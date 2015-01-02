What Year Would You Hold The American Record In The 50 or 100 Freestyle?

Courtesy of 4-time NCAA DII Coach of the Year Bob Steele

While space prohibits posting all the American Record Progressions, here are two events (50 & 100 yard free) for you to see the year you would have held the American Record for the times you’re swimming today.

Seeing these times will give you an appreciation for what American Record holders did, when they did it, and hopefully give you a goal to seek in the future. Maybe it will motivate you to a new personal best time that’s faster than an American Record at some point in history.

Remember EVERY swimmer on the top of these lists — at some point in their career development — swam the times listed below them and swam WHATEVER your time is today. Hang in there and learn from what the swimmers at the top are doing to be the fastest.

When I was an age grouper, my coach showed me the old American Records. I’ll never forget the excitement when I swam a 2:08 200m butterfly. It wasn’t fast enough to win Jr Nationals, but it was a best time and faster than the 1962 American Record, 2:10.8, set by Carl Robie. It gave goal times more meaning, and they were more fun to achieve.  – Mel Stewart, 1992 Olympic Gold Medalist

Knowing swimming history and records is postive for any swimmer. Just think, every time a record was set, people would say, “Wow, will they get any faster?” These lists are a testimony to many swimmers putting in a lot of dedicated work along with a “high level of expectation” from coaches.

Other events will be featured in future posts here on SwimSwam.

MENS RECORDS – 50 FREESTYLE

Matt Biondi and Tom Jager, the founders of the made-for-tv sprint format (Photo Credit: Mike Lewis)

18.66     Nathan Adrian                     2011

18.71     Nathan Adrian                     2009

18.82     Nathan Adrian                     2007

18.87     Ben Wildman-Tobriner      2007

19.05     Anthony Ervin                      2002

19.05     Tom Jager                             1990

19.15     Matt Biondi                           1987

19.22     Matt Biondi                           1986

19.24     Tom Jager                             1985

19.36     Robin Leamy                        1981

19.75     Joseph Bottom                     1977

20.06     J.T. Trembley                      1974

20.30     David Edgar                         1971

20.30     J.T. Trembley                      1972

20.81     Daniel Frawley                    1969

20.99     Zachary Zorn                       1968

21.10     Steven Jackman                   1962

21.80     Ray Padovan                        1962

WOMEN’S RECORDS – 50 FREESTLYE

Natalie Coughlin nominated as a member of the 4 x 100 free relay (photo: Mike Lewis, Ola Vista Photography)

21.27     Lara Jackson                        2009

21.33     Lara Jackson                        2008

21.37     Lara Jackson                        2007

21.46     Natalie Coughlin                 2007

21.63     Kara Lynn Joyce                  2006

21.69     Maritza Correia                   2002

21.77     Amy Van Dyken                   1994

21.92     Leigh Ann Fetter                 1990

22.05     Leigh Ann Fetter                1989

22.13     Tammy Thomas                   1983

22.17     Tammy Thomas                   1983

22.28     Tammy Thomas                  1983

22.41     Jill Sterkel                            1981

22.83     Jill Sterkel                           1980

23.14     Sue Hinderaker                   1978

23.44     Sandy Neilson                     1977

MEN’S RECORDS – 100 FREESTYLE

Olympic Champion Anthony Ervin sporting the FINIS Vapor in one of their new colors

41.08     Nathan Adrian                    2009

41.43     Nathan Adrian                    2009

41.62     Anthony Ervin                      2002

41.80     Anthony Ervin                      2001

41.80    Matt Biondi                           1987

41.87     Matt Biondi                           1985

42.36     Matt Biondi                           1985

42.38     Rowdy Gaines                     1981

42.62     Rowdy Gaines                     1981

43.08     Rowdy Gaines                     1981

43.16     Rowdy Gaines                     1980

43.25     Andrew Coan                       1979

43.39     Joseph Bottom                   1977

43.99     Andrew Coan                       1975

44.69     David Edgar                         1971

44.73     David Edgar                         1971

44.50     David Edgar                         1971

45.00     David Edgar                         1971

45.30     Zachary Zorn                       1968

45.60     Steve Clark                          1965

45.60     Ken Walsh                           1967

46.50     Steven Jackman                  1963

46.80     Steve Clark                          1961

47.90     Ray Padovan                        1960

48.20     Jeff Farrell                           1960

48.90     Robin Moore                       1956

WOMEN’S RECORDS – 100 FREESTYLE

Simone Manuel (courtesy of Janna Schulze)

46.29     Abbey Weitzeil                   2014

46.62     Simone Manuel                  2014

46.75     Simone Manuel                  2014

46.83     Simone Manuel                  2014

46.84     Natalie Coughlin                2011

46.85     Natalie Coughlin                2007

47.00     Natalie Coughlin                2003

47.29     Maritza Correia                  2003

47.42     Natalie Coughlin                2003

47.47     Natalie Coughlin                2002

47.56     Maritza Correia                  2002

47.61     Jenny Thompson                1992

48.20     Angel Myers                       1988

48.40     Tammy Thomas                 1983

48.61     Jill Sterkel                           1982

48.76     Jill Sterkel                           1980

49.03     Tracy Caulkins                    1979

49.39     Sippy Woodhead                 1979

49.55     Jill Sterkel                            1979

49.56     Sippy Woodhead                  1979

49.58     Tracy Caulkins                     1978

49.66     Stephanie Elkins                  1978

49.72     Jill Sterkel                            1977

49.85     Jill Sterkel                            1976

50.89     Kathy Heddy                        1974

51.60     Kathy Heddy                        1974

51.60     Barbara Shaw                       1972

52.10     Barbara Shaw                       1972

52.10     Janie Barkman                     1968

52.40     Eadie Wetzel                        1968

53.30     Erika Bricker                       1967

53.50     Pokey Watson                     1967

53.60     Martha Randall                   1966

54.00     Martha Randall                   1965

54.20     Sharon Stouder                   1964

54.90     Terry Stickles                      1962

55.50     Chris von Saltza                   1961

56.00     Chris von Saltza                   1960

56.60     Chris von Saltza                   1958

Bob Steele, book adABOUT COACH BOB STEELE

Four-time NCAA Division II Coach of the Year, Bob Steele, has developed world-ranked swimmers in 41 events, from which two American Records and six NCAA Division II National Records were achieved. Steele lead Cal State University- Bakersfield to five NCAA Division II National Championships team titles. His Southern Illinois University swim teams won six National Independent Championships.

Steele’s coaching wisdom can be summed up simply: “It’s not what you do, but how you do it,” and “if it’s fun to watch, it’s fun to do”.

Former swimmer, Roger Von Jouanne termed “Steele training” as “distracted pain”.

CHECKOUT WWW.GAMESGIMMICKSCHALLENGES.COM 

 

Matthew

It would be fun to see the American Records in Yards too, for the off-Olympic years and non-International meets (I believe International Meets always used Meters, but US Regional and Nationals used Yards in non-Olympic years).
Thanks. A fun walk down memory lane and seeing some friends up there. Interesting how the advances surge and then pause. Could be advances in training and equipment, or just luck of the draw in terms of talent coming up the ranks.

Bob Steele

Thanks for all your feedback. If a swimmer broke the record multiple times in the same year the fastest is listed. We will have older times in the future to follow-up on these events and more so everyone knows were they stand or stood.
Bob

liquidassets

You didn’t go far back enough for me. Please extend the list back to at least the 1890’s…

