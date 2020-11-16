2020 ISL: MVPs from Semifinal 1 with Prize Money Table

2020 International Swimming League

Thank you to Barry Revzin for the analysis.

The first semifinal match proved lucrative for the top performers. When racing, MVP bonuses, and team bonuses were combined, ten athletes took home five-figure checks. MVP bonuses in the semifinals are 50% greater than they were during the regular season: $15,000 goes to the top point-winner; $9,000 to the second-place winner; and $6,000 to the third-place winner.

Sarah Sjostrom of Energy Standard was once again the top earner, picking up 65 points and a total of $43,000 for the two-day contest. Adam Peaty of London Roar scored 52.5 points and made a total of $33,900. Siobhan Haughey of Energy Standard was third with 42 points and $20,100 in total winnings.

Sarah Sjostrom Points Scored Women’s 100 Fly 9 Women’s 4×100 Free 9.5 Women’s 50 Free 12 Women’s 4×100 Medley 4.5 Women’s 100 IM 7 Women’s 50 Fly 6 Women’s 50 Free Skins 34 Total MVP Points 65*

* Note: for MVP calculations, the points scored in the Skins rounds are divided in half.

Adam Peaty Points Scored Men’s 200 Breast 5 Men’s 50 Breast 10 Men’s 4×100 Medley 5 Men’s 100 Breast 15 Men’s 50 Breast Skins 35 Total MVP Points 52.5*

* Note: for MVP calculations, the points scored in the Skins rounds are divided in half.

Siobhan Haughey Points Scored Women’s 4×100 Free 9.5 Women’s 400 Free 7 Women’s 100 Free 10 Women’s 200 Free 12 Mixed 4×100 Free 3.5 Total MVP Points 42*

* Note: for MVP calculations, the points scored in the Skins rounds are divided in half.

Full Individual Awards Prize Money (USD) List – Semifinal 1 – sorted by earnings:

