What Year Would You Hold The American Record In The 50 or 100 Freestyle?

Courtesy of 4-time NCAA DII Coach of the Year Bob Steele
While space prohibits posting all the American Record Progressions, here are two events (50 & 100 yard free) for you to see the year you would have held the American Record for the times you’re swimming today.
Seeing these times will give you an appreciation for what American Record holders did, when they did it, and hopefully give you a goal to seek in the future. Maybe it will motivate you to a new personal best time that’s faster than an American Record at some point in history.
Remember EVERY swimmer on the top of these lists — at some point in their career development — swam the times listed below them and swam WHATEVER your time is today. Hang in there and learn from what the swimmers at the top are doing to be the fastest.
When I was an age grouper, my coach showed me the old American Records. I’ll never forget the excitement when I swam a 2:08 200m butterfly. It wasn’t fast enough to win Jr Nationals, but it was a best time and faster than the 1962 American Record, 2:10.8, set by Carl Robie. It gave goal times more meaning, and they were more fun to achieve. – Mel Stewart, 1992 Olympic Gold Medalist
Knowing swimming history and records is postive for any swimmer. Just think, every time a record was set, people would say, “Wow, will they get any faster?” These lists are a testimony to many swimmers putting in a lot of dedicated work along with a “high level of expectation” from coaches.
Other events will be featured in future posts here on SwimSwam.
MENS RECORDS – 50 FREESTYLE
18.66 Nathan Adrian 2011
18.71 Nathan Adrian 2009
18.82 Nathan Adrian 2007
18.87 Ben Wildman-Tobriner 2007
19.05 Anthony Ervin 2002
19.05 Tom Jager 1990
19.15 Matt Biondi 1987
19.22 Matt Biondi 1986
19.24 Tom Jager 1985
19.36 Robin Leamy 1981
19.75 Joseph Bottom 1977
20.06 J.T. Trembley 1974
20.30 David Edgar 1971
20.30 J.T. Trembley 1972
20.81 Daniel Frawley 1969
20.99 Zachary Zorn 1968
21.10 Steven Jackman 1962
21.80 Ray Padovan 1962
WOMEN’S RECORDS – 50 FREESTLYE
21.27 Lara Jackson 2009
21.33 Lara Jackson 2008
21.37 Lara Jackson 2007
21.46 Natalie Coughlin 2007
21.63 Kara Lynn Joyce 2006
21.69 Maritza Correia 2002
21.77 Amy Van Dyken 1994
21.92 Leigh Ann Fetter 1990
22.05 Leigh Ann Fetter 1989
22.13 Tammy Thomas 1983
22.17 Tammy Thomas 1983
22.28 Tammy Thomas 1983
22.41 Jill Sterkel 1981
22.83 Jill Sterkel 1980
23.14 Sue Hinderaker 1978
23.44 Sandy Neilson 1977
MEN’S RECORDS – 100 FREESTYLE
41.08 Nathan Adrian 2009
41.43 Nathan Adrian 2009
41.62 Anthony Ervin 2002
41.80 Anthony Ervin 2001
41.80 Matt Biondi 1987
41.87 Matt Biondi 1985
42.36 Matt Biondi 1985
42.38 Rowdy Gaines 1981
42.62 Rowdy Gaines 1981
43.08 Rowdy Gaines 1981
43.16 Rowdy Gaines 1980
43.25 Andrew Coan 1979
43.39 Joseph Bottom 1977
43.99 Andrew Coan 1975
44.69 David Edgar 1971
44.73 David Edgar 1971
44.50 David Edgar 1971
45.00 David Edgar 1971
45.30 Zachary Zorn 1968
45.60 Steve Clark 1965
45.60 Ken Walsh 1967
46.50 Steven Jackman 1963
46.80 Steve Clark 1961
47.90 Ray Padovan 1960
48.20 Jeff Farrell 1960
48.90 Robin Moore 1956
WOMEN’S RECORDS – 100 FREESTYLE
46.29 Abbey Weitzeil 2014
46.62 Simone Manuel 2014
46.75 Simone Manuel 2014
46.83 Simone Manuel 2014
46.84 Natalie Coughlin 2011
46.85 Natalie Coughlin 2007
47.00 Natalie Coughlin 2003
47.29 Maritza Correia 2003
47.42 Natalie Coughlin 2003
47.47 Natalie Coughlin 2002
47.56 Maritza Correia 2002
47.61 Jenny Thompson 1992
48.20 Angel Myers 1988
48.40 Tammy Thomas 1983
48.61 Jill Sterkel 1982
48.76 Jill Sterkel 1980
49.03 Tracy Caulkins 1979
49.39 Sippy Woodhead 1979
49.55 Jill Sterkel 1979
49.56 Sippy Woodhead 1979
49.58 Tracy Caulkins 1978
49.66 Stephanie Elkins 1978
49.72 Jill Sterkel 1977
49.85 Jill Sterkel 1976
50.89 Kathy Heddy 1974
51.60 Kathy Heddy 1974
51.60 Barbara Shaw 1972
52.10 Barbara Shaw 1972
52.10 Janie Barkman 1968
52.40 Eadie Wetzel 1968
53.30 Erika Bricker 1967
53.50 Pokey Watson 1967
53.60 Martha Randall 1966
54.00 Martha Randall 1965
54.20 Sharon Stouder 1964
54.90 Terry Stickles 1962
55.50 Chris von Saltza 1961
56.00 Chris von Saltza 1960
56.60 Chris von Saltza 1958
ABOUT COACH BOB STEELE
Four-time NCAA Division II Coach of the Year, Bob Steele, has developed world-ranked swimmers in 41 events, from which two American Records and six NCAA Division II National Records were achieved. Steele lead Cal State University- Bakersfield to five NCAA Division II National Championships team titles. His Southern Illinois University swim teams won six National Independent Championships.
Steele’s coaching wisdom can be summed up simply: “It’s not what you do, but how you do it,” and “if it’s fun to watch, it’s fun to do”.
Former swimmer, Roger Von Jouanne termed “Steele training” as “distracted pain”.
9 Comments on "What Year Would You Hold The American Record In The 50 or 100 Freestyle?"
It would be fun to see the American Records in Yards too, for the off-Olympic years and non-International meets (I believe International Meets always used Meters, but US Regional and Nationals used Yards in non-Olympic years).
Thanks. A fun walk down memory lane and seeing some friends up there. Interesting how the advances surge and then pause. Could be advances in training and equipment, or just luck of the draw in terms of talent coming up the ranks.
Thanks for all your feedback. If a swimmer broke the record multiple times in the same year the fastest is listed. We will have older times in the future to follow-up on these events and more so everyone knows were they stand or stood.
Bob
You didn’t go far back enough for me. Please extend the list back to at least the 1890’s…