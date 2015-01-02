What Year Would You Hold The American Record In The 50 or 100 Freestyle?

Courtesy of 4-time NCAA DII Coach of the Year Bob Steele

While space prohibits posting all the American Record Progressions, here are two events (50 & 100 yard free) for you to see the year you would have held the American Record for the times you’re swimming today.

Seeing these times will give you an appreciation for what American Record holders did, when they did it, and hopefully give you a goal to seek in the future. Maybe it will motivate you to a new personal best time that’s faster than an American Record at some point in history.

Remember EVERY swimmer on the top of these lists — at some point in their career development — swam the times listed below them and swam WHATEVER your time is today. Hang in there and learn from what the swimmers at the top are doing to be the fastest.

When I was an age grouper, my coach showed me the old American Records. I’ll never forget the excitement when I swam a 2:08 200m butterfly. It wasn’t fast enough to win Jr Nationals, but it was a best time and faster than the 1962 American Record, 2:10.8, set by Carl Robie. It gave goal times more meaning, and they were more fun to achieve. – Mel Stewart, 1992 Olympic Gold Medalist

Knowing swimming history and records is postive for any swimmer. Just think, every time a record was set, people would say, “Wow, will they get any faster?” These lists are a testimony to many swimmers putting in a lot of dedicated work along with a “high level of expectation” from coaches.

Other events will be featured in future posts here on SwimSwam.

MENS RECORDS – 50 FREESTYLE

18.66 Nathan Adrian 2011

18.71 Nathan Adrian 2009

18.82 Nathan Adrian 2007

18.87 Ben Wildman-Tobriner 2007

19.05 Anthony Ervin 2002

19.05 Tom Jager 1990

19.15 Matt Biondi 1987

19.22 Matt Biondi 1986

19.24 Tom Jager 1985

19.36 Robin Leamy 1981

19.75 Joseph Bottom 1977

20.06 J.T. Trembley 1974

20.30 David Edgar 1971

20.30 J.T. Trembley 1972

20.81 Daniel Frawley 1969

20.99 Zachary Zorn 1968

21.10 Steven Jackman 1962

21.80 Ray Padovan 1962

WOMEN’S RECORDS – 50 FREESTLYE

21.27 Lara Jackson 2009

21.33 Lara Jackson 2008

21.37 Lara Jackson 2007

21.46 Natalie Coughlin 2007

21.63 Kara Lynn Joyce 2006

21.69 Maritza Correia 2002

21.77 Amy Van Dyken 1994

21.92 Leigh Ann Fetter 1990

22.05 Leigh Ann Fetter 1989

22.13 Tammy Thomas 1983

22.17 Tammy Thomas 1983

22.28 Tammy Thomas 1983

22.41 Jill Sterkel 1981

22.83 Jill Sterkel 1980

23.14 Sue Hinderaker 1978

23.44 Sandy Neilson 1977

MEN’S RECORDS – 100 FREESTYLE

41.08 Nathan Adrian 2009

41.43 Nathan Adrian 2009

41.62 Anthony Ervin 2002

41.80 Anthony Ervin 2001

41.80 Matt Biondi 1987

41.87 Matt Biondi 1985

42.36 Matt Biondi 1985

42.38 Rowdy Gaines 1981

42.62 Rowdy Gaines 1981

43.08 Rowdy Gaines 1981

43.16 Rowdy Gaines 1980

43.25 Andrew Coan 1979

43.39 Joseph Bottom 1977

43.99 Andrew Coan 1975

44.69 David Edgar 1971

44.73 David Edgar 1971

44.50 David Edgar 1971

45.00 David Edgar 1971

45.30 Zachary Zorn 1968

45.60 Steve Clark 1965

45.60 Ken Walsh 1967

46.50 Steven Jackman 1963

46.80 Steve Clark 1961

47.90 Ray Padovan 1960

48.20 Jeff Farrell 1960

48.90 Robin Moore 1956

WOMEN’S RECORDS – 100 FREESTYLE

46.29 Abbey Weitzeil 2014

46.62 Simone Manuel 2014

46.75 Simone Manuel 2014

46.83 Simone Manuel 2014

46.84 Natalie Coughlin 2011

46.85 Natalie Coughlin 2007

47.00 Natalie Coughlin 2003

47.29 Maritza Correia 2003

47.42 Natalie Coughlin 2003

47.47 Natalie Coughlin 2002

47.56 Maritza Correia 2002

47.61 Jenny Thompson 1992

48.20 Angel Myers 1988

48.40 Tammy Thomas 1983

48.61 Jill Sterkel 1982

48.76 Jill Sterkel 1980

49.03 Tracy Caulkins 1979

49.39 Sippy Woodhead 1979

49.55 Jill Sterkel 1979

49.56 Sippy Woodhead 1979

49.58 Tracy Caulkins 1978

49.66 Stephanie Elkins 1978

49.72 Jill Sterkel 1977

49.85 Jill Sterkel 1976

50.89 Kathy Heddy 1974

51.60 Kathy Heddy 1974

51.60 Barbara Shaw 1972

52.10 Barbara Shaw 1972

52.10 Janie Barkman 1968

52.40 Eadie Wetzel 1968

53.30 Erika Bricker 1967

53.50 Pokey Watson 1967

53.60 Martha Randall 1966

54.00 Martha Randall 1965

54.20 Sharon Stouder 1964

54.90 Terry Stickles 1962

55.50 Chris von Saltza 1961

56.00 Chris von Saltza 1960

56.60 Chris von Saltza 1958

Four-time NCAA Division II Coach of the Year, Bob Steele, has developed world-ranked swimmers in 41 events, from which two American Records and six NCAA Division II National Records were achieved. Steele lead Cal State University- Bakersfield to five NCAA Division II National Championships team titles. His Southern Illinois University swim teams won six National Independent Championships.

Steele’s coaching wisdom can be summed up simply: “It’s not what you do, but how you do it,” and “if it’s fun to watch, it’s fun to do”.

Former swimmer, Roger Von Jouanne termed “Steele training” as “distracted pain”.

CHECKOUT WWW.GAMESGIMMICKSCHALLENGES.COM