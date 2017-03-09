2017 NCAA Division II Men: Day 2 Up/Down Report

Division II Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships

March 8-11, 2017

Birmingham CrossPlex, Birmingham, Alabama

Prelims 10:30 AM, Finals 6 PM – U.S. Central Time Zone (GMT -6 currently)

Event schedule

Real-time results – diving

Real-time results – swimming

Video link (expected to be available when meet starts)

Championship Central

Men’s Ups/Downs*

Wingate led the morning session of Day Two with 39 points over their seedings. The Bulldogs added swimmers and/or improved their positions in every event except the 400 IM and the medley relay. Wingate was in fact disqualified in the relay, but they had been seeded 16th so it wasn’t as significant a hit as it was for Indianapolis, whose DQ cost them a spot in the A relay. Drury, Fresno Pacific, and Simon Fraser (and this, despite a DQ in the men’s 400 medley relay) were the other big winners on Thursday, each gaining significant points over their seedings and improving their standings overall.

At the other end of the scale, Colorado Mesa, Limestone, Indy, and Grand Valley had tough mornings.

Below are the Ups (“A” finalists) / Downs (“B” finalists) for the teams who will be on the scoreboard at the conclusion of tonight’s finals:

200 Free Relay 400 IM 100 Fly 200 Free 400 Med Relay Day 2 Indiv Day 2 Relays Queens (NC) 1/0 1/1 2/2 1/0 1/0 4/3 2/0 Drury 1/0 0/0 2/0 2/1 1/0 4/1 2/0 Wingate 1/0 0/0 1/0 2/0 0/0 3/0 1/0 Lindenwood 0/1 2/0 0/1 0/0 1/0 2/1 1/1 Nova Southeastern 1/0 0/1 1/0 0/1 1/0 1/2 2/0 West Chester 0/0 1/2 0/0 0/0 0/1 1/2 0/1 Cal Baptist 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 1/1 0/0 Delta State 0/1 0/1 0/0 1/0 0/1 1/1 0/2 Simon Fraser 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 1/1 0/0 UC San Diego 0/0 1/0 0/1 0/0 0/1 1/1 0/1 Fresno Pacific 0/1 0/0 1/0 0/0 1/0 1/0 1/1 Grand Valley 1/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 1/0 1/0 2/0 Indianapolis 0/1 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 1/0 0/1 Missouri S&T 0/1 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/1 1/0 0/2 Truman State 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 Florida Southern 1/0 0/2 0/1 0/2 1/0 0/5 2/0 Bloomsburg 1/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/1 0/1 1/1 Bridgeport 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/1 0/0 Colorado Mesa 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/1 0/1 Northern Michigan 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/1 0/0 Wayne State 0/1 0/0 0/1 0/0 1/0 0/1 1/1 McKendree 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 Tampa 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/2 Carson-Newman 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 Limestone 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/1 Florida Tech 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 8/8 8/8 8/8 8/8 8/8 24/24 16/16

*Note: Ups refer to swimmers in the A final, who can finish no lower than 8th barring a DQ; Downs refer to swimmers in the B final, who can finish no higher than 9th and no lower than 16th (again, barring a DQ on the low end).

Predictions