17-Year-Old Peiniger Hits 56.54 SCM 100 Fly At Aussie C’ships

2019 AUSTRALIAN SHORT COURSE SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

With the likes of Aussie powerhouse athletes Emma McKeon, the Campbell sisters, and Kyle Chalmers absent from these Australian Short Course Swimming Championships due to competing at the International Swimming League (ISL) meet, opportunities have arrived for the younger green and gold set to make their mark on this Melbourne competition.

One such athlete is 17-year-old MLC swimmer Gabriella Peiniger. The teen already took 100m free bronze last night in Melbourne in 54.05, a time that represents the 5th fastest ever for that age for an Aussie.

Tonight she was at it again, firing off a time of 56.54 to take her first senior national title handily in the women’s 100m fly. Splitting 26.43/30.11, Peiniger’s time beat the field by over 2 seconds. Her outing also beat the time Olympic medalist McKeon put up to take the meet title last year, which was 56.72.

Entering this SCM meet, Peiniger’s quickest 100 fly time sat at the 57.45 she looged in August at the Victorian Age Short Course Championships. However, her huge new lifetime best now checks-in as the new Aussie Age Record for 17-year-olds, as well as placed Peiniger in slot #8 among the all-time, all ages list for Aussie women.

1 55.30 Alicia Coutts 87 Redlands Nov’13 Tokyo

2 55.43 Felicity Galvez 85 SOPAC Swim Dec’10 Dubai

3 55.68 Jessicah Schipper 86 Commercial Aug’09 Hobart

4 55.74 Lisbeth Trickett 85 Commercial April’08 Canberra

5 55.93 Madeline Groves 95 St Peters Western Nov’15 Sydney

6 56.21 Emma McKeon 94 Chandler Nov’14 Adelaide

7 56.56 Ellen Gandy 91 Nunawading Aug’13 Berlin

8 56.54 Gabriella Peiniger MLC Oct ’19 Melbourne