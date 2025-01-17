WSU Cougars Open New Year Hosting Utah Tech Friday Night

Courtesy: WSU Athletics

UTAH TECH at WASHINGTON STATE

Pullman, Wash. | Gibb Pool

5 p.m. | Friday | January 17, 2025

COUGARS OPEN NEW YEAR HOSTING UTAH TECH FRIDAY NIGHT

Washington State Swimming opens the calendar year hosting Utah Tech Friday night at Gibb Pool. The meet starts at 5 p.m. and will be webstreamed on wsucougars.com. Friday will be the first meeting between the two programs. WSU is 5-0 for the first time since 2010-11 and is seeking its first 6-0 start since 2008-09.

COUGARS FINISHED THIRD AT ART ADAMSON INVITE

Washington State closed out the Art Adamson Invite finishing in third place overall while the 400 free relay team broke the school record on the final day of the meet hosted by No. 22 Texas A&M in late November. WSU finished in third place, 145 points ahead of fourth-place Utah and just behind TCU while Texas A&M posted the win. Incarnate Word finished fifth.

LUNDGREN, REVITT EARN MOUNTAIN WEST WEEKLY ACCOLADES

Emily Lundgren and Darcy Revitt each picked up Mountain West Conference Swimmer of the Week honors November 12. Lundgren was named the MWC Swimmer of the Week while Revitt was named the Freshman of the Week for the second time this season. Lundgren and Revitt helped the Cougars to a 164-60 dual meet win over Seattle U as WSU improved to 5-0 for the first time since 2010-11. Lundgren had a record-setting meet with four wins highlighted by her performance in the 100 fly, breaking 15-year old school record and pool record with a 52.73. Lundgren’s time is the fastest 100 fly time in the Mountain West Conference this season, is the No. 25 100 fly time in the country and was an NCAA “B” time. The junior from Chula Vista, Calif. also won the 100 breast, 200 IM and helped the 400 medley relay team to a win. Revitt earns her second Freshman of the Week accolade this season after winning the 50 free and helping the 800 free relay to a win. The Guildford, England native also finished second in the 100 breast and helped the 400 medley relay team finish second. Revitt’s win the 50 free was her fourth individual win of the season.

COUGS BEAT SEATTLE U FOR BEST START SINCE 2010-11, 5-0

Washington State claimed 11 of the 12 events in a 164-60 victory over Seattle U at Gibb Pool Nov. 8. The Cougars improved to 5-0 for their first best start since 2010-11. Junior Emily Lundgren led the way with three individual wins highlighted by setting a school record, a Gibb Pool record and an NCAA “B” time in the 100 fly with a 52.73. Junior Anna Rauchholz tallied two wins while WSU went 1-2-3 in the 500 free, 50 back, 100 fly, 50 free, 100 free, 100 breast and 200 IM.

DORI HATHAZI NAMED MOUNTAIN WEST SWIMMER OF THE WEEK

Junior Dori Hathazi was named the Mountain West Swimmer of the Week Oct. 22. Hathazi won every event she competed in during the 3-0 road trip to Colorado State, Denver and Air Force. The junior from Nyiregyhaza, Hungary won five individual events and was part of two winning relays as the Cougars beat Colorado State 141.5-120.5 Friday before posting a 167-127 win over Denver and a 190-104 win over Air Force in a three-team meet Saturday. In the win at Colorado State, Hathazi won the 200 fly, 100 fly and helped the 400 free relay to a win. Hathazi won the 200 free, 200 fly, 100 fly and helped the 400 free relay to a win.

WSU ROUTS DENVER, AIR FORCE TO CAP PERFECT ROAD TRIP

Washington State capped off their Colorado road trip with a pair of wins over Denver and Air Force at the University of Denver Oct. 19. The Cougars improved to 4-0 in dual meets this season after beating Northern Colorado last Friday, claiming a road win at Colorado State before besting both teams Saturday for the first 4-0 start since 2010-11. WSU won 12 events including both the 200 medley relay and 400 free relay before five different Cougs recorded wins led by juniors Dori Hathazi and Emily Lundgren who each won three events while senior Emma Wright won both the 50 free and 100 free.

