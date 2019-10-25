Swimming for Strength Athletes Part 7 – Efficient Breathing

Courtesy: FINIS, a Swim Swam partner.

Episode 7: Efficient Breathing (Faster Swimming For Strength Athletes)

Join us with this video series, hosted by Colleen Fotsch – former NCAA Championship Swimmer, and now Professional CrossFit™ Athlete. In this series, she’ll be diving into the importance of swimming for strength athletes, and how she incorporates swimming into her training. Follow along as she tackles everything from introduction to swimming as well as helpful tips, workouts, and gear to become a more efficient swimmer.