10 Reasons Why Swimmers Are The Best Kids

July 11th, 2017 Lifestyle

Courtesy of Elizabeth Wickham

Swimming teaches our children so many life lessons on a daily basis. They learn time management, perseverance, discipline, goal setting, plus develop character and grit. Through the process of a tough schedule with heavy physical demands, our children expand their accomplishments and possibilities. Someday their swim careers will be over, but they’ll take wonderful memories of best times, fun with teammates, plus all the life skills swimming has given them.

Here are ten reasons why swimmers are the best kids:

ONE

They are too tired to get into trouble. They’d rather be tucked into bed watching Netflix than going out late at night.

TWO

They have unbelievable appetites and are open to trying new things. In fact, they’ll eat pretty much whatever you put in front of them.

THREE

They are clean. They get a daily rinse in chlorine as well as take long showers.

FOUR

They are good students. They know they won’t have time—or will be too tired to do homework later—so they work ahead and try to get homework done before practice.

FIVE

They’re comfortable around adults. They communicate with coaches, other swim parents and officials regularly.

SIX

They’ve experienced failure and know it’s not the end of the world. They understand that there’s another chance and with hard work, they can do better.

SEVEN

They’re strong and fit. Working out is something their bodies crave and they’re in better shape than most of their classmates.

EIGHT

They are there for their teammates and friends. If someone is upset or has a problem, they’re more than willing to listen and help out. They also have fun with their friends and can make hours at a meet pass by with silliness and laughter.

NINE

They are confident. They put in long hours and hard work to reach their goals. With each improvement along the way, they build self-confidence.

TEN

We know their swim friends and their families—and that they are good kids we want our children to hang out with.

Why do you think swimmers are the best kids?

Elizabeth Wickham volunteered for 14 years on her kids’ club team as board member, fundraiser, newsletter editor and “Mrs. meet manager.” She’s a writer with a bachelor of arts degree in editorial journalism from the University of Washington with a long career in public relations, marketing and advertising. Her stories have appeared in newspapers and magazines including the Los Angeles Times, Orange County Parenting and Ladybug. You can read more parenting tips on her blog.

MB\\
I think all kids have something to offer regardless of the sport they choose. Kids grow up in all kinds of circumstances. Swimming is a sport of privilege. While this list may make swim parents feel good (like they are doing something right), swimming does not “make the best kids”. We met some great kids in swimming, and also some not so great kids. Let’s stop competing around our kids. Recognize that all that time in the pool is also time sacrificed doing other valuable things worth doing, and there is also a price for that, one that comes later. It’s a choice, not the only choice and certainly not the right choice for everyone.
1 day 1 hour ago
cynthiacurran

Actually, Shirley Bashashoff, came from a lower middle class family where her father worked in a factory job. Also, she was sexually abused by him and she wrote this in her book making waves. This is far from a privilege background.

23 hours 23 minutes ago
cynthiacurran

The good student is somewhat exaggerated. Some swimmers like Michael Phelps had ADHD which effects your performance in the classroom. I remember Nelson Diebel was dyslexic and overcame that. He won a gold medal in 1992.

23 hours 25 minutes ago
Mardo4

I agree. Swimming like many sports teach good work effort, which can help with study habits but not all kids in the pool are good students.

4 minutes 33 seconds ago
