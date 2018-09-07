2018 FINA World Cup: Morozov Cranks Out 21.49 50 Free World Cup Record

2018 FINA WORLD CUP SERIES – KAZAN

Just minutes after Swedish maestro Sarah Sjostrom fired off a new World Cup Record in the women’s 50m freestyle, Russian Vlad Morozov accomplished the same feat in the men’s edition of the race.

In tonight’s final of the long course meters race, Morozov produced a wicked-fast effort of 21.49 to win the race by over half a second to America’s Michael Andrew, who also registered a sub-22 second outing in 21.99.

For Morozov, his outing this evening places among the top 5 performances of his career and falls just .05 shy of his own Russian National Record of 21.44 set first at the 2017 Russian Championships, then established again at this year’s European Championships in the semi-finals.

Morozov’s national record situates him as the 19th fastest performer ever, with the most recent all-time men’s 50m freestyle shake-ups coming from the European Championships. Britain’s Ben Proud earned gold in Glasgow in 21.11, the 3rd fastest outing in history and the top textile time to date. Italy’s Andrea Vergani also checked-in among the world’s best-ever with his 21.37 time that earned silver in Glasgow and a spot as 14th fastest ever. Greece’s Kristian Gkolomeev also appears on the list of all-time 50m freestyle performers, tying Morozov with 21.44 that garnered him a silver medal at Europeans this year.