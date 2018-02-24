2018 Men’s B1G Ten Championships: Day 4 Ups/Mids/Downs

2018 MEN’S B1G CHAMPIONSHIPS

Michigan and Indiana are set for a showdown on the final night of the Big Ten Championships, with the teams separated by just 10.5 points. Indiana put ten swimmers into A-finals tonight, with Michigan getting nine. With Indiana holding the slight lead, that would appear to give them the slight advantage. This of course doesn’t include either the 1650, a strength for Michigan, or the platform diving, which is a strength for Indiana.

In the battle for 5th, Minnesota holds just a half point lead over Wisconsin. The Gophers advanced three men into A-finals over the Badgers two, but Wisconsin has two more total finals swims (10).

Note: Ups refer to swimmers in the A final, who can finish no lower than 8th barring a DQ; Mids refer to swimmers in the B final, who can finish no higher than 9th and no lower than 16th (again, barring a DQ on the low end); and Downs refer to swimmers in the C final, who can finish no higher than 17th and no lower than 24th (again, barring a DQ on the low end).

Platform diving and the 1650 free are not included in the ups/mids/downs below.

TEAM 200 BACK 100 FREE 200 BREAST 200 FLY TOTAL
Indiana 3/1/0 3/3/0 2/1/1 2/0/0 10/5/1
Michigan 1/2/0 2/3/0 4/0/0 2/1/1 9/6/1
Ohio State 0/1/1 1/1/2 0/4/0 3/0/1 4/6/4
Purdue 1/1/2 0/0/0 1/0/2 0/1/1 2/2/5
Minnesota 0/0/2 1/0/0 1/0/2 1/1/0 3/1/4
Wisconsin 2/1/1 0/1/1 0/1/1 0/2/0 2/5/3
Iowa 1/1/0 1/0/4 0/1/1 0/2/1 2/4/6
Penn State 0/0/0 0/0/1 0/1/1 0/0/2 0/1/4
Northwestern 0/1/1 0/0/0 0/0/0 0/0/1 0/1/2
Michigan State 0/0/1 0/0/0 0/0/0 0/1/1 0/1/2

Leave a Reply

6 Comments on "2018 Men’s B1G Ten Championships: Day 4 Ups/Mids/Downs"

newest oldest most voted
SUNY Cal

Mike Bottom always likes to battle & a battle is what this finals session will be!! Probably will come down to relay

Vote Up2-2Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Grrr

Wow. Indiana doesn’t get any divers into A final. Michigan puts one up. Going to be close tonight.

Vote Up1-1Vote Down Reply
38 minutes ago
IU fan

Both IU and Michigan got one in the A final. IU has 2 diving in the B right now, and both IU and Michigan had 2 score in the C.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
9 minutes ago
Jackman

I think they had one each?

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
35 minutes ago
B1G Daddy

Andrew Capobianco is 5th for IU, Toss Ross is 8th for MICH. IU adds 13/14/20/23. MICH also with 17 & 19. Advantage IU, but a smaller one than on the other boards.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
5 minutes ago
B1G Daddy

Ross Todd.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
2 minutes ago

About James Sutherland

James Sutherland

James is currently a university swimmer for the Laurentian Voyageurs in Sudbury, Ontario, Canada. He is studying economics. Along with swimming, he also loves hockey. He's in his 14th season as a competitive swimmer. Best Times - SCM (LCM) 50 FR - 24.56 (25.12) 100 FR - 53.58 (56.70) 200 FR - 1:56.07 (2:04.29) 1500 …

Read More »