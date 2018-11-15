2018 IU Invitational: Day 1 Finals Live Recap

2018 IU INVITATIONAL

Thursday-Saturday, November 15-17th

Counsilman Billingsley Aquatic Center, Bloomington, IN

Short Course Yards

Live Results

Day 1 finals at the IU Invitational are set to get underway from Bloomington, with some of the nation’s top teams including Indiana, NC State and Louisville ready to go to battle.

The heats this morning had some impressive performances, including the fastest 50 freestyles so far this season from Ky-lee Perry (21.80) and Nyls Korstanje (19.29), both of NC State. Read a full recap of the first session here.

Women’s 200 Free Relay Timed Final

NC State, 1:27.64 Louisville, 1:28.46 Indiana, 1:29.89

The NC State had the fastest lead-off in the field from Kylee Alons (22.26), and then got three consecutive 21-second splits from Ky-lee Perry (21.78), Anna Jahns (21.87) and Sirena Rowe (21.73) to win the women’s 200 free relay in a time of 1:27.64. That gets them well under the NCAA Automatic standard of 1:28.61, and runners-up Louisville also got under it in 1:28.46.

The Cardinals had a pair of sub-22 legs from Mallory Comerford (21.40) and Casey Fanz (21.85) swimming 2nd and 4th respectively, while Indiana took 3rd in 1:29.89 with their top split from anchor Christie Jensen (22.09).

Men’s 200 Free Relay Timed Final

NC State, 1:16.41 Indiana, 1:17.37 Arizona State, 1:18.39

The NC State men definitively beat Indiana by close to a second to win the 200 free relay, as both teams got under the NCAA Auto time of 1:18.11 in 1:16.41 and 1:17.37 respectively.

Nyls Korstanje (19.48) gave them the slight edge over the Hoosier’s on the lead-off, and then a pair of sub-19 splits from Justin Ress (18.80) and Jacob Molacek (18.91) opened up close to a full second lead. Giovanni Izzo anchored for them in 19.22.

The Indiana team was made up of Zach Apple (19.50), Bruno Blaskovic (19.26), Vini Lanza (19.30) and Mohamed Samy (19.31), while ASU (1:18.39) edged out Louisville (1:18.78) and NC State ‘B’ (1:18.89) in the race for 3rd.

The top splits for those three teams came from Ethan Luc (19.43), Andrej Barna (19.73 lead-off) and Coleman Stewart (19.35).

Women’s 500 Free Finals

Cassy Jernberg of Indiana led nearly wire-to-wire to defend her top seed from prelims and win the women’s 500 in a time of 4:39.96, becoming just the 5th woman sub-4:40 so far this season (coming into today). The swim came just seven-tenths off her best of 4:39.22 from the 2018 B1G Championships in February, and is also under the time that got invited to last season’s NCAAs (4:40.50).

Louisville’s Sophie Cattermole, who was a season-best 4:43.92 last weekend, improved that by two seconds to place 2nd in 4:41.97, using a strong last 50 to get by IU freshman Noelle Peplowski (4:42.10). Peplowski dropped close to nine seconds this morning in 4:42.22, and chops another tenth off tonight.

Maria Heitmann (4:43.46) of Indiana was just two-tenths off her best to win the B-final over Louisville’s Arina Openysheva (4:43.92), as both swimmers dropped around three seconds from the prelims.

Men’s 500 Free Finals

Slightly trailing ASU’s Benjamin Olszewski at the 300 mark, Louisville’s Marcelo Acosta held his final four 50s under 26 to win the men’s 500 in a time of 4:17.43. That slightly improves his season-best of 4:18.09 from the ACC vs Big Ten meet last weekend, and keeps him at 5th in the country.

Olszewski was 2nd in 4:18.61, slipping under his prelim swim of 4:18.94 and just missing his best time of 4:18.49. IU freshman Michael Brinegar was the third swimmer under 4:20 in 4:19.10, slashing two-tenths off his PB from March.

Women’s 200 IM Finals

The Hoosier women swept the top-3 spots in the women’s 200 IM, led by Bailey Andison in a time of 1:55.70. Andison was a 1:56.04 last weekend at Purdue, and improves that down a few tenths to remain 4th in the country in the event (could be different when all is said and done tonight). She had the top splits in the field on back (29.13) and free (27.55).

Fly specialist Christie Jensen took 2nd in 1:56.92, narrowly holding off freshman teammate Mac Looze (1:56.96). Jensen just missed her PB of 1:56.76, while Looze had set a best in the heats of 1:57.57 and now brings it down six more tenths. Her morning swim was her first time sub-2:00.

Men’s 200 IM Finals

NC State’s Andreas Vazaios, who went the #1 time in the nation last weekend (1:42.44) at the ACC/Big Ten College Challenge, was the fastest on backstroke (24.93) and 2nd-fastest on breast (29.83) in the field to win the men’s 200 IM in 1:43.02. He went 1-2 with teammate Jacob Molacek, who finished just .07 off his best time from 2015 in 1:43.78.

The top-2 seeds out of prelims, Indiana’s Mohamed Samy (1:44.10) and Vini Lanza (1:44.42) settled for 3rd and 4th tonight, with Samy improving his prelim PB and Lanza posting a season-best.

ASU’s Danny Comforti, who broke 1:46 for the first time this morning in 1:45.61, cracked 1:45 tonight for 4th in 1:44.91 with the field’s top breast leg (29.32).

Women’s 50 Free Finals

Mallory Comerford improved her prelim swim by six one-hundredths to win the women’s 50 free tonight over NC State’s Ky-lee Perry, coming just .01 off her personal best time in 21.88.

Perry, who set the nation’s top time this morning in 21.80, was just over two-tenths slower to take 2nd tonight in 22.03. Her teammate Sirena Rowe, who had the fastest split on their relay earlier in the session, dropped her prelim time by .01 for her 2nd-fastest swim ever in 22.26 to take 3rd.

Louisville had a strong showing overall in this event, with a total of five women 22.60 or better in tonight’s finals.

Men’s 50 Free Finals

Justin Ress edged a competitive field in the men’s 50 free, clocking 19.38 to improve on his prelim season-best of 19.42. Zach Apple of Indiana was a tenth better than the heats to take 2nd in 19.47, and his Hoosier teammate Bruno Blaskovic (who was 19.39 this morning) was 3rd in 19.50.

NC State’s Nyls Korstanje was the fastest this morning in 19.29, a time that remains the fastest in the nation so far, but added three-tenths tonight to settle for 4th in 19.59.

Women’s 400 Medley Relay Timed Final

Men’s 400 Medley Relay Timed Final