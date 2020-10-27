2020 ISL – Cali Condors Retake the Overall Lead in Team Rankings After Match 4

2020 International Swimming League – Match 4

Thank you to Barry Revzin for the analysis.

Match 4 of the regular International Swimming League championship season was dominated by Cali Condors but Iron and NY Breakers put on a good show in the battle for second place. The teams were separated by only 9.5 points headed into the final event, the men’s 50 breast skins race. Iron’s Emre Sakci won all three rounds, sealing his team’s second-place finish. But had the Breakers gotten Marco Koch and Michael Andrew, who both made the semi-final cutoff, into the final instead of Sakci and Cali Condors’ Caeleb Dressel, the Breakers would have finished in second place by 7.5 points over Iron.

Rank Club Club Code Total Men Women Mixed Penalty Jackpot 1 Cali Condors CAC 610.5 231.0 357.5 22.0 0.0 44.0 2 Iron IRO 418.5 244.0 156.5 18.0 -5.0 1.0 3 NY Breakers NYB 394.0 210.0 172.0 12.0 -4.0 2.0 4 DC Trident DCT 287.0 131.0 134.0 22.0 -5.0 -45.0

Six of the teams have now competed twice; the other four have only one match under their belts. With their Match 4 win, Cali Condors have moved ahead of LA Current to lead the league standings with 8 points. Iron second runner-up finish has given them a total of 6 points, tying them with Current for second place overall. Breakers have moved to the middle of the pack with DC Trident, Energy Standard, and Tokyo Frog Kings.

League Standings After Match 4

Rank Club Club Code Matches Played Match 1 Match 2 Match 3 Match 4 Standings Points 1 Cali Condors CAC 2 4 4 8 =2 Iron IRO 2 3 3 6 =2 LA Current LAC 2 2 4 6 4 London Roar LON 1 4 4 =5 DC Trident DCT 2 2 1 3 =5 Energy Standard ENS 1 3 3 =5 NY Breakers NYB 2 1 2 3 =5 Tokyo Frog Kings TOK 1 3 3 =9 Aqua Centurions AQC 2 1 1 2 =9 Toronto Titans TOR 1 2 2

How Standings Work

In the regular championship season, clubs earn points from participating in matches according to the following principle:

1st place – 4 points

2nd place – 3 points

3rd place – 2 points

4th place – 1 point

At the conclusion of the ten regular-season championship matches, the top 8 teams will advance to the semifinals. From there, the top 4 teams will advance to the final where the winner of the 2020 ISL season will be determined. (Unlike in individual races, there are no team jackpot points; a team won’t gain extra points for winning a match by a huge margin.)

One change from last year’s ISL is that there are no divisions by continent (that we know of). Last year those continental divisions allowed the top 2 American teams and top 2 European teams to move onto the semifinals. This means that this season the top 8 teams overall, regardless of continent, will move onto the semifinals. A second change from last year is the addition of 2 new ISL teams, bringing the total number of competing teams to 10.