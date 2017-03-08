2017 NCAA Division II Men: Day 1 Up/Down Report

Division II Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships

Men’s Ups/Downs

The first morning session produced several winners in the men’s contest: Florida Southern, Queens, Fresno Pacific, Wayne State, and Wingate all significantly outperformed their seed positions. FSC, Queens, and Wingate were big winners in the 200 IM, while Queens, Delta State and Drury did better than expected in the 50 free. Colorado Mesa and Fresno State picked up extra points in diving, and Wayne State dropped 2 seconds to vault up to the A final in the medley relay.

Below are the Ups (“A” finalists) / Downs (“B” finalists) for the teams who will be on the scoreboard at the conclusion of Day 1 finals. The 1000 free is not included:

1000 Free 200 IM 50 Free 3-Mtr 200 Medley Relay Day 1 Indiv Day 1 Relays
Queens (NC) / 3/0 2/0 1/0 1/0 6/0 1/0
Florida Southern / 2/0 0/0 1/0 1/0 3/0 1/0
Drury / 0/0 2/0 0/1 1/0 2/1 1/0
Lindenwood / 0/1 1/0 1/0 1/0 2/1 1/0
Florida Tech / 0/0 1/1 0/1 1/0 1/2 1/0
Delta State / 0/1 1/0 0/1 0/1 1/2 0/1
Bloomsburg / 0/0 0/1 1/0 1/0 1/1 1/0
Nova Southeastern / 0/1 0/1 1/0 0/1 1/2 0/1
Fresno Pacific / 0/0 0/1 1/0 0/1 1/1 0/1
Northern Michigan / 0/1 1/0 0/0 0/0 1/1 0/0
Wayne State / 0/1 0/0 1/0 0/1 1/1 0/1
Wingate / 1/0 0/0 0/1 0/1 1/1 0/1
Grand Valley / 0/0 0/0 1/0 1/0 1/0 1/0
Simon Fraser / 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0
West Chester / 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0
UC San Diego / 0/1 0/1 0/1 0/0 0/3 0/0
Carson-Newman / 0/0 0/1 0/1 0/1 0/2 0/1
Colorado Mesa / 0/0 0/0 0/1 1/0 0/1 1/0
Cal Baptist / 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0
Indianapolis / 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0
Limestone / 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/1 0/1 0/1
Missouri S&T / 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0
Tampa / 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/1 0/1 0/1
0/0 8/8 8/8 8/8 8/8 24/24 8/8

Top 20 Predictions

Team Final Points +/- Psych
Queens (NC) 515 32
Drury 349 -27
Nova Southeastern 332 -9
Grand Valley 279 -19
Florida Southern 245 33
Lindenwood 221 -2
Delta State 197 9
Colorado Mesa 195 -12
Cal Baptist 157 -4
Indianapolis 148 -8
Wingate 143 13
Missouri S&T 131 6
Florida Tech 125 -7
Fresno Pacific 107 20
Wayne State 103 28
UC San Diego 102 -20
West Chester 101 -3
Limestone 95 4
Bloomsburg 87 -13
Simon Fraser 83 5

 

