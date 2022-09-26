Xavier Men & Women Combine To Go Perfect 9-0 At Butler Double Duals

2022 Butler Double Duals
- Sunday, September 25, 2022
- Fishers, Indiana
- SCY (25 yards)
- Teams Competing: Butler, Xavier, Bellarmine, Saint Louis, Eastern Illinois, IUPUI
- Full Results (PDF)
- Full Scores (PDF)
Courtesy: Xavier Athletics
FISHERS, Ind. – Xavier men’s and women’s swimming swept the Butler Double Dual, picking up a combined 13 event wins to go 9-0 in head-to-head match-ups for the day.
Xavier will be back in action next weekend when the Musketeers opens up dual action at Louisville on Friday, September 30 at 3:00 p.m.
Women’s Notable
- Xavier took three of the top four spots in the 200 medley relay, led by a time of 1:46.45 for Kali Fischer, Julianne Libler, Hannah Pugh and Olivia Oyster to place second.
- Sydney Smith led Xavier in the 1000 free with a time of 10:55.17, finishing third. Smith also led Xavier in the 500 free with a time of 5:20.68.
- Charlie Ramey won the 200 free with a time of 1:55.40. Clara Keiser finished second and Alexis Worrall finished third.
- Olivia Oyster took the top spot in the 50 free with a time of 24.29. Molly Dynda placed second.
- Hannah Pugh won the 200 IM with a time of 2:09.71. Kate Lair took third.
- Sophia Romero led Xavier in the 200 fly with a time of 2:13.04.
- Clare Bosse won the 100 free with a time of 52.97.
- Kali Fischer took first in the 200 back with a time of 2:02.94. Hannah Pugh placed second.
- Kate Lair led the Musketeers with a second-place finish in the 200 breast, setting a time of 2:28.20.
- Alexis Worrall, Kali Fischer, Olivia Oyster and Clare Bosse closed out the meet with a time of 3:30.56 in the 400 free relay to place second.
- Xavier’s women went 5-0 for the day, taking wins over Bellarmine (152-49), Butler (151-50), Eastern Illinois (147.50-52.50), Saint Louis (124-77) and IUPUI (125-76)
Women’s Top Finishes
|200 Medley Relay
|Fischer, Libler, Pugh Oyster
|1:46.45
|2nd
|1000 Free
|Sydney Smith
|10:55.17
|3rd
|200 Free
|Charlie Ramey
|1:55.40
|1st
|50 Free
|Olivia Oyster
|24.29
|1st
|200 IM
|Hannah Pugh
|2:09.71
|1st
|200 Fly
|Sophia Romero
|2:13.04
|5th
|100 Free
|Clare Bosse
|52.97
|1st
|200 Back
|Kali Fischer
|2:02.94
|1st
|500 Free
|Sydney Smith
|5:20.68
|5th
|200 Breast
|Kate Lair
|2:28.20
|2nd
|400 Free Relay
|Worrall, Fischer, Oyster, Bosse
|3:30.56
|2nd
Men’s Notable
- Jon Bernard, Ethan Saunders, Aiden Leamer and Gage Hannewyk opened the meet for the Xavier men with a win in the 200 medley relay, setting a time of 1:33.18.
- Andrew Martin won a pair of individual event wins, taking first in the 1000 free (9:35.77), and the 500 free (4:37.76).
- Kyle Hudson took first in the 200 free, winning the event with a time of 1:43.47.
- Ethan Saunders’ time of 21.81 led Xavier in the 50 free.
- Jon Bernard won the 200 IM with a time of 1:53.09. Bernard also led the Musketeers in the 200 breast, finishing second with a time of 2:02.47.
- Aiden Leamer took first in the 200 fly with a time of 1:51.96.
- Kyle Hudson and Ethan Wing tied for the win in the 100 free with a time of 47.16. Gage Hannewyk took third.
- Michael Benington placed third in the 200 back with a time of 1:54.58.
- Xavier took the top two spots in the final race, the 400 free relay, with Ethan Saunders, Kyle Hudson, Gage Hannewyk and Andrew Martin winning with a time of 3:06.63.
- The Musketeer men went 4-0, picking up wins over Bellarmine (150-51), Saint Louis (132-69), Eastern Illinois (154-46) and IUPUI (121-79).
Men’s Top Finishes
|200 Medley Relay
|Bernard, Saunders, Leamer, Hannewyk
|1:33.18
|1st
|1000 Free
|Andrew Martin
|9:35.77
|1st
|200 Free
|Kyle Hudson
|1:43.47
|1st
|50 Free
|Ethan Saunders
|21.81
|5th
|200 IM
|Jon Bernard
|1:53.09
|1st
|200 Fly
|Aiden Leamer
|1:51.96
|1st
|100 Free
|Hudson/Wing
|47.16
|T-1st
|200 Back
|Michael Benington
|1:54.58
|3rd
|500 Free
|Andrew Martin
|4:37.76
|1st
|200 Breast
|Jon Bernard
|2:02.47
|2nd
|400 Free Relay
|Saunders, Hudson, Hannewyk, Martin
|3:06.63
|1st