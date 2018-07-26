15-Year-Old Tannenberger Goes 1:52, 3:58 Freestyles At Gulf Seniors

2018 Gulf Senior Champs

Friday, July 20 – Saturday, July 22, 2018

University of Houston, Houston, TX

LCM

Results available on Meet Mobile under “2018 Gulf Senior Champs”

15-year-old Matthew Tannenberger won the 200 and 400 freestyles at the Gulf Senior Championships in Houston, going 1:52.71 and 3:58.53. That 400 ranks him just inside the top 100 all-time for his age group (per USA Swimming’s records) and the 200 sits just outside the top 100 with more than a year to go in the age group.

Tannenberger was also 53.05 while taking second in the 100 free.

On the women’s side, 16-year-old Sarah Szklaruk-Traipe was a standout, winning three races. She was 2:21.85 to take the 200 back, 31.33 in the 50 back and 58.20 in the 100 free without swimming the intermediate-distance backstroke.

Other notable event winners: 18-year-old Bora Unalmis had a pair of wins, going 4:31.61 to take the 400 IM and 2:08.00 to win the 200 fly. 18-year-old Will Roberson cracked 24 with a 23.95 win in the 50 free. 19-year-old Kelsey Evans picked up a pair of wins, taking the 200 breast (2:39.89) and 400 free (4:30.09). Jacob Schababerle won the 100 breast (1:05.27) and 200 IM (2:09.60). Lindsay Mathys took the 200 fly by more than six seconds, going 2:15.28.

You can find full results on Meet Mobile.