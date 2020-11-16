2020 ISL: MVPs from Semifinal 1 with Prize Money Table

2020 International Swimming League
- Saturday, November 14: 12:00 PM-2:00 PM CET (6 AM-8 AM U.S. Eastern, 8 PM-10PM J+1 Japan)
- Sunday, November 15: 12:00 PM-2:00 PM CET (6 AM-8 AM U.S. Eastern, 8 PM-10PM J+1 Japan)
- Duna Arena – Budapest, Hungary
- Short Course Meters (SCM) format
- Teams: Energy Standard / London Roar / Tokyo Frog Kings / NY Breakers
Thank you to Barry Revzin for the analysis.
The first semifinal match proved lucrative for the top performers. When racing, MVP bonuses, and team bonuses were combined, ten athletes took home five-figure checks. MVP bonuses in the semifinals are 50% greater than they were during the regular season: $15,000 goes to the top point-winner; $9,000 to the second-place winner; and $6,000 to the third-place winner.
Sarah Sjostrom of Energy Standard was once again the top earner, picking up 65 points and a total of $43,000 for the two-day contest. Adam Peaty of London Roar scored 52.5 points and made a total of $33,900. Siobhan Haughey of Energy Standard was third with 42 points and $20,100 in total winnings.
|Sarah Sjostrom
|Points Scored
|Women’s 100 Fly
|9
|Women’s 4×100 Free
|9.5
|Women’s 50 Free
|12
|Women’s 4×100 Medley
|4.5
|Women’s 100 IM
|7
|Women’s 50 Fly
|6
|Women’s 50 Free Skins
|34
|Total MVP Points
|65*
* Note: for MVP calculations, the points scored in the Skins rounds are divided in half.
|Adam Peaty
|Points Scored
|Men’s 200 Breast
|5
|Men’s 50 Breast
|10
|Men’s 4×100 Medley
|5
|Men’s 100 Breast
|15
|Men’s 50 Breast Skins
|35
|Total MVP Points
|52.5*
* Note: for MVP calculations, the points scored in the Skins rounds are divided in half.
|Siobhan Haughey
|Points Scored
|Women’s 4×100 Free
|9.5
|Women’s 400 Free
|7
|Women’s 100 Free
|10
|Women’s 200 Free
|12
|Mixed 4×100 Free
|3.5
|Total MVP Points
|42*
* Note: for MVP calculations, the points scored in the Skins rounds are divided in half.
Full Individual Awards Prize Money (USD) List – Semifinal 1 – sorted by earnings:
|Name
|Team
|Points
|Invid
|Relay
|Skins
|MVP
|Team Bonus
|Total
|Stolen
|SJOSTROM Sarah
|ENS
|65
|10800
|3600
|12600
|15000
|1500
|43500
|600
|PEATY Adam
|LON
|52.5
|7800
|1800
|14400
|9000
|900
|33900
|0
|HAUGHEY Siobhan
|ENS
|42
|9600
|3000
|0
|6000
|1500
|20100
|0
|le CLOS Chad
|ENS
|38.5
|9600
|4200
|0
|0
|1500
|15300
|0
|SHYMANOVICH Ilya
|ENS
|32
|4800
|1200
|7200
|0
|1500
|14700
|0
|BANIC Madeline
|ENS
|26
|2400
|2100
|8400
|0
|1500
|14400
|0
|SCOTT Duncan
|LON
|35
|7200
|4800
|0
|0
|900
|12900
|0
|KOLESNIKOV Kliment
|ENS
|33.5
|6000
|4200
|0
|0
|1500
|11700
|0
|MANAUDOU Florent
|ENS
|33
|7200
|3000
|0
|0
|1500
|11700
|0
|TOUSSAINT Kira
|LON
|31
|7800
|1500
|0
|0
|900
|10200
|0
|SEEBOHM Emily
|ENS
|29
|6000
|2100
|0
|0
|1500
|9600
|0
|PILATO Benedetta
|ENS
|30.5
|6000
|1800
|0
|0
|1500
|9300
|0
|PRIGODA Kirill
|LON
|31.5
|5400
|300
|2400
|0
|900
|9000
|0
|HEEMSKERK Femke
|ENS
|31.5
|4800
|2400
|0
|0
|1500
|8700
|0
|ANDERSON Freya
|LON
|28.5
|3600
|4200
|0
|0
|900
|8700
|0
|GUIDO Guilherme
|LON
|24
|6000
|1800
|0
|0
|900
|8700
|0
|ATKINSON Alia
|LON
|27.5
|6000
|1200
|0
|0
|900
|8100
|0
|KUSCH Marius
|LON
|24
|3600
|3300
|0
|0
|900
|7800
|0
|OHASHI Yui
|TOK
|24
|7200
|0
|0
|0
|600
|7800
|0
|PICKREM Sydney
|LON
|25
|6600
|0
|0
|0
|900
|7500
|0
|SURKOVA Arina
|NYB
|25.5
|3600
|0
|3600
|0
|0
|7200
|0
|KAWAMOTO Takeshi
|TOK
|25
|6000
|600
|0
|0
|600
