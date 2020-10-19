2020 ISL Match 2 – Day 2 Entry Lists

2020 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE – MATCH 2

LANES

1 & 2 – Iron

3 & 4 – London Roar

5 & 6 – Aqua Centurions

7 & 8 – DC Trident

The 100 IM, new to the ISL format this year, offers some intriguing entries, including top multi-distance IMers like Katinka Hosszu and stroke specialists like Alia Atkinson.

Hosszu will contest the event for Iron, which sits third among the four teams heading into today. That’s part of a relatively busy schedule for Hosszu, who will also swim the 400 IM and 200 fly. The 200 fly and 100 IM will be part of a tough double in the opening session of the meet.

Atkinson leads the London Roar, the current team points leader in this match. She dominated the 50 breast yesterday and will take on the 100 IM/100 breast combo today for the Roar.

London will also go with flyer Marie Wattel and IMer Siobhan-Marie O’Connor in the 200 free. That keeps Wattel out of the 50 fly, the very next event and one in which we’d placed Wattel at the top of London’s depth chart.