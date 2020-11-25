Daily Swim Coach Workout #287

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Base building

Target age group: 13-14 years old, 15-18 years old, 19-22 years old

Target level: Age Group (Advanced), Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, National/ Collegiate Level, Masters (Advanced)

Weeks until target meet: 2 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Meters

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

Short Course Meters

warm-up

1×400 swim

4×100 IM – drill fly & BR @1:45

#Distance

2x

1×300 NS free @3:45/4:00

2×150 EN1 free @2:00/2:10

3×50 free FAST feet – quick turn @40/45

1×300 NS free @3:45/4:00

4×125 EN1 free @1:40/1:45

3×50 free FAST feet – quick turn @40/45

1×300 NS free @3:45/4:00

6×100 EN1 free @1:20/1:25

3×50 free FAST feet – quick turn @40/45

1×300 NS free @3:45/4:00

8×75 EN1 free @1:00/1:05

3×50 free FAST feet – quick turn @40/45

10 Min. break

3x

2×150 25 free / 25 BR drill @2:30

2×125 br drill / free / br build /free / br FAST @2:10

2x [fins]

2×200 free / back w/fins @2:45

2×25 BR PPP – explosive [BR w/flutter kick]@30

2×75 50 BR PPP / free sprint @1:20

#MidDistance

3x

1×300 NS free @4:15

8×75 EN1 free @1:05

3×50 free FAST feet – quick turn @40/45

4×25 choice to prepare @40

4x

2×25 back sprint @40

1×25 epic under water [how far can you go FAST]@40

3×50 choice FAST @1:10

1×25 easy @1:00

2x [Fins & paddles]

1×100 free back smooth w/fins & paddles @2:00

2×50 choice FAST w/fins & paddles @1:00

1×100 free back smooth w/fins & paddles @2:00

4×25 choice FAST w/fins & paddles @40

1×100 easy





