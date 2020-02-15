16-Year-Old Erika Fairweather Throws Down 4:07 400 Free At Vic Open Day 2

2020 VICTORIAN OPEN CHAMPIONSHIPS

Friday, February 14th – Sunday, February 16th

Incorporating the 2020 World Para Swimming World Series

Melbourne Sports & Aquatic Centre (MSAC)

50m (LCM)

With big names such as Mack Horton, Jess Hansen and Jack McLoughlin in the water, it was 16-year-old Erika Fairweather who made the biggest waves on night two of the 2020 Victorian Swimming Championships.

Fairweather destroyed the field in tonight’s 400 free, hitting a 4:07.23 to take nearly 10 seconds off her 4:16.01 prelim swim. Fairweather handily took down Molly Batchelor’s previous meet record of 4:09.23 from the 2017 version of the meet. She also dipped under the New Zealand Age record for the 400 free, previously hers at a 4:07.58 from West Coast Championships in January. Coming in at second in the 400 was Moesha Johnson with a 4:15.63 and third was Carina Doyle at 4:17.93.

National teamer Jess Hansen picked up a gold in the 200 breast with a 2:27.87, bettering her prelim swim by over 3 seconds. Zoe Deacon came in second at a 2:28.88 and Tara Kinder took third with a 2:30.56.

Last night’s 200 backstroke victor, Hayley Baker repeated the feat tonight by winning the 100 back in a 1:01.40. Olivia Lefoe, who finished 5th yesterday in the 200, took silver tonight with a 1:01.83 and Layla Day came in third with a 1:02.21.

On the men’s side, Se-Bom Lee, member of the 2019 Australian World Juniors squad took gold in the 200 IM and 200 Back. Lee’s winning time of 2:03.23 in the 200 IM was a couple seconds slower than what he was last summer when he raced to a 2:00.02 for 5th in Budapest. Lee was followed by Brendon Smith for silver (2:03.53) and David Schlicht for bronze (2:03.87).

In the 200 backstroke, Lee was second at the 100, flipping at a 59.83, nearly a second slower than Pukekohe Swimming’s Andre Jeffcoat who hit a 58.87 100 split. Lee finished strong though with a 1:00.49 back half, for a gold medal time of 2:00.32. Jeffcoat came in at a 2:01.96 for silver and Tristan Hollard took bronze with a 2:03.06.

The men’s 200 free was a neck-and-neck race, with only 0.54 seconds separating first from fourth. Commonwealth Games gold medalist Jack McLoughlin topped the podium tonight with a 1:50.39 and was joined by Cam McEvoy (1:50.55) for silver and Welson Sim (1:50.73) for bronze. Just missing the podium was 400 free Olympic Champion Mack Horton who finished foruth with a 1:50.93.

Adrian Rogers took gold in the 800 free with a 8:46.09, bettering his seed time of 8:49.30. Rogers was joined on the podium by Aaron Wartman and James Donovan, hitting times of 8:48.68 and 8:49.57, respectively. Noticeably absent from the race was distance ace Mack Horton who holds the meet record of 7:45.67 from 2013.

Horton sat out of the 800 tonight and will not swim the 1500 tomorrow, likely saving his distance skills for Olympic Trials, come June.

Additional Day 2 Winners

Men’s 50 Fly: William Yang (23.91)

Women’s 100 Fly: Kayla Costa (59.96)

Men’s 100 Breast: Zac Stubblety-Cook (1:00.52)

Women’s 50 Free: Julia Hawkins (25.97)

The third and final night of racing will get underway Sunday at 6 PM local (2 AM Eastern).