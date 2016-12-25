10 Reasons Why I’m Thankful to be a Swim Parent

Courtesy of Elizabeth Wickham

ONE

My kids have always been good sleepers. I never had an issue with bedtime.

TWO

Homework. Swimmers don’t have time to procrastinate. They often work ahead.

THREE

Hard Work. They value working hard. Success came to them, not through raw talent, but through their work ethic.

FOUR

Accountability. Swimming taught my kids accountability for their actions. Our coach illustrated how attendance affected his senior group in terms of percentages of best times. The numbers did not lie.

FIVE

Goal Setting. Swimmers learn this skill early on trying for a red or blue time or a JO cut and beyond.

SIX

Toughness. Swimming gives kids self-confidence. Swimmers are tough physically and mentally.

SEVEN

Stress. Meets teach swimmers how to handle stress. A former swimmer said her coworkers marvel at how calm she stays while they freak out over deadlines. “Deadlines are nothing compared to being the anchor on a relay at Nationals or standing on the blocks at Trials,” she said.

EIGHT

Friendships. Not only with teammates, but throughout our LSC, and college team. I’m talking about my kids’ friendships, and mine, too! Swimming is a family.

NINE

Rewards. My daughter told me that she’s not into “instant gratification.” The whole concept is foreign to her.

TEN

Persistence. My kids never give up. On anything. Whether it’s getting into a class that’s full, or landing a show at the college radio station, they will not take no for an answer. Persistence comes after countless hours in the pool, eventually achieving goals.

What are you thankful for as a swim parent