Daily Swim Coach Workout #287

Workout Context
- Purpose: Base building
- Target age group: 13-14 years old, 15-18 years old, 19-22 years old
- Target level: Age Group (Advanced), Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, National/ Collegiate Level, Masters (Advanced)
- Weeks until target meet: 2 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Meters
The Workout
Short Course Meters
warm-up
1×400 swim
4×100 IM – drill fly & BR @1:45
#Distance
2x
1×300 NS free @3:45/4:00
2×150 EN1 free @2:00/2:10
3×50 free FAST feet – quick turn @40/45
1×300 NS free @3:45/4:00
4×125 EN1 free @1:40/1:45
3×50 free FAST feet – quick turn @40/45
1×300 NS free @3:45/4:00
6×100 EN1 free @1:20/1:25
3×50 free FAST feet – quick turn @40/45
1×300 NS free @3:45/4:00
8×75 EN1 free @1:00/1:05
3×50 free FAST feet – quick turn @40/45
10 Min. break
3x
2×150 25 free / 25 BR drill @2:30
2×125 br drill / free / br build /free / br FAST @2:10
2x [fins]
2×200 free / back w/fins @2:45
2×25 BR PPP – explosive [BR w/flutter kick]@30
2×75 50 BR PPP / free sprint @1:20
#MidDistance
3x
1×300 NS free @4:15
8×75 EN1 free @1:05
3×50 free FAST feet – quick turn @40/45
4×25 choice to prepare @40
4x
2×25 back sprint @40
1×25 epic under water [how far can you go FAST]@40
3×50 choice FAST @1:10
1×25 easy @1:00
2x [Fins & paddles]
1×100 free back smooth w/fins & paddles @2:00
2×50 choice FAST w/fins & paddles @1:00
1×100 free back smooth w/fins & paddles @2:00
4×25 choice FAST w/fins & paddles @40
1×100 easy
Rick Guenther
Head Coach, Corvallis Aquatic Team
