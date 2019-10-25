16-Year-Old Hauck Takes Aussie 2Free Title, Lowers Age Record In 200 Back

2019 AUSTRALIAN SHORT COURSE SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

With the likes of Aussie powerhouse athletes Emma McKeon, the Campbell sisters and Kyle Chalmers absent from these Australian Short Course Swimming Championships due to competing at the International Swimming League (ISL) meet, opportunities have arrived for the younger green and gold set to make their mark on this Melbourne competition.

One such athlete is 16-year-old Thomas Hauck, the All Saints swimmer who took his first senior national title last night in th men’s 400m freestyle. Winning the men’s final in a time of 3:43.38, Hauck’s result checked in as the 2nd fastest ever for a 16-year-old Aussie. His 3:43.38 outing sits only behind legendary Ian Thorpe‘s age record of 3:35.64 set way back in 1999.

Hauck was back at it on night 2 of these championships, wreaking havoc on the men’s 200m free this time around. Although his time of 1:45.42 hit the wall 2nd behind winner Welson Sim of Malaysia (1:45.01), his being the first Aussie renders him a national champion for the 2nd time. Splitting 51.47/53.95, Hauck’s effort once again ranks as the 2nd fastest 16-year-old Aussie male ever in the SCM edition of the 200 free. Only Thorpe’s time of 1:43.28 from 1999 has been faster.

Finally, Hauck placed 5th in tonight’s 200m backstroke, producing a new lifetime best of 1:55.28. Opening in a solid 55.82 and closing in 59.46, Hauck’s time overtakes his own previous fastest mark ever for 16-year-olds, which stood at the 1:55.32 he produced at this year’s State Teams Championships earlier this month.