14-Year-Old Bailey Hartman Drops 1:48.89 200 Yard Free

2020 PC CROW Intrasquad Time Trial

November 21st – November 22nd, 2020

Walnut Creek, California

Short Course Yards (SCY) format

Full Meet Results (PDF)

Bailey Hartman of Crow Canyon Country Club Sharks highlighted the club’s intrasquad meet on Saturday by posting a 1:48.89 in her 200 free. This 1.36 second time drop is a new Winter Juniors cut for the 14-year-old whose previous best time was from a relay lead-off leg at Winter Junior Nationals in 2019.

Hartman also raced the 200 fly, touching the wall with a time of 2:02.10 and staying within .10 of her best time from Sectionals in February, pre-coronavirus pandemic.

In December of 2018, Hartman made SwimSwam’s ‘Weekly Wonders’ column for her rapid time drops including posting a 4:34.5 in the 400 yard IM and 1:54.00 in the 200 yard free. She was 12 years old at the time and has since qualified for Summer Juniors in the 50 free, 100 free, 100 fly, and 200IM in long course.

Hartman was one of a few young phenoms at the CROW intrasquad, including 12-year-old Natalie Mak who finished the 50 back with a best time of 27.31. This time secures her a place among the top 100 all-time fastest 11-12 year-olds in the event at spot #100. She swam her previous best time, 28.25, as an 11-year-old at the Winter Junior Olympics last December.

At the CROW intrasquad Mak also swam:

100 fly – 59.01

200 back – 2:08.06

200 fly – 2:11.88

100 back – 58.83

She ended the weekend with 3 new best times in the 50 back, 100 fly, and 200 fly.

On the boy’s side, 14-year-old Sammy Kan took down the 400IM with a best time of 4:01.63, dropping nearly 9 seconds and securing his first Futures qualifying time. His previous best, 4:10.24, was from a short course invite meet in January.

Kan racked up a total of 4 best times, swimming in addition to the 400IM:

200 fly – 1:56.47

200IM – 1:58.15

100 fly – 53.99

Other Notable Swims: