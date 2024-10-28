Wyoming Women, Colorado Mesa Men Cruise To Victory In Saturday Split

Wyoming vs Colorado Mesa

October 26, 2024

Laramie, Wyo.

SCY (25 yards)

Results

Courtesy: Wyoming Athletics

LARAMIE, Wyo. (10/26/24) – The University of Wyoming swimming and diving team faced Colorado Mesa on Saturday. The Cowgirls emerged victorious over the Mavericks with a final score of 185-115, while the Cowboys fell short 97-203.

The Cowgirls came focused and prepared to take care of business against the NCAA DII ranked Mavericks, turning in numerous first place performances.

“Our women really stepped up and raced with a lot of passion,” head coach Dave Denniston said. “Macey remains undefeated in the distance events and freshman Abby Bruss had a great breakout swim in the 200 butterfly! Brynlee’s 100 breaststroke swim really ignited a fire within the women and Tara swam brilliantly as always.”

Freshman sensation Macey Hansen has been on a roll as of late, as she once again crushed her 1000-yard freestyle going 10:13.07 for first place. Hansen was a whopping 16 seconds faster than the second-place finisher. She also took first place in the 500-yard freestyle as well, having swam a 5:01.59.

Tara Joyce also took first-place in numerous events. Joyce went 51.64 in the 100-yard freestyle and 1:50.92 in the 200-yard freestyle. She was also the anchor of the winning 400-yard freestyle relay team with a time of 3:26.96.

Senior Brynlee Busskohl dominated the breaststroke events, taking first in both the 100 and 200, with times of 1:02.97 and 2:18.37 respectively.

Heidi Billings swam a 2:04.28 in the 200-yard backstroke, which resulted in a first-place finish.

Freshman Abigail Bruss also took first in the 200-yard butterfly after swimming a 2:06.03.

In the 50-yard freestyle, Veronika Ozimek came in first with a 24.12. Ozimek was also a member of the winning 400-yard freestyle team along with Joyce.

The Cowgirls also turned in a pair of first-place performances off the diving boards. Natalie Six took first on the 1-meter board with a score of 267.00. Alicia Gonzalez took first on the 3-meter board with a 308.03.

The Cowboys put in some solid performances of their own, but ultimately fell short against the Mavericks. Senior Gavin Smith and sophomore Andrew Ravegum led the charge for the Cowboys, turning in a pair of first-place performances each.

Smith took first in both the 200-yard freestyle and the 100-yard butterfly, going 1:40.39 and 49.19 respectively. Ravegum swept the breaststroke events, having come in first in the 100-yard breaststroke with a 56.20 and in the 200-yard breaststroke where he swam a 2:04.17.

Denniston said, “Gavin and Drew both had great days winning all their individual events and overall, I think this meet was a great tune-up as we prepare for Air Force this Saturday.”

Next up, the Cowgirls will head to Greeley, Colorado, to face off against Front Range foe Northern Colorado on Friday, November 1 at 3 p.m. Wyoming then has a quick turnaround as both the men and women host Air Force, a Mountain West and Western Athletic Conference opponent, at Laramie High School starting at 3 p.m. on Saturday, November 2.

Courtesy: CMU Athletics

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo.— Olympian Harry Stacey and team captain Andrew Scoggin both claimed two individual wins as the Maverick men’s swimming & diving team swept the relays and diving events while taking 11 event wins overall in a dominant 203-97 victory over NCAA Division I Wyoming in an inter-divisional dual meet on Saturday afternoon here in the El Pomar Natatorium.

The 106-point victory was the Mavs’ first ever dual triumph over the Cowboys.

Meanwhile, Wyoming’s women claimed a 185-115 win over the Mavericks, who claimed four event wins. The CMU women also combined to set five NCAA Division II Championship qualifying swimming times while two divers set NCAA Championship qualifying marks.

The Maverick men had four divers set such marks as Ty Mitton and Wyatt Hermanson were amongst event winners. The Mavs also posted six NCAA provisional qualifying times in swimming events throughout the afternoon.

Stacey, making his collegiate debut after competing for Ghana at the 2024 Paris Olympics, won both the 50 and 100-yard freestyle events, setting a NCAA “B” cut time of 44.99 seconds in the latter. He also anchored the Mavs’ winning 200 medley relay team to victory in 1:29.20 and capped the meet as the lead-off leg on the Mavs’ 400 freestyle relay team that touched first in 3:00.55. Stacey posted a lead-off split of 44.87 seconds in that relay and now ranks eighth in CMU history in the 100 free. He won the 50 free in 20.45 seconds.

Meanwhile, Scoggin swept the backstroke events while teaming with Forrest Frazier , Kuba Kiszczak and Stacey to take the meet’s opening 200 medley relay as the Mavericks men won the dual in wire-to-wire fashion.

