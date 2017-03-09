2017 NCAA Division II Men: Day 2 Up/Down Report

Division II Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships

Men’s Ups/Downs*

Wingate led the morning session of Day Two with 39 points over their seedings. The Bulldogs added swimmers and/or improved their positions in every event except the 400 IM and the medley relay. Wingate was in fact disqualified in the relay, but they had been seeded 16th so it wasn’t as significant a hit as it was for Indianapolis, whose DQ cost them a spot in the A relay. Drury, Fresno Pacific, and Simon Fraser (and this, despite a DQ in the men’s 400 medley relay) were the other big winners on Thursday, each gaining significant points over their seedings and improving their standings overall.

At the other end of the scale, Colorado Mesa, Limestone, Indy, and Grand Valley had tough mornings.

Below are the Ups (“A” finalists) / Downs (“B” finalists) for the teams who will be on the scoreboard at the conclusion of tonight’s finals:

200 Free Relay 400 IM 100 Fly 200 Free 400 Med Relay Day 2 Indiv Day 2 Relays
Queens (NC) 1/0 1/1 2/2 1/0 1/0 4/3 2/0
Drury 1/0 0/0 2/0 2/1 1/0 4/1 2/0
Wingate 1/0 0/0 1/0 2/0 0/0 3/0 1/0
Lindenwood 0/1 2/0 0/1 0/0 1/0 2/1 1/1
Nova Southeastern 1/0 0/1 1/0 0/1 1/0 1/2 2/0
West Chester 0/0 1/2 0/0 0/0 0/1 1/2 0/1
Cal Baptist 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 1/1 0/0
Delta State 0/1 0/1 0/0 1/0 0/1 1/1 0/2
Simon Fraser 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 1/1 0/0
UC San Diego 0/0 1/0 0/1 0/0 0/1 1/1 0/1
Fresno Pacific 0/1 0/0 1/0 0/0 1/0 1/0 1/1
Grand Valley 1/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 1/0 1/0 2/0
Indianapolis 0/1 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 1/0 0/1
Missouri S&T 0/1 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/1 1/0 0/2
Truman State 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0
Florida Southern 1/0 0/2 0/1 0/2 1/0 0/5 2/0
Bloomsburg 1/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/1 0/1 1/1
Bridgeport 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/1 0/0
Colorado Mesa 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/1 0/1
Northern Michigan 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/1 0/0
Wayne State 0/1 0/0 0/1 0/0 1/0 0/1 1/1
McKendree 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0
Tampa 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/2
Carson-Newman 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1
Limestone 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/1
Florida Tech 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0
8/8 8/8 8/8 8/8 8/8 24/24 16/16

*Note: Ups refer to swimmers in the A final, who can finish no lower than 8th barring a DQ; Downs refer to swimmers in the B final, who can finish no higher than 9th and no lower than 16th (again, barring a DQ on the low end).

Predictions

Team Actual Day 1 Standings Predicted Day 2 Finish Predicted Day 4 Finish +/-Prelim +/-Psych
Queens (NC) 142 293 518 18 35
Drury 74 194 389 4 13
Grand Valley 77 147 269 6 -29
Nova Southeastern 61 136 324 3 -17
Florida Southern 52 130 255 -3 43
Lindenwood 44 120 214 -12 -9
Wingate 35 101 179 -3 49
Fresno Pacific 37 90 128 -12.5 41
Bloomsburg 37 86 104 10.5 4
Florida Tech 38 78 138 9 6
Wayne State 30 69 105 1 30
Delta State 38 68 186 -4 -2
Simon Fraser 37 59 116 13 38
West Chester 31 58 104 2 0
Cal Baptist 40 55 145 -4 -14
Missouri S&T 8 47 140 1 15
Colorado Mesa 42 46 132 -9 -75
UC San Diego 12 43 100 -1 -22
Tampa 9 35 61 -4 -1
Indianapolis 13 33 126 0 -30
Bridgeport 18 27 53 7 16
Limestone 8 26 52 -10 -39
Northern Michigan 15 22 77 -8 -14
Carson-Newman 14 16 16 -1 -14
Clarion 15 15 24 0 -5
Truman State 0 12 12 0 -3
McKendree 0 6 18 0 3
Queens (NY) 2 2 7 0 2
Southern Connecticut 1 1 3 0 -8

 

 

