Conceição’s South American Record Highlights Julio Delamare Days 2 & 3

To open day two of Brazil’s Julio Delamare Trophy, Jhennifer Conceição of Pinheiros broke her own South American record from earlier this year (30.63), going 30.51. The swim moves her up from 14th to 12th in the world this year. Pinheiros teammate João Luiz Gomes Jr. topped the men’s race in 26.92.

In the men’s 200 free, Fernando Scheffer dropped a second off his personal best and broke 1:48 for the first time, going 1:47.70. As of the beginning of the year, Scheffer had only ever gone 1:49.68, making yesterday’s drop even more impressive.

Daiene Dias of Unisanta was the only woman under a minute in the 100 fly, going 58.93. She was followed by Bruna Rocha in 1:00.40.

Corinthians’ Brandonn Almeida — who is currently on the University of South Carolina’s roster but is awaiting the results of his NCAA hearing — topped the men’s 400IM by over 3 seconds, going 4:17.27.

Etiene Medieros got day three off to a quick start as the only woman under 28 in the 50 back. The 2017 World Champion in the event dropped a 27.98, over a second ahead of Maria Almeida‘s second-place 29.33.

Gabriel Santos won the men’s 100 free in 48.43, narrowly out-swimming Pedro Spajari‘s 48.46. The biggest swim of the night goes to Unisanta’s André Souza, who competed in the Junior I race and set a new meet record in 49.34. His previous best was 50.21.

Julia Sebastian won the women’s 200 breast in 2:27.14. On the men’s side, Arthur Pedrosa took the win in 2:14.15.

Pinheiros’ Maria Pessanha also set a Junior I meet record, going 2:18.14 in the women’s 200IM. Gabrielle Roncatto set the Junior II meet record in 2:14.65. Nathalia Almeida won the Senior race in 2:15.51.

In the men’s 200IM, Leonardo Santos took the win in 2:00.87. He was the only man under 2:01, with Gabriel Ogawa following in 2:01.77.