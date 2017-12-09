14yo Grace Sheble Blasts 4:09.00 400IM at NCAP Invite Day 2

2017 NCAP INVITATIONAL
- December 7-10th
- University of Maryland
- Short course yards
Amongst an impressive field, 14-year-old Grace Sheble put up a historic performance in the women’s 400IM on Friday at the 2017 NCAP Invitational. She split 57.09/1:04.68/1:09.91/57.32 for a final time of 4:09.00. She now is the second fastest 13-14 swimmer ever in the event, with Katie Hoff being the only girl to ever go under 4:09. Meghan Lynch took second in a still-quick 4:16.24, followed by Caroline Sheble in 4:24.75.
The invite features a number of swimmers who swam at Winter Nationals last weekend, mostly in “off” events, or just a wider range of events. Here are the highlights from days 1 and 2:
- 14-year-old Paige McKenna won the girls 13-14 race in 16:53.12, while 15-year-old Chase Travis won the open race in 16:19.57. 17-year-old Brooke Travis was second in 16:21.36.
- On the men’s side, 14-year-old Logan Deal, 13-year-old Cole Greenberg, and 14-year-old Alex Misiaszek went 1:3.75, 16:37.58, and 16:39.07, with the rest of the field nearly 20 seconds behind. Daniel Gyenis won the 15+ race in 15:26.45.
- Madison So won the 12&under 500 in 5:08.96, well over two seconds ahead of her closet competitor. Matt Beehler won the men’s race in 4:54.02, over 8 seconds ahead of Michael Mullen‘s 5:02.12 second-place swim.
- In the men’s 100 breast, three 14-year-olds were under 1:00. Eric Liao went 59.23, Dylan Danaie 59.41, and Joseph Hong 59.55.
- 17-year-old Morgan Scott topped the women’s open 200 free in 1:46.60, while Reece Whitley grabbed the win on the men’s side in 1:37.23.
- Phoebe Bacon, 15, won the open women’s 100 fly in 53.26, followed by 18-year-old Cassidy Bayer in 53.55. Also under 54 was 15-year-old Abby Harter in 53.75. Reece Whitley topped the men’s race in 48.26, followed by Steven Thalblum in 48.53, and Philip Manoff in 48.73.
- Tess Howley dropped a 58.53 in the 11-12 100 back, while Matt Beehler won the men’s race in 57.41.
3 Comments on "14yo Grace Sheble Blasts 4:09.00 400IM at NCAP Invite Day 2"
Not sure what the results were of this meet, but I’m pretty sure Matt Beehler didn’t win the mens 100 back in 57.41.
He’s 12
Why aren’t the fast 15-18 year olds at junior nationals?