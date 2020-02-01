Xavier Cancels Dual Meet Against Miami over Coronavirus Fears

The global coronavirus epidemic is not just impacting sporting events in the disease’s epicenter in China. As the virus spreads, so to do the impacts of its reach. That includes the cancellation of a scheduled dual meet on Saturday, February 1 between Division I schools Miami University and Xavier.

Earlier this week, FINA announced the cancellation of a FINA Diving World Series stop in China.

Xavier made the decision to not attend the meet after Miami University announced that they were testing 2 students for possible infection with the 2019 Novel Coronavirus. The students had mild symptoms but had recently traveled to China during the 6-week break between semesters. The coronavirus outbreak was first reported in China in December.

The samples have been sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in Atlanta for testing. While school officials hoped to receive a diagnosis by Friday, as of Saturday they have made no announcement about the results of the test.

As of January 31, the CDC reports 6 confirmed positive cases of 2019 Novel Coronavirus in the U.S., with 121 tests pending. The CDC has said that 114 of the 120 samples that they’ve been sent have been negative.

The confirmed cases involve residents in Washington, California, Arizona, and Illinois. Illinois was home to the first confirmed human-to-human transmission of the virus in the U.S.

The meet was intended to be Miami’s senior recognition event as well; they will host an intrasquad instead. Miami has one more meet, the Louisville Invitational on February 14th and 15th, left in their regular season, before the Mid-American Conference Championships in Buffalo from February 26th-29th.

Xavier’s regular season concluded on the road at IUPUI on Friday. They’ll race at the Big East Championships from February 26th-29th.

Miami swept their meets against Xavier last season, where the two also faced off on senior day. The Miami women won 234-56 and the Miami men won 239-55.