Scoggin won the 100 Back in 49.14 seconds as junior teammate Luka Samsonov took second in 50.65. Those two also went 1-2 in the 200 Back as Scoggin touched in 1:49.97 while Samsonov finished in 1:50.86.

The Mavs also went 1-2-3 in the 1000 Free, the first individual event of the day. Senior Jacob Troescher led that sweep with a time of 9:35.29 (9:23.89-altitude adjusted) while freshman Braden Felio also set a NCAA “B” Cut time of 9:38.84 (9:27.44-converted). Gavyn Tatge took third in 9:43.42.

The Mavs also picked up two NCAA provisional qualifying times in the 200 Free as Jameson McEnaney took second in 1:41.02 (1:39.82-converted) while German freshman Richard Schmiedefeld was third in 1:41.13 (1:39.93-converted).

Dejan Urbanek and Felio also claimed later wins as Urbanek won the 200 Fly in a NCAA “B” cut time of 1:51.00 (1:49.80-converted) while Felio came back to win the 500 Free by three seconds in 4:40.43.

Other CMU highlights included a 1-2-3 finish in the 50 Free as Schmiedefeld (20.82) and McEnaney (21.02) finished behind Stacey. The Mavs were even better in the 100 Free as McEnaney was second in 45.52 seconds while Marcos Otero took third in 46.42. Schmiedefeld touched fourth in 46.64 seconds.

Otero also took second in the 200 Breast with a time of 2:06.52 after Max Ayres had taken second in the 100 Breast with a time of 56.62, just ahead of Frazier’s third place time of 56.70.

Xander Zappas was second in the 100 Fly in 49.89 seconds while Urbanek was third in 50.06.

Lucas Viana also claimed a second place finish in the 200 IM, posting a time of 1:52.79 while Ayres took third in 1:55.46.

Stacey, Kiszczak, Otero and McEnaney won the 400 Free Relay while the Mavs’ “B” squad took second in 3:03.37, nearly two seconds ahead of Wyoming’s top team.

In diving, which was going on concurrently, Mitton won the 1-meter event with a score of 301.65 points as he and runner-up Jax Juarros (299.03) both surpassed the NCAA qualifying standard of 285.00 points. Meanwhile, Hermanson won the 3-meter event with a score of 331.95 points as the Mavs took each of the top four places in that event. David Roethlisberger (324.15), Mitton (314.85) and Ryan Campbell (306.68) all went over the NCAA mark of 295.00 points as well in that event.

Meanwhile, women’s divers Kenya Meyer and Jenna Hurley set NCAA marks. Meyer took second in the 3-meter event with a 6-dive score of 275.03 points, 10 points higher than the NCAA standard of 265. Hurley also had an exhibition 11-dive score of 429.00 points in the 1-meter discipline. Meyer also had a score of 395.03 points in that contest, again going over the NCAA 11-dive standard of 390 points.

In the women’s swimming events, Agata Naskret , Kiara Borchardt and Sophia Bains won individual events while Naskret, Maddi Moran , Borchardt and Ada Qunell combined for a winning time of 1:43.08 in the 200 medley relay.

Olivia Hansson also set a trio of NCAA provisional qualifying times in the 200, 500 and 1000 Free events while Qunell set such a time in the 200 Free.

Naskret also claimed such a time of 56.07 seconds to win the 100 Back before taking third in the 200 Back with a time of 2:04.79, just behind teammate Katerina Matoskova’s second place mark of 2:04.47.

Borchardt’s win came in the 100 Fly as she touched in 57.20 seconds while Bains won a thrilling 200 IM in the next women’s event, touching the wall in 2:08.16.

Earlier, Hansson finished the 1000 Free in 10:29.10 (10:17.70-converted) to take second place and then came back to set another NCAA “B” Cut time of 1:53.80 (1:52.60-converted) in the 200 Free taking fourth, one place behind Qunell, who had a NCAA mark of 1:53.75 (1:52.55-converted).

Elsewhere, Moran finished second in the 100 Breast with a time of 1:05.09 before Qunell took second in the 100 Free with a time of 52.27 seconds. Moran also took second in the 200 Breast, finishing that event in 2:23.30 before Hansson claimed her third NCAA “B” cut mark of 5:06.20 (5:01.20-converted) in the 500 Free.

Qunell, Elli Williams , Kendyll Wilkinson and Hansson then capped the meet with a second place time of 3:28.07 in the 400 Free Relay.

The Mavericks will contest duals next Saturday as well splitting their squad for road trips to Colorado’s front range against more Division I squads. The CMU men will compete at Denver while the women will head to Fort Collins to take on Colorado State.