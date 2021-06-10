YMCA Nationals Finalist Meaghan Harnish Commits to Missouri’s Class of 2026

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey

Meaghan Harnish, the younger sister of SEC Champion Courtney Harnish, has committed to the University of Missouri as a member of their class of 2026.

Harnish made the announcement on a post to her Instagram account writing, “I’m so excited to announce my verbal commitment to the University of Missouri!! Thank you to my family, friends, coaches and teammates who have helped me along the way!! Go Tigers!! 🐯🖤💛”

Harnish, who swims for the York and York County YMCA, is one of the top YMCA Swimmers in the country. She primarily focuses on the breaststroke and IM events, but has shown range in the 200, 500, and 1000 freestyle as well. At the 2019 YMCA Long Course National Championships, Harnish made finals in the 200 breaststroke, 400 IM, and 200 IM, placing as high as 3rd overall in the 200 breaststroke. Harnish also made 4 finals at the 2018 edition of the meet, and was ranked 2nd in the country in the 200 breaststroke prior to the cancellation of the 2020 YMCA Short Course National Championships.

Harnish’s best times in short course include:

100 breaststroke: 1:03.62

200 breaststroke: 2:13.30

200 IM: 2:02.48

400 IM: 4:15.43

200 Freestyle: 1:50.72

500 Freestyle: 5:00.35

1000 Freestyle: 10:21.05

When she arrives in Missouri, Harnish will have an immediate impact on the team’s roster. Her best time in the 400 IM would have ranked Harnish as the fastest swimmer on Missouri’s roster last season by over a second, and would have qualified her for the C-final at the 2021 SEC Championships. In addition, Harnish’s 200 IM time would rank 4th amongst Missouri’s swimmers, with both Amanda Smith and CJ Kovac graduating before she arrives on campus.

At the 2021 SEC Championships, the Missouri women finished 7th out of 12 teams, scoring a total of 615 points. Several of its top swimmers will be returning next year, including All-American Sarah Thompson, who announced that she was taking an additional year of eligibility due to COVID-19.

When she arrives in Missouri, Harnish will join Sydney Bales, Paige Striley, and Grace Hanson as a member of the Tigers’ class of 2026.