COUGS OPEN ROAT TRIP WITH WIN AT COLORADO STATE

WSU junior Emily Lundgren won three races for the second straight meet as the Cougars opened a road trip with a 141.5-120.5 victory at Colorado State Oct. 18. The Cougars posted wins in eight events including four pool records in their first meeting with the Rams since 1994. WSU recorded pool records in the 100 and 200 fly, 100 free and 200 breast. Lundgren won the 100 breast, the 200 breast with a pool record and the 200 IM while fellow junior Dori Hathazi won the 200 fly and 100 fly events with pool records. Freshman Tatum Janning won the 1000 free, senior Emma Wright won the 100 free with a pool record and the 400 free relay team closed the win with a victory in the nights final event.

COUGARS CLAIM 13 EVENTS TO CRUISE PAST NORTHERN COLORADO

WSU won 13 of the 14 events to post a 169-93 victory over Northern Colorado at Gibb Pool last Friday. The Cougars received three wins from junior Emily Lundgren , two from junior Dori Hathazi , two from freshman Tatum Janning and won both the 400 medley relay and 200 free relay to clinch the first career win for first-year head coach Russell Whitaker . WSU went 1-2-3 in the 200 free, 100 back, 50 free, 100 free and 200 back.

DARCY REVITT NAMED MOUNTAIN WEST SWIMMER, FRESHMAN OF THE WEEK

Darcy Revitt was named the Mountain West Conference Swimmer of the Week and Freshman of the Week after the season-opening weekend. In the Cougars season-opening meet at the Fresno State Invite last weekend, competing in her first collegiate meet Revitt won a pair of individual races, helped WSU to one relay win, a second-place finish in another relay and recorded a WSU Top-10 time along the way. The Guildford, England native won the first individual race she competed in, winning the 50 free with a 22.98, the eighth-fastest 50 free time in program history, and later in the day posted an even faster 50 free time of 22.94 in the opening leg of the 200 free relay team who finished second. Revitt’s 22.94 was the seventh-fastest 50 free time in program history. Revitt also anchored the 400 medley relay team who tied for second, won the 100 free with a 50.37 in Saturday’s session and closed the weekend leading off the winning 400 free relay team. Revitt is the second Cougar to earn a conference weekly accolade in program history after Taylor McCoy was named the Pac-12 Conference Swimmer of the Week in January of 2019.

COUGARS OPEN SEASON WITH FIVE WINS AT FRESNO STATE INVITE

WSU tallied four individual wins and a relay win at the season-opening weekend at the Fresno State Invite. The Cougars closed the meet with wins in the 100 free, 200 fly, 1650 free and 400 free relay Saturday to finish fourth in the point total, just behind host Fresno State. Freshman Darcy Revitt won the 50 free Friday and 100 free Saturday before junior Dori Hathazi won the 200 fly and freshman Tatum Janning won the 1650 free. WSU closed their day with a win in the 400 free relay by the team of Revitt, senior Angela Di Palo , Hathazi and Wright, over a full second ahead of second-place UCLA.

COUGAR SWIMMING JOINS MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE

Washington State University Athletics entered into a conference affiliation agreement to have their baseball and women’s swimming programs participate in the Mountain West Conference, it was announced April 16. The agreement began July 1, 2024. “Finding a home for our baseball and women’s swimming programs has been a top priority for our athletic department and we appreciate the efforts of so many to get to this point,” said WSU Interim Director of Athletics Anne McCoy . “This agreement offers both programs a competitive schedule in a west coast-based conference while providing a championship path for coming seasons.

LUNDGREN IS WSU’S FIRST ALL-AMERICAN SINCE 2007

Emily Lundgren capped her sophomore campaign earning the program’s first All-American honor since 2007 after finishing 14th in the country in the 200 Breast at the 2024 NCAA Championships. In the morning prelims, Lundgren broke her own school record with a 2:07.30, besting the 2:07.44 she set at the Pac-12 Conference Championships. Lundgren’s morning time tied for eighth-best in the country and came up just short in a “swimoff” for the eighth and final spot in the national final. The Chula Vista, Calif. native closed here season finishing 14th in the country to earn All-American Honorable Mention, WSU’s first All-American swimmer since Erin McCleave in 2007. Fellow sophomore Dori Hathazi competed in the 200 fly for the second straight season and posted a 1:56.71 to finish No. 36 nationally. WSU tied for 40th in the country with Houston and Miami in the final point totals.

RECORD-SETTING DUO HEADED BACK TO NCAA CHAMPIONSHIPS

Last season, Dori Hathazi and Emily Lundgren headed back to the NCAA Championships. The sophomore duo was the first set of Cougar teammates to qualify for the NCAA Championships in the back-to-back seasons in program history and gave WSU an NCAA Championship qualifier in the last five seasons (2020 NCAA’s were cancelled) with seven swimmers qualifying over that stretch. Lundgren qualified to swim the 200 IM, 100 breast and 200 breast while Hathazi will compete in the 200 fly. The season prior, the same two swimmers were the first Cougar freshmen to qualify for the NCAA Championships in program history. Previous Cougar swimmers to qualify for the NCAA Championships multiple times were Erin Eldridge (1998-2000), Erin McCleave (2006-07), Michael Ahlin (2009-10) and Chloe Larson (2021-22).

RUSSELL WHITAKER NAMED COUGAR SWIMMING HEAD COACH

Washington State University Athletics has tabbed Russell Whitaker to lead the Cougars’ Women’s Swimming program, Interim Director of Athletics Anne McCoy announced May 23. Whitaker has worked the past seven seasons as the Director of Operations and added assistant coach duties this past season. Since coming to WSU in 2017, Whitaker has been on staffs who have produced seven NCAA selections, four Top-3 finishers at the Pac-12 Conference Championships and one Pac-12 individual champion.

“We couldn’t be happier to name Russ Whitaker the new women’s swimming head coach at Washington State University!,” said McCoy. “Russ has been an incredibly important part of the success our team has had over the past seven seasons. Since joining WSU in fall 2017, he has worked with every aspect of WSU’s swim program, in addition to being involved with the sport locally and nationally through USA Swimming. With Russ’ unbridled enthusiasm, his commitment to student-athlete success in and out of the pool, and the respect he’s earned from everyone around him including current and former student-athletes, the future of Cougar Swimming is bright.”

“I am honored and humbled to begin the journey as the next Head Coach of Washington State University Swimming,” said Whitaker. “I would like to thank President Kirk Schulz, Interim Director of Athletics Anne McCoy , and Deputy Director of Athletics Brad Corbin for entrusting this program to me and my vision for its future. Our work as a program begins now to build on our prior successes and continue to build momentum going into this new era of WSU Swimming. I look forward to finding individuals who are ready and eager to come to WSU and be a part of something bigger than themselves.”

TYLOR MATHIEU NAMED COUGAR SWIMMING ASSISTANT COACH

Tylor Mathieu was named an assistant coach for the Washington State Swimming program, head coach Russell Whitaker announced June 20. Mathieu comes to Pullman after a standout swimming career at the University of Florida and working this past season as student manager for the Gator’s men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams. Mathieu had a decorated swimming career at Florida where she was a six-time All-American, a four-time Academic All-American, helped UF to an SEC Championship in 2023 and competed at the 2020 U.S. Olympic Trials in the 400 free, 800 free and 100 breast. Last season Mathieu worked with the Gator’s men’s and swimming’s swimming and diving teams as a student manager where she organized team sponsored events while working with the director of operations and also assisted with the team’s social media coverage.