free. Leehy and Leibel have both been 55s, while Shanks’ best time was 56.0. Austin’s Malia Rausch dropped 2.05 to notch her first sub-minute 100 free of 58.07.

Madisyn Cox of Longhorn Aquatics won the 200 breast in 2:27.55, off her time by about 5.7 seconds. Lydia Jacoby from Seward Tsunami Swim Club in Alaska dropped 5 seconds to log a PB of 2:32.36 for second place. That gives her another Olympic Trials cut and moves her to 73rd on the all-time list for 15-16 girls in the event. Ema Rajic dropped just over 1 second from her previous PB to come in 3rd with 2:33.63.

14-year-old Olivia Suarez of Cypress Fairbanks Swim Club won the 200 fly with 2:17.79, about 2.8 seconds off her best of 2:14.93. The Olympic Trials cut is 2:14.59. Houston freshman Abby Jackson was second in 2:18.96.

Men

Jack Collins won the men’s 1500 free with 15:22.05, just off his best of 15:15.75. Both Tanner Nelson of Utah Valley Aquatics (15:48.70) and Trey Dickey from COR Swimming (15:52.58) dropped time to make top-3 in the event but both missed the Trials standard of 15:44.89.

Texas sophomore Ethan Harder won the single-heat 200 back final in 2:03.91 ahead of Fernando Ruvalcaba Cruz (2:06.10) and Christopher Richardson from Crawfish Aquatics (2:08.00, PB by .07).

The 100 free was a more competitive race with Daniel Krueger (50.17) and Drew Kibler (50.54) from Texas, Jeff Newkirk from Longhorn Aquatics (50.40), and Brett Pinfold from Swim Houston Aquatics Center (50.75) all registering sub-51s. Krueger’s seed time was 48.55; the others have all been in the 49-second range.

Texas sophomore Caspar Corbeau won the 200 breast (2:14.37), while Aggie Swim Club’s Mauro Castillo Luna touched out Adam Fusti-Molnar of Austin Swim Club, 2:16.69 to 2:16.86, for second place. Fusti-Molnar dropped .07 from his seed time.

Texas freshman Carson Foster finished the meet with a solid 1:59.26 in the 200 fly, only about 6/10 off his best. Aggie Swim Club’s Jose Martinez touched second in 2:01.11, with Hector Ruvalcaba Cruz about a second back in third place (2:02.08).