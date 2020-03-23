Would-Be Final Stop of 2019-20 Pro Swim Series in Indianapolis Canceled

The Pro Swim Series stop in Indianapolis, what would have been the final meet of the 2019-20 series, has been canceled. The meet was scheduled for May 6-9 at the IUPUI Natatorium.

“Following the closure of the IU Natatorium on the campus of IUPUI, USA Swimming was informed that it can no longer host its TYR Pro Swim Series event that was scheduled May 6-9, 2020,” USA Swimming announced Monday. “Given the current health climate, and the ongoing uncertainty regarding the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), the organization has officially made the decision to cancel the event.”

The move is in line with USA Swimming’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Last week, the organization mandated the cancelation of all events under its jurisdiction through at least April, including events, camps, conferences, or “any occasion that requires individuals to travel and gather.” USA Swimming then sent a letter to the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee urging it to advocate for a one-year postponement of the 2020 Olympic Games and thus, a postponement of the 2020 U.S. Olympic Trials, which are currently slated for June.

Mission Viejo, what would have been the penultimate stop of the formerly five-stop Pro Swim Series, was already canceled last week under the mandate.

SwimSwam has reached out to USA Swimming for more information on how the overall series will be scored. At the conclusion of the last stop in Des Moines, Iowa, Regan Smith and Ryan Murphy led women’s and men’s races for a $10,000 series title bonus, and Smith led the series in earnings overall.

Full 2019-20 Pro Swim Series Schedule: