2018 Ohio State Invitational: Day 1 Finals Live Recap

2018 OHIO STATE INVITATIONAL

The opening night of finals are set to get underway at the Ohio State Invitational from Columbus, with the 500 free, 200 IM and 50 free, along with the 200 free and 400 medley relays, scheduled.

This morning’s prelims yielded some very fast swims, including an NCAA-leading 200 IM from Stanford’s Ella Eastin. Her teammates Brooke Forde (500 free) and Taylor Ruck (50 free) come in as the top seed’s in those events, while Zach Yeadon will be one to watch on the men’s side in the 500. Yeadon currently ranks 2nd in the country with his 4:13.68 from last weekend’s ACC/Big Ten College Challenge.

Women’s 200 Free Relay Timed Final

Meet Record: 1:27.72, Stanford, 2016

Stanford, 1:27.93 Notre Dame, 1:29.72 Ohio State, 1:30.09

The Stanford women won the 200 free relay to open up finals in 1:27.93, finishing just two-tenths off their meet record from two years ago. Amalie Fackenthal led them off in 22.56, and then they had three sub-22 legs from Taylor Ruck (21.44), Lauren Pitzer (21.95) and Lucie Nordmann (21.98). They also cleared the NCAA ‘A’ time of 1:28.61.

Notre Dame was 2nd in 1:29.72 with notable legs from Abbie Dolan (22.63) on the lead-off and Carly Quast (22.13) on the anchor, and Ohio State was 3rd in 1:30.09 with a 22.19 third leg from Maria Coy.

Men’s 200 Free Relay Timed Final

Meet Record: 1:15.83, NC State, 2017

Ohio State, 1:18.80 Kentucky, 1:18.85 Yale, 1:19.69

The Ohio State men nipped Kentucky at the wall to win the men’s 200 free relay, with a 19.33 anchor from Mossimo Chavez getting them the victory. Ruslan Gaziev (19.83), Sem Andreis (19.82) and Kalvin Koethke (19.82) were the first three legs of the Buckeye squad.

Kentucky had all 19s as well, with Peter Wetzlar (19.93), David Dingess (19.74) and Jason Head (19.64) handing off a slight lead to Glen Brown (19.54) before he was run down by Chavez.

Yale (1:19.69) edged out West Virginia (1:19.84) for 4th, with both teams getting solid lead-off swims from Henry Gaissert (19.89) and Merwane Elmerini (19.80).

Women’s 500 Free Final

Meet Record: 4:26.46, Katie Ledecky (STAN), 2016

Brooke Forde negative-split the women’s 500 to win by over two seconds in 4:38.40, giving her the #2 time in the NCAA coming into tonight. This is her 4th-fastest performance ever, and just under a second slower than she was at the Art Adamson Invite last season (4:37.58).

Kentucky’s Geena Freriks and Stanford’s Megan Byrnes, both owning best times in the 4:37s, tied for 2nd in 4:40.50, exactly on the time required to qualify for NCAAs last season. 2018 NCAA runner-up Katie Drabot was 4th in 4:41.06.

Lauren Pitzer knocked off two and a half seconds from prelims to win the B-final in 4:42.96.

Men’s 500 Free Final

Meet Record: 4:13.19, Anton Ipsen (NCS), 2017

Zach Yeadon won the men’s 500 handily in 4:15.40, inching ahead of teammate Sadler McKeen down the stretch. Yeadon was just under two seconds off what we went last weekend in West Lafayette (4:13.68), a time that ranks him 2nd in the nation.

McKeen had swum his 2nd-fastest time ever this morning in 4:20.90, and tonight lowers his previous best of 4:19.28 down to 4:17.10 to take 2nd. Aaron Sett of Pittsburgh had his 2nd-fastest swim ever (and four seconds faster than last year’s invite time) for 3rd in 4:21.71.