Name Team Points Invid Relay Skins MVP Team Bonus Total Stolen SJOSTROM Sarah ENS 65 10800 3600 12600 15000 1500 43500 600 PEATY Adam LON 52.5 7800 1800 14400 9000 900 33900 0 HAUGHEY Siobhan ENS 42 9600 3000 0 6000 1500 20100 0 le CLOS Chad ENS 38.5 9600 4200 0 0 1500 15300 0 SHYMANOVICH Ilya ENS 32 4800 1200 7200 0 1500 14700 0 BANIC Madeline ENS 26 2400 2100 8400 0 1500 14400 0 SCOTT Duncan LON 35 7200 4800 0 0 900 12900 0 KOLESNIKOV Kliment ENS 33.5 6000 4200 0 0 1500 11700 0 MANAUDOU Florent ENS 33 7200 3000 0 0 1500 11700 0 TOUSSAINT Kira LON 31 7800 1500 0 0 900 10200 0 SEEBOHM Emily ENS 29 6000 2100 0 0 1500 9600 0 PILATO Benedetta ENS 30.5 6000 1800 0 0 1500 9300 0 PRIGODA Kirill LON 31.5 5400 300 2400 0 900 9000 0 HEEMSKERK Femke ENS 31.5 4800 2400 0 0 1500 8700 0 ANDERSON Freya LON 28.5 3600 4200 0 0 900 8700 0 GUIDO Guilherme LON 24 6000 1800 0 0 900 8700 0 ATKINSON Alia LON 27.5 6000 1200 0 0 900 8100 0 KUSCH Marius LON 24 3600 3300 0 0 900 7800 0 OHASHI Yui TOK 24 7200 0 0 0 600 7800 0 PICKREM Sydney LON 25 6600 0 0 0 900 7500 0 SURKOVA Arina NYB 25.5 3600 0 3600 0 0 7200 0 KAWAMOTO Takeshi TOK 25 6000 600 0 0 600 7200 0 RYLOV Evgeny ENS 20.5 3600 1800 0 0 1500 6900 0 SAKAI Natsumi TOK 22 4800 1200 0 0 600 6600 0 HAGINO Kosuke TOK 20.5 6000 0 0 0 600 6600 0 WATTEL Marie LON 24.5 3000 2400 0 0 900 6300 0 RAPSYS Danas ENS 14 4800 0 0 0 1500 6300 0 IRIE Ryosuke TOK 23 4800 600 0 0 600 6000 0 MOROZOV Vladimir TOK 16 4800 0 0 0 600 5400 0 VEKOVISHCHEV Mikhail LON 20.5 1200 3300 0 0 900 5400 0 HASEGAWA Suzuka TOK 16.5 4200 300 0 0 600 5100 0 DEAN Tom LON 19.5 4200 0 0 0 900 5100 0 ESCOBEDO Emily NYB 18 4800 0 0 0 0 4800 0 SHIRAI Rio TOK 20.5 2400 1500 0 0 600 4500 0 BLUME Pernille ENS 13 0 3000 0 0 1500 4500 0 IMAI Runa TOK 12 3600 0 0 0 600 4200 0 KOSEKI Yasuhiro TOK 21.5 3000 600 0 0 600 4200 0 SMITH Leah TOK 13 3600 0 0 0 600 4200 0 LAZOR Annie LON 13.5 3000 0 0 0 900 3900 0 HOPKIN Anna LON 9.5 0 3000 0 0 900 3900 0 KAMENEVA Maria LON 23 1200 1200 600 0 900 3900 0 LITCHFIELD Max ENS 10 2400 0 0 0 1500 3900 0 ANDREW Michael NYB 24 3600 0 0 0 0 3600 0 HONDA Tomoru TOK 15 3000 0 0 0 600 3600 0 MATSUMOTO Katsuhiro TOK 17 1800 1200 0 0 600 3600 0 SHKURDAI Anastasiya ENS 12 1200 600 0 0 1500 3300 0 DIENER Christian LON 15 2400 0 0 0 900 3300 0 NAKAMURA Katsumi LON 15.5 600 1800 0 0 900 3300 0 VAZAIOS Andreas LON 19 2400 0 0 0 900 3300 0 THORMEYER Markus TOK 17 600 1800 0 0 600 3000 0 MATSUI Kosuke TOK 18 1800 600 0 0 600 3000 0 ZHILKIN Andrey ENS 13.5 1200 300 0 0 1500 3000 0 WASICK Kasia NYB 15 3000 0 0 0 0 3000 0 LARSON Breeja ENS 10 600 600 0 0 1500 2700 0 LIMA Felipe ENS 11 0 0 1200 0 1500 2700 0 GREVERS Matt ENS 12 1200 0 0 0 1500 2700 0 CHIMROVA Svetlana NYB 13 2400 0 0 0 0 2400 0 SHIMIZU Sakiko TOK 15 1800 0 0 0 600 2400 0 KOCH Marco NYB 12 2400 0 0 0 0 2400 0 DAVIES Georgia ENS 10.5 0 900 0 0 1500 2400 0 WOOD Abbie NYB 17 2400 0 0 0 0 2400 0 KUBOVA Simona TOK 11.5 1800 0 0 0 600 2400 0 JAKABOS Zsuzsanna ENS 11 600 0 0 0 1500 2100 0 STUPIN Max ENS 3 600 0 0 0 1500 2100 0 HARVEY Mary-Sophie ENS 12 600 0 0 0 1500 2100 0 AOKI Reona TOK 8.5 1200 300 0 0 600 2100 0 ZIRK Kregor ENS 6.5 0 300 0 0 1500 1800 0 GREENBANK Luke LON 7.5 600 300 0 0 900 1800 0 HOPE Lucy ENS 4.5 0 300 0 0 1500 1800 0 O’CONNOR Siobhan-Marie LON 10.5 600 300 0 0 900 1800 0 PROUD Ben ENS 4.5 0 300 0 0 1500 1800 0 SHEVTSOV Sergey ENS 6.5 0 300 0 0 1500 1800 0 LANZA Vini LON 10 600 0 0 0 900 1500 0 GUNES Viktoriya ENS 0 0 0 0 0 1500 1500 0 DELOOF Catie TOK 7 0 900 0 0 600 1500 0 KOBORI Yuki TOK 10 600 0 0 0 600 1200 0 ALMEIDA Brandonn NYB 5 1200 0 0 0 0 1200 0 RENSHAW Molly NYB 12 1200 0 0 0 0 1200 0 SATO Aya TOK 5 0 600 0 0 600 1200 0 IGARASHI Chihiro TOK 9 600 0 0 0 600 1200 0 SHIOURA Shinri TOK 6 0 600 0 0 600 1200 0 KAPAS Boglarka NYB 10 1200 0 0 0 0 1200 0 SMITH Brendon NYB 10 1200 0 0 0 0 1200 0 DAWSON Kathleen LON 9.5 0 0 0 0 900 900 0 HIBBOTT Holly LON 0.5 0 0 0 0 900 900 0 WILLMOTT Aimee LON 5.5 0 0 0 0 900 900 0 WEST Harriet LON 1 0 0 0 0 900 900 0 LARGE Emily LON 2.5 0 0 0 0 900 900 0 LEVEAUX Amaury LON 2 0 0 0 0 900 900 0 McLAY Scott LON 2 0 0 0 0 900 900 0 SOMA Ai TOK 7.5 0 0 0 0 600 600 0 SATO Shoma TOK 4.5 0 0 0 0 600 600 0 KESELY Ajna NYB 5 600 0 0 0 0 600 0 LITCHFIELD Joe NYB 11 600 0 0 0 0 600 0 TERAMURA Miho TOK 6.5 0 0 0 0 600 600 0 QUINTERO Cristian TOK 3.5 0 0 0 0 600 600 0 FRATUS Bruno TOK 2 0 0 0 0 600 600 0 POPRAWA Michal NYB 7.5 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 GOLDING Chloe NYB 0.5 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 WADDELL Tevyn NYB 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 TELEGDY Adam NYB 4.5 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 WILBY James NYB 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 USTINOVA Daria S NYB 5 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 BRO Signe NYB 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 TCHORZ Alicja NYB 7.5 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 WIERLING Damian NYB 6 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 RICHARDS Matthew NYB 3.5 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 CLAREBURT Lewis NYB 5 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 WHITTLE Jacob NYB 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 SWITKOWSKI Jan NYB 1.5 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 AUBOCK Felix NYB 8 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Season MVP Points Standings – Top 20 Through Semifinal 1