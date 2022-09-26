Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Xavier Men & Women Combine To Go Perfect 9-0 At Butler Double Duals

by SwimSwam 0

September 26th, 2022 News

2022 Butler Double Duals

  • Sunday, September 25, 2022
  • Fishers, Indiana
  • SCY (25 yards)
  • Teams Competing: Butler, Xavier, Bellarmine, Saint Louis, Eastern Illinois, IUPUI
  • Full Results (PDF)
  • Full Scores (PDF)

Courtesy: Xavier Athletics

FISHERS, Ind. – Xavier men’s and women’s swimming swept the Butler Double Dual, picking up a combined 13 event wins to go 9-0 in head-to-head match-ups for the day.

Xavier will be back in action next weekend when the Musketeers opens up dual action at Louisville on Friday, September 30 at 3:00 p.m.

Women’s Notable

Women’s Top Finishes

200 Medley Relay Fischer, Libler, Pugh Oyster 1:46.45 2nd
1000 Free Sydney Smith 10:55.17 3rd
200 Free Charlie Ramey 1:55.40 1st
50 Free Olivia Oyster 24.29 1st
200 IM Hannah Pugh 2:09.71 1st
200 Fly Sophia Romero 2:13.04 5th
100 Free Clare Bosse 52.97 1st
200 Back Kali Fischer 2:02.94 1st
500 Free Sydney Smith 5:20.68 5th
200 Breast Kate Lair 2:28.20 2nd
400 Free Relay Worrall, Fischer, Oyster, Bosse 3:30.56 2nd

Men’s Notable

  • Jon BernardEthan SaundersAiden Leamer and Gage Hannewyk opened the meet for the Xavier men with a win in the 200 medley relay, setting a time of 1:33.18.
  • Andrew Martin won a pair of individual event wins, taking first in the 1000 free (9:35.77), and the 500 free (4:37.76).
  • Kyle Hudson took first in the 200 free, winning the event with a time of 1:43.47.
  • Ethan Saunders’ time of 21.81 led Xavier in the 50 free.
  • Jon Bernard won the 200 IM with a time of 1:53.09. Bernard also led the Musketeers in the 200 breast, finishing second with a time of 2:02.47.
  • Aiden Leamer took first in the 200 fly with a time of 1:51.96.
  • Kyle Hudson and Ethan Wing tied for the win in the 100 free with a time of 47.16. Gage Hannewyk took third.
  • Michael Benington placed third in the 200 back with a time of 1:54.58.
  • Xavier took the top two spots in the final race, the 400 free relay, with Ethan SaundersKyle HudsonGage Hannewyk and Andrew Martin winning with a time of 3:06.63.
  • The Musketeer men went 4-0, picking up wins over Bellarmine (150-51), Saint Louis (132-69), Eastern Illinois (154-46) and IUPUI (121-79).

Men’s Top Finishes

200 Medley Relay Bernard, Saunders, Leamer, Hannewyk 1:33.18 1st
1000 Free Andrew Martin 9:35.77 1st
200 Free Kyle Hudson 1:43.47 1st
50 Free Ethan Saunders 21.81 5th
200 IM Jon Bernard 1:53.09 1st
200 Fly Aiden Leamer 1:51.96 1st
100 Free Hudson/Wing 47.16 T-1st
200 Back Michael Benington 1:54.58 3rd
500 Free Andrew Martin 4:37.76 1st
200 Breast Jon Bernard 2:02.47 2nd
400 Free Relay Saunders, Hudson, Hannewyk, Martin 3:06.63 1st

0
