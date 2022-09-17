1st 2024 Swimmer to Announce Verbal Commitment: Hadley King to Army West Point

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Hadley King from Oologah, Oklahoma, has announced her verbal commitment to the United States Military Academy at West Point for the 2024-25 school year.

“I am honored to announce my verbal commitment to continue my athletic and academic career at the United States Military Academy! I would like to thank all my family, coaches, and teammates who have helped me get this far! Thank you to the Army Swim and Dive staff for giving me this amazing opportunity!!!! 🇺🇸❤️ #GOARMY #BEATNAVY”

While we have had one diver from the high school class of 2024 (Bennett Greene) and two reclassified 2023s (Julie Delmas and Lucie Delmas), King and Cambell Payton are the first 2024 swimmers to announce verbal commitments. Given the long and arduous application process to be admitted into the service academies (including a physical assessment and a Congressional or service-connected nomination), it is unusual to see a verbal commitment to Army West Point this early in the cycle, let alone the first two from the class.

King swam through last spring with Splash Club, then spent the summer in Florida with Southwest Stars Swim Club. She earned PBs in the 100 fly and 200 IM at the Oklahoma Senior State Championships in March, where she won the 200 IM, placed second in the 50 fly, 100 fly, and 200 fly, and came in eighth in the 50 free. She competed at Columbia Sectionals the following week and added a PB in the 50 free.

She had a big showing this summer at the Florida Swimming Long Course Senior Championships. There, she improved her times in the 50 free (27.19), 100 free (59.84), 200 free (2:11.94), and 200 IM (2:29.36). She finished the summer at Cary Futures where she clocked a PB in the 100 fly (1:07.36).

King will join a fly group that put two swimmers in the A final (Meghan Cole and Clara Williams) and two in the B final (Jasmine Coe and Maggie Kroening) of the 100 fly, and three swimmers in the A final (Melinda Zhang, Cole, and Erica Esterly) and two in the B final (Kroening and Coe) of the 200 fly, at 2022 Patriot League Championships. Cole, Williams, and Kroening should still be there when King arrives.

Best SCY times:

50 fly – 25.57

100 fly – 58.27

200 fly – 2:13.51

50 free – 23.95

100 free – 53.66

200 free – 1:58.71

200 IM – 2:11.02

It took 56.74/2:05.74 to score in the butterfly events at the 2022 Patriot League Championships. Cole went 53.99 in the 100 to lead the Black Knights, while Zhang and Cole were both 2:00s in the 200 fly.

