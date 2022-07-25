16 YO Lillian Struempf Wins 2 Events on Night 3 of Roseville Sectionals

2022 ROSEVILLE SECTIONALS

July 21-24, 2022

Roseville Aquatics Complex

LCM (50 meters)

Results “2022 Summer CA-NV Sectional CCA”

Highlighting night 3 of Roseville Sectionals was Lillian Struempf who won the women’s 400 free in a 4:24.78. That was a huge best time as her previous best was a 4:30.27 which she swam a this meet a year ago. Struempf also had a big swim in the women’s 100 fly swimming a 1:01.87 for second. That was a huge improvement from her previous best of 1:03.61 which she swam just a week ago. She finished second only 0.04 seconds behind 17 year old Charlotte Sevin who swam a 1:01.83. Sevin’s previous best time stood at a 1:02.99.

In addition to her individual success on night 3, Stuempf also helped Orinda Aquatics win the women’s 800 free relay. The team of Madison Blackwell, Adriana Smith, Emilia Black, and Struempf swam to a final time of 8:33.71. Struempf had the fastest split with a 2:06.25.

Also picked up two wins on the night was Austin Sparrow of ALTO. Sparrow won the men’s 400 free in a 4:04.21 which was faster than his previous best of 4:05.72. Sparrow also helped win the men’s 800 free relay for Alto Swim Club. The relay of Francisco Goya, Sparrow, Salvador Goya, and Andy Cui swam a final time of 7:49.14.

In the closest swim of the night, 17 year old Lindsay Barnes of DACA swam a 2:18.13 in the women’s 200 backstroke finishing just 0.01 seconds ahead of 16 year old Adriana Smith of OAPC who swam a 2:18.14.

Winning the men’s 200 backstroke was Robert Griswold of DACA who swam a 2:04.90. That was just off his best of 2:04.53 which he swam at this meet a year ago.

Michael Adrian Dulay of TERA won the men’s 100 breast in a 1:03.96 improving upon his best time of 1:04.31 which he swam in July 2021.

Isabella Fraire won the women’s 100 breast in a 1:11.52. That was a huge best time as her previous best stood at a 1:12.98. Fraire just finished up her senior year at San Jose State.

In the men’s 100 fly, Sean Christianson came away with the win swimming a 55.24. That was a huge best time for the Arizona commit (2023) as his previous best stood at a 57.97 from this meet a year ago.