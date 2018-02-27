2018 IHSA Boys Finals: Sullivan Breaks 40-Year-Old Diving Pool Record

2018 IHSA BOYS STATE

Prelims: Friday, Febraury 23rd

Finals: Saturday, Febraury 24th

Evanston High School, Evanston, IL

Short course yards

Live results

IHSA records

Top 10 Team Scores

New Trier – 161 Lyons – 150.5 Hinsdale Central – 116.5 St. Ignatius – 107 Stevenson – 78 Neuqua Valley/St. Charles North/Marmion – 64 – – Waubonsie – 57 St. Charles East – 55

New Trier came away with the team title after a tight battle with Lyons, which came down to the final event: the 400 free relay. Charlie Scheinfeld, Topher Stensby, and Colton Paulson each won both their individual events, while Kevin Sullivan broke a 40 year old pool record in the 1 meter diving. Scheinfeld was also a member of 2 winning relays, giving him 4 wins at the meet. In the Athletes with Disabilties (AWD) events, there were 6 IHSA records in 8 events.

Kevin Sullivan, a junior from Downers Grove, broke a 40-year-old pool record in the 1 meter, claiming victory by only 20 points. Sullivan’s final score of 535.25 came in well over the pool record of 528.00, set by Rob Bollinger in 1978.

Charlie Scheinfeld broke 1:50 to win the 200 IM in finals after tying for 2nd in prelims. Scheinfeld threw down an inpressive 29.76 on the breastroke split, which for reference is less than 1.5 seconds slower than Caeleb Dressel split when he broke the NCAA record the week before. Schienfeld also won the 100 breast, coming in at 53.72, which was just off his IHSA-record 53.60 from prelims. His time still came in under the previous IHSA record of 53.80. Scheinfeld will be swimming for Texas next year, and will provide some much-needed breatstroke speed to the Longhorns, since his 100 breast time would be the 3rd fastest on the team this season, and his breast split in the 200 IM is already competitive at the NCAA level.

Colton Paulson won the 200 and 500 free, posting times a little slower than he went in prelims, but still good enough for wins. Paulson went a 1:36.65 in the 200 to hold off Michael Balcerak, who was picking up a little ground on the last 50. Paulson went 1:35.93 in prelims of the 200 free, which was just off the IHSA record. In the 500, Paulson went 4:22.53 to win by 2 seconds over Jacob Furlong. Paulson will be swimming at Louisville next year, where he is already in good position to make an immediate impact in the free events.

Topher Stensby took the 50 and 100 free fairly comfortably, also posting times slightly slower than he went in prelims. In the 50, Stensby posted a 20.18 toi win by well over half a second. He went 20.00 in prelims, just .22 seconds off the IHSA record. In the 100, Stensby posted a 44.51 to win by over half a second again. Stensby’s prelims time of 44.10, again just off the IHSA record.

EVENT WINNERS