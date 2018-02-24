2018 Men’s B1G Ten Championships: Day 4 Ups/Mids/Downs

2018 MEN’S B1G CHAMPIONSHIPS

Michigan and Indiana are set for a showdown on the final night of the Big Ten Championships, with the teams separated by just 10.5 points. Indiana put ten swimmers into A-finals tonight, with Michigan getting nine. With Indiana holding the slight lead, that would appear to give them the slight advantage. This of course doesn’t include either the 1650, a strength for Michigan, or the platform diving, which is a strength for Indiana.

In the battle for 5th, Minnesota holds just a half point lead over Wisconsin. The Gophers advanced three men into A-finals over the Badgers two, but Wisconsin has two more total finals swims (10).

Note: Ups refer to swimmers in the A final, who can finish no lower than 8th barring a DQ; Mids refer to swimmers in the B final, who can finish no higher than 9th and no lower than 16th (again, barring a DQ on the low end); and Downs refer to swimmers in the C final, who can finish no higher than 17th and no lower than 24th (again, barring a DQ on the low end).

Platform diving and the 1650 free are not included in the ups/mids/downs below.