|7200
|0
|RYLOV Evgeny
|ENS
|20.5
|3600
|1800
|0
|0
|1500
|6900
|0
|SAKAI Natsumi
|TOK
|22
|4800
|1200
|0
|0
|600
|6600
|0
|HAGINO Kosuke
|TOK
|20.5
|6000
|0
|0
|0
|600
|6600
|0
|WATTEL Marie
|LON
|24.5
|3000
|2400
|0
|0
|900
|6300
|0
|RAPSYS Danas
|ENS
|14
|4800
|0
|0
|0
|1500
|6300
|0
|IRIE Ryosuke
|TOK
|23
|4800
|600
|0
|0
|600
|6000
|0
|MOROZOV Vladimir
|TOK
|16
|4800
|0
|0
|0
|600
|5400
|0
|VEKOVISHCHEV Mikhail
|LON
|20.5
|1200
|3300
|0
|0
|900
|5400
|0
|HASEGAWA Suzuka
|TOK
|16.5
|4200
|300
|0
|0
|600
|5100
|0
|DEAN Tom
|LON
|19.5
|4200
|0
|0
|0
|900
|5100
|0
|ESCOBEDO Emily
|NYB
|18
|4800
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4800
|0
|SHIRAI Rio
|TOK
|20.5
|2400
|1500
|0
|0
|600
|4500
|0
|BLUME Pernille
|ENS
|13
|0
|3000
|0
|0
|1500
|4500
|0
|IMAI Runa
|TOK
|12
|3600
|0
|0
|0
|600
|4200
|0
|KOSEKI Yasuhiro
|TOK
|21.5
|3000
|600
|0
|0
|600
|4200
|0
|SMITH Leah
|TOK
|13
|3600
|0
|0
|0
|600
|4200
|0
|LAZOR Annie
|LON
|13.5
|3000
|0
|0
|0
|900
|3900
|0
|HOPKIN Anna
|LON
|9.5
|0
|3000
|0
|0
|900
|3900
|0
|KAMENEVA Maria
|LON
|23
|1200
|1200
|600
|0
|900
|3900
|0
|LITCHFIELD Max
|ENS
|10
|2400
|0
|0
|0
|1500
|3900
|0
|ANDREW Michael
|NYB
|24
|3600
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3600
|0
|HONDA Tomoru
|TOK
|15
|3000
|0
|0
|0
|600
|3600
|0
|MATSUMOTO Katsuhiro
|TOK
|17
|1800
|1200
|0
|0
|600
|3600
|0
|SHKURDAI Anastasiya
|ENS
|12
|1200
|600
|0
|0
|1500
|3300
|0
|DIENER Christian
|LON
|15
|2400
|0
|0
|0
|900
|3300
|0
|NAKAMURA Katsumi
|LON
|15.5
|600
|1800
|0
|0
|900
|3300
|0
|VAZAIOS Andreas
|LON
|19
|2400
|0
|0
|0
|900
|3300
|0
|THORMEYER Markus
|TOK
|17
|600
|1800
|0
|0
|600
|3000
|0
|MATSUI Kosuke
|TOK
|18
|1800
|600
|0
|0
|600
|3000
|0
|ZHILKIN Andrey
|ENS
|13.5
|1200
|300
|0
|0
|1500
|3000
|0
|WASICK Kasia
|NYB
|15
|3000
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3000
|0
|LARSON Breeja
|ENS
|10
|600
|600
|0
|0
|1500
|2700
|0
|LIMA Felipe
|ENS
|11
|0
|0
|1200
|0
|1500
|2700
|0
|GREVERS Matt
|ENS
|12
|1200
|0
|0
|0
|1500
|2700
|0
|CHIMROVA Svetlana
|NYB
|13
|2400
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2400
|0
|SHIMIZU Sakiko
|TOK
|15
|1800
|0
|0
|0
|600
|2400
|0
|KOCH Marco
|NYB
|12
|2400
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2400
|0
|DAVIES Georgia
|ENS
|10.5
|0
|900
|0
|0
|1500
|2400
|0
|WOOD Abbie
|NYB
|17
|2400
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2400
|0
|KUBOVA Simona
|TOK
|11.5
|1800
|0
|0
|0
|600
|2400
|0
|JAKABOS Zsuzsanna
|ENS
|11
|600
|0
|0
|0
|1500
|2100
|0
|STUPIN Max
|ENS
|3
|600
|0
|0
|0
|1500
|2100
|0
|HARVEY Mary-Sophie
|ENS
|12
|600
|0
|0
|0
|1500
|2100
|0
|AOKI Reona
|TOK
|8.5
|1200
|300
|0
|0
|600
|2100
|0
|ZIRK Kregor
|ENS
|6.5
|0
|300
|0
|0
|1500
|1800
|0
|GREENBANK Luke
|LON
|7.5
|600
|300
|0
|0
|900
|1800
|0
|HOPE Lucy
|ENS
|4.5
|0
|300
|0
|0
|1500
|1800
|0
|O’CONNOR Siobhan-Marie
|LON
|10.5
|600
|300
|0
|0
|900
|1800
|0
|PROUD Ben
|ENS
|4.5
|0
|300
|0
|0
|1500
|1800
|0
|SHEVTSOV Sergey
|ENS
|6.5
|0
|300
|0
|0
|1500
|1800
|0
|LANZA Vini
|LON
|10
|600
|0
|0
|0
|900
|1500
|0
|GUNES Viktoriya
|ENS
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1500
|1500
|0
|DELOOF Catie
|TOK
|7
|0
|900
|0
|0
|600
|1500
|0
|KOBORI Yuki
|TOK
|10
|600
|0
|0
|0
|600
|1200
|0
|ALMEIDA Brandonn
|NYB
|5
|1200
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1200
|0
|RENSHAW Molly
|NYB
|12
|1200
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1200
|0
|SATO Aya
|TOK
|5
|0
|600
|0
|0
|600
|1200
|0
|IGARASHI Chihiro
|TOK
|9
