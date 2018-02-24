2018 Men’s B1G Ten Championships: Day 4 Ups/Mids/Downs

2018 MEN’S B1G CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Wednesday, February 21st – Saturday, February 24th
- Prelims 11am | Finals 6:30pm
- University of Minnesota, Minneapolis, MN (Central Time Zone)
- Defending Champion: Indiana (results)
Michigan and Indiana are set for a showdown on the final night of the Big Ten Championships, with the teams separated by just 10.5 points. Indiana put ten swimmers into A-finals tonight, with Michigan getting nine. With Indiana holding the slight lead, that would appear to give them the slight advantage. This of course doesn’t include either the 1650, a strength for Michigan, or the platform diving, which is a strength for Indiana.
In the battle for 5th, Minnesota holds just a half point lead over Wisconsin. The Gophers advanced three men into A-finals over the Badgers two, but Wisconsin has two more total finals swims (10).
Note: Ups refer to swimmers in the A final, who can finish no lower than 8th barring a DQ; Mids refer to swimmers in the B final, who can finish no higher than 9th and no lower than 16th (again, barring a DQ on the low end); and Downs refer to swimmers in the C final, who can finish no higher than 17th and no lower than 24th (again, barring a DQ on the low end).
Platform diving and the 1650 free are not included in the ups/mids/downs below.
|TEAM
|200 BACK
|100 FREE
|200 BREAST
|200 FLY
|TOTAL
|Indiana
|3/1/0
|3/3/0
|2/1/1
|2/0/0
|10/5/1
|Michigan
|1/2/0
|2/3/0
|4/0/0
|2/1/1
|9/6/1
|Ohio State
|0/1/1
|1/1/2
|0/4/0
|3/0/1
|4/6/4
|Purdue
|1/1/2
|0/0/0
|1/0/2
|0/1/1
|2/2/5
|Minnesota
|0/0/2
|1/0/0
|1/0/2
|1/1/0
|3/1/4
|Wisconsin
|2/1/1
|0/1/1
|0/1/1
|0/2/0
|2/5/3
|Iowa
|1/1/0
|1/0/4
|0/1/1
|0/2/1
|2/4/6
|Penn State
|0/0/0
|0/0/1
|0/1/1
|0/0/2
|0/1/4
|Northwestern
|0/1/1
|0/0/0
|0/0/0
|0/0/1
|0/1/2
|Michigan State
|0/0/1
|0/0/0
|0/0/0
|0/1/1
|0/1/2
