Xavier Men & Women Combine To Go Perfect 9-0 At Butler Double Duals

2022 Butler Double Duals

Sunday, September 25, 2022

Fishers, Indiana

SCY (25 yards)

Teams Competing: Butler, Xavier, Bellarmine, Saint Louis, Eastern Illinois, IUPUI

Full Results (PDF)

Full Scores (PDF)

Courtesy: Xavier Athletics

FISHERS, Ind. – Xavier men’s and women’s swimming swept the Butler Double Dual, picking up a combined 13 event wins to go 9-0 in head-to-head match-ups for the day.

Xavier will be back in action next weekend when the Musketeers opens up dual action at Louisville on Friday, September 30 at 3:00 p.m.

