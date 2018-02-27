2018 IHSA Boys Finals: Sullivan Breaks 40-Year-Old Diving Pool Record

2018 IHSA BOYS STATE
- Prelims: Friday, Febraury 23rd
- Finals: Saturday, Febraury 24th
- Evanston High School, Evanston, IL
- Short course yards
- Live results
- IHSA records
Top 10 Team Scores
- New Trier – 161
- Lyons – 150.5
- Hinsdale Central – 116.5
- St. Ignatius – 107
- Stevenson – 78
- Neuqua Valley/St. Charles North/Marmion – 64
- –
- –
- Waubonsie – 57
- St. Charles East – 55
New Trier came away with the team title after a tight battle with Lyons, which came down to the final event: the 400 free relay. Charlie Scheinfeld, Topher Stensby, and Colton Paulson each won both their individual events, while Kevin Sullivan broke a 40 year old pool record in the 1 meter diving. Scheinfeld was also a member of 2 winning relays, giving him 4 wins at the meet. In the Athletes with Disabilties (AWD) events, there were 6 IHSA records in 8 events.
Kevin Sullivan, a junior from Downers Grove, broke a 40-year-old pool record in the 1 meter, claiming victory by only 20 points. Sullivan’s final score of 535.25 came in well over the pool record of 528.00, set by Rob Bollinger in 1978.
Charlie Scheinfeld broke 1:50 to win the 200 IM in finals after tying for 2nd in prelims. Scheinfeld threw down an inpressive 29.76 on the breastroke split, which for reference is less than 1.5 seconds slower than Caeleb Dressel split when he broke the NCAA record the week before. Schienfeld also won the 100 breast, coming in at 53.72, which was just off his IHSA-record 53.60 from prelims. His time still came in under the previous IHSA record of 53.80. Scheinfeld will be swimming for Texas next year, and will provide some much-needed breatstroke speed to the Longhorns, since his 100 breast time would be the 3rd fastest on the team this season, and his breast split in the 200 IM is already competitive at the NCAA level.
Colton Paulson won the 200 and 500 free, posting times a little slower than he went in prelims, but still good enough for wins. Paulson went a 1:36.65 in the 200 to hold off Michael Balcerak, who was picking up a little ground on the last 50. Paulson went 1:35.93 in prelims of the 200 free, which was just off the IHSA record. In the 500, Paulson went 4:22.53 to win by 2 seconds over Jacob Furlong. Paulson will be swimming at Louisville next year, where he is already in good position to make an immediate impact in the free events.
Topher Stensby took the 50 and 100 free fairly comfortably, also posting times slightly slower than he went in prelims. In the 50, Stensby posted a 20.18 toi win by well over half a second. He went 20.00 in prelims, just .22 seconds off the IHSA record. In the 100, Stensby posted a 44.51 to win by over half a second again. Stensby’s prelims time of 44.10, again just off the IHSA record.
EVENT WINNERS
- 200 medley relay: New Trier (Gridley, Scheinfeld, Gridley, Bailey) – 1:30.13
- 200 free: Colton Paulson (Peoria Notre Dame) – 1:36.65
- 200 IM: Charlie Scheinfeld (New Trier) – 1:49.42
- 50 free: Topher Stensby (Stevenson) – 20.18
- 1 meter diving: Kevin Sullivan (Downers Grove) – 535.25 (POOL RECORD)
- 100 fly: Michael Balcerak/Henry Claesson (St. Viator) – 48.60
- 100 free: Topher Stensby (Steveneson) – 44.51
- 500 free: Colton Paulson (Peoria Notre Dame) – 4:22.53
- 200 free relay: Hinsdale Central (Leader, Grosshans, Lahmann, Glowniak) – 1:23.57
- 100 back: Spencer Walker (Lyons) – 48.11
- 100 breast: Charlie Scheinfeld (New Trier) – 53.72
- 400 free relay: New Trier (Vandergraaf, Gridley, Gridley, Scheinfeld) – 3:01.29
- 200 free AWD Class A: Trevor Tucci (Normal Community) – 2:47.99 (IHSA RECORD)
- 200 free AWD Class B: Matthew Leinart (Downers Grove) – 2:17.53
- 50 free AWD Class A: Cameron Poole (Rockford Christian) – 37.20 (IHSA RECORD)
- 50 free AWD Class B: Dylan Early (Brother Rice) – 24.07 (IHSA RECORD)
- 100 free AWD Class A: Trevor Tucci (Normal Community) – 1:20.17 (IHSA RECORD)
- 100 free AWD Class B: Dylan Early (Brother Rice) – 54.60 (IHSA RECORD)
- 100 breast AWD Class A: Trevor Tucci (Normal Community) – 1:51.92 (IHSA RECORD)
- 100 breast AWD Class B: Matthew Leinart (Downers Grove) – 1:16.19
Leave a Reply
2 Comments on "2018 IHSA Boys Finals: Sullivan Breaks 40-Year-Old Diving Pool Record"
The meet was very exciting, coming down to the last relay. Lyons lead by over two seconds after the first 100, but New Trier slowly caught up, with the last three swimmers throwing down impressive splits – 44.53 (Ryan Gridley), 45.09 (Patrick Gridley), 44.33 (Charlie Scheinfeld) Of note, both Gridleys are going to Northwestern. With a little bit of improvement, they might be able to use those splits.
But this on DiveDove