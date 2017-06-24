Yuhan Posts World’s #6 200 Free on Day 2 of Chinese Summer Nationals

2017 CHINESE SUMMER NATIONALS

Friday, June 23rd-Monday, June 26th

Ganzhou Sports Center Natatorium

50-Meter Course

Results

The 2017 Chinese Summer Nationals are underway, as competition continued on Saturday at the Ganzhou Sports Center Natatorium. After winning the 100 free on day 1, freestyle standout Qiu Yuhan kept the ball rolling with another gold on night 2. She posted a dominant 1:56.04 in the 200 free, winning the race by 0ver 3 seconds. That makes her the fastest swimmer in the nation this year and the 6th fastest swimmer in the world for 2017.

Cheng Haihua also threw down a highlight performance on the women’s side, picking up gold with a quick 1:00.45 in the 100 back. That meets the FINA A standard, but won’t be fast enough to get her to Worlds, as she’s the 4th fastest Chinese swimmer this year.

On the men’s side, breaststroker Zhihao Zhang finished over a second ahead of the field to win the 100 breast. He dipped under the FINA A standard with his 1:00.15, but like Haihua, he won’t be going to Worlds since he’s the 4th fastest Chinese swimmer of 2017.

Additional Day 2 Event Winners