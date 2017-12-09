14yo Grace Sheble Blasts 4:09.00 400IM at NCAP Invite Day 2

2017 NCAP INVITATIONAL

December 7-10th

University of Maryland

Short course yards

Psych Sheet

Results on Meet Mobile (2017 NCAP Invitational)

Amongst an impressive field, 14-year-old Grace Sheble put up a historic performance in the women’s 400IM on Friday at the 2017 NCAP Invitational. She split 57.09/1:04.68/1:09.91/57.32 for a final time of 4:09.00. She now is the second fastest 13-14 swimmer ever in the event, with Katie Hoff being the only girl to ever go under 4:09. Meghan Lynch took second in a still-quick 4:16.24, followed by Caroline Sheble in 4:24.75.

The invite features a number of swimmers who swam at Winter Nationals last weekend, mostly in “off” events, or just a wider range of events. Here are the highlights from days 1 and 2: