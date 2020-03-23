Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Would-Be Final Stop of 2019-20 Pro Swim Series in Indianapolis Canceled

The Pro Swim Series stop in Indianapolis, what would have been the final meet of the 2019-20 series, has been canceled. The meet was scheduled for May 6-9 at the IUPUI Natatorium.

“Following the closure of the IU Natatorium on the campus of IUPUI, USA Swimming was informed that it can no longer host its TYR Pro Swim Series event that was scheduled May 6-9, 2020,” USA Swimming announced Monday. “Given the current health climate, and the ongoing uncertainty regarding the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), the organization has officially made the decision to cancel the event.”

The move is in line with USA Swimming’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Last week, the organization mandated the cancelation of all events under its jurisdiction through at least April, including events, camps, conferences, or “any occasion that requires individuals to travel and gather.” USA Swimming then sent a letter to the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee urging it to advocate for a one-year postponement of the 2020 Olympic Games and thus, a postponement of the 2020 U.S. Olympic Trials, which are currently slated for June.

Mission Viejo, what would have been the penultimate stop of the formerly five-stop Pro Swim Series, was already canceled last week under the mandate.

SwimSwam has reached out to USA Swimming for more information on how the overall series will be scored. At the conclusion of the last stop in Des Moines, Iowa, Regan Smith and Ryan Murphy led women’s and men’s races for a $10,000 series title bonus, and Smith led the series in earnings overall.

Full 2019-20 Pro Swim Series Schedule:

DATES CITY POOL
Nov. 6-9, 2019 Greensboro, N.C. Greensboro Aquatic Center
Jan. 16-19, 2020 Knoxville, Tenn. Allan Jones Intercollegiate Aquatic Center
Mar. 4-7, 2020 Des Moines, Iowa MidAmerican Energy Aquatic Center at the Wellmark YMCA
April 16-19, 2020 Mission Viejo, California Marguerite Aquatic Center
May 6-9, 2020 Indianapolis, Indiana IU Natatorium

Leave a Reply

About Torrey Hart

Torrey Hart

Torrey is from Oakland, CA, and majored in media studies and American studies at Claremont McKenna College, where she swam distance freestyle for the Claremont-Mudd-Scripps team. Outside of SwimSwam, she has bylines at Sports Illustrated, Yahoo Sports, SB Nation, and The Student Life newspaper.

Read More »

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!