|600
|0
|0
|0
|600
|1200
|0
|SHIOURA Shinri
|TOK
|6
|0
|600
|0
|0
|600
|1200
|0
|KAPAS Boglarka
|NYB
|10
|1200
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1200
|0
|SMITH Brendon
|NYB
|10
|1200
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1200
|0
|DAWSON Kathleen
|LON
|9.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|900
|900
|0
|HIBBOTT Holly
|LON
|0.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|900
|900
|0
|WILLMOTT Aimee
|LON
|5.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|900
|900
|0
|WEST Harriet
|LON
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|900
|900
|0
|LARGE Emily
|LON
|2.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|900
|900
|0
|LEVEAUX Amaury
|LON
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|900
|900
|0
|McLAY Scott
|LON
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|900
|900
|0
|SOMA Ai
|TOK
|7.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|600
|600
|0
|SATO Shoma
|TOK
|4.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|600
|600
|0
|KESELY Ajna
|NYB
|5
|600
|0
|0
|0
|0
|600
|0
|LITCHFIELD Joe
|NYB
|11
|600
|0
|0
|0
|0
|600
|0
|TERAMURA Miho
|TOK
|6.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|600
|600
|0
|QUINTERO Cristian
|TOK
|3.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|600
|600
|0
|FRATUS Bruno
|TOK
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|600
|600
|0
|POPRAWA Michal
|NYB
|7.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|GOLDING Chloe
|NYB
|0.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|WADDELL Tevyn
|NYB
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TELEGDY Adam
|NYB
|4.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|WILBY James
|NYB
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|USTINOVA Daria S
|NYB
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|BRO Signe
|NYB
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TCHORZ Alicja
|NYB
|7.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|WIERLING Damian
|NYB
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|RICHARDS Matthew
|NYB
|3.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|CLAREBURT Lewis
|NYB
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|WHITTLE Jacob
|NYB
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|SWITKOWSKI Jan
|NYB
|1.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|AUBOCK Felix
|NYB
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Season MVP Points Standings – Top 20 Through Semifinal 1
|Name
|Club
|M1
|M2
|M3
|M4
|M5
|M6
|M7
|M8
|M9
|M10
|SF1
|Total
|DRESSEL Caeleb
|CAC
|52.5
|75
|69
|80.5
|277
|SJOSTROM Sarah
|ENS
|66.5
|47.5
|76
|65
|255
|GASTALDELLO Beryl
|LAC
|38.5
|78
|54.5
|75.5
|246.5
|MURPHY Ryan
|LAC
|74.5
|60.5
|33
|65
|233
|KING Lilly
|CAC
|87.5
|41.5
|51
|48
|228
|HAUGHEY Siobhan
|ENS
|38
|61.5
|41
|32.5
|42
|215
|LE CLOS Chad
|ENS
|28.5
|39.5
|49.5
|54
|38.5
|210
|SMOLIGA Olivia
|CAC
|56
|60
|29.5
|49
|194.5
|SAKCI Emre
|IRO
|24
|66.5
|51
|52
|193.5
|SZABO Szebasztian
|AQC
|49.5
|36
|58
|36.5
|180
|KROMOWIDJOJO Ranomi
|IRO
|57
|35.5
|48
|37.5
|178
|SHIELDS Tom
|LAC
|40
|36.5
|62.5
|38
|177
|SHYMANOVICH Ilya
|ENS
|40.5
|32
|43.5
|24.5
|32
|172.5
|TOUSSAINT Kira
|LON
|47.5
|36
|31.5
|17.5
|31
|163.5
|WATTEL Marie
|LON
|47.5
|30
|31.5
|19.5
|24.5
|153
|PEATY Adam
|LON
|28.5
|23.5
|44.5
|52.5
|149
|MANAUDOU Florent
|ENS
|29.5
|58
|26.5
|33
|147
|FLICKINGER Hali
|CAC
|32
|44
|24.25
|46.5
|146.75
|ATKINSON Alia
|LON
|32
|40.5
|27
|19.5
|27.5
|